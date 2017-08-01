Jesse Campbell – Can’t Live Without Your Love

Jesse Campbell, who’s known for his stint on NBC TV’s “The Voice,” is premiering a new summer single “Can’t Live Without Your Love.” The uptempo, feel good, summer banger was co-written by Campbell, along with Emile Ghantous, Keith Hetrick and Tyler Conti. Campbell is known for performing heartfelt music with soul.

“During my time on The Voice, I lived a dream. I’m grateful the dream continues, allowing me to share my new single “Can’t Live Without Your Love,” Campbell states.

Stream the feel-good record below:

Campbell, who comes from a Christian background, is a single father who once slept in his car post divorce as he struggled to make it in the music industry. During his blind audition on “The Voice,” he prompted all four celebrity judges to turn their chairs in astonishment. Campbell went with Team Christina. One of Campbell’s television highlights was dedicating a very touching rendition of the song “Halo” to his daughter Soraya in front of the world.

@SingJesseSing