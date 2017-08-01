Following her “Drew Barrymore” video, SZA drops another whimsical video from her CTRL album for “Supermodel.”

The TDE singer looks stunning and unfazed as a man laughs at her, but she walks through a forest as a fierce wizard. Children look on in admiration as she passes by (symbolic of her inner child), eventually coming to a playground when she shoots firecrackers from her fingers at the guy who was laughing at her (being carefree and firing back at the haters).

Watch the fanciful video below: