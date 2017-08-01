R. Kelly Cuts ‘After Party’ Tour Short Following Sex Cult Accusations

Amid sex cult accusations, R. Kelly has canceled several dates on his “After Party” Tour.

The singer has denied the allegations that he’s holding several women in his Chicago and Atlanta homes in a sex “cult,” but due to pressure, he’s scrapped several dates on the U.S. tour (TMZ cites the reason being low ticket sales).

Billboard reports that Kelly has canceled three dates, with one more in question. The following dates at UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans (Aug. 11), Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge; and Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas have been canceled according to Ticketmaster. At the time of this writing, the remaining seven shows are still on schedule.

The attendance was low at Kelly’s last show on Friday (July 28) at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, TMZ reports, mentioning that seats were below half-capacity.