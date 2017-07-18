R. Kelly and an Alleged Captive Deny ‘Cult’ Claims

R. Kelly has support in his complete denial regarding claims he created a “sex cult” with various women.

On Monday, BuzzFeed News published a report alleging the Pied Piper of R&B, 50, was manipulating up to six women into sexual confinement and encouraging them to cut off all contact with their families.

In the report, the parents of an aspiring Georgia singer, whose name was excluded for protection, speak about their beliefs after they say that their daughter ran away to live with Kelly. Other parents are reportedly pleading for their daughters to come home. Other former members of Kelly’s inner circle that spoke on the record include Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee. Mack, who worked as Kelly’s personal assistant, reveals that women who live with the “Trapped In The Closet” singer “have to ask for food” and “have to ask to go use the bathroom.”

Following the publication, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, the parents of Jocelyn Savage, 21, along with McGee, held a press conference alleging Jocelyn had been brainwashed by Kelly and called for him to let her return to her family.

In a video interview with TMZ.com, Jocelyn denied the claims, insisting she was happy and living freely. “I am in a happy place in my life, and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” she stated in the clip, which was recorded from an undisclosed location.

She added, “I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world, that I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at, and everything is okay with me…I’ve never been held hostage or anything of that nature.”

However, when asked where she was, if she has other roommates or if she was free to leave where she was living she said, “I wouldn’t want to speak on that.”

Jocelyn revealed that she had not spoken to her parents in around six months but said she still received text messages from them. She said she had limited her contact with them because of the allegations they had made about Kelly.

Several parents and former associates from Kelly’s inner circle claim he is controlling the lives of six women living at a guest house next to his home in Duluth, Georgia and a recording studio he rents in Chicago, Illinois.

Through his lawyer, Kelly has denied the accusations.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him,” his attorney Linda Mensch told TMZ in a statement. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

Kelly’s neighbors in Duluth have also denied seeing anything inauspicious at the home he rents in the community.