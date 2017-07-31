Republic artist Kiana Ledé became a veritable sensation with her viral take on “Hotline Bling” which amassed a staggering 40 million cumulative plays and her “One Dance x Needed Me Mash Up” clocked over 3.6 million Spotify streams and soared to #1 on Spotify’s coveted Global Viral Chart.

She released her new single “I Choose You” with rising hip-hop artist Pell, and showcased her raw singing talent and her bohemian chic vibe in an acoustic video. In the clip, the singer/songwriter/producer/actress lets her cool-yet-warm vocals shine.

Watch below:

After her supreme re-imagining of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” went supernova on YouTube with over 40 million views, Kiana’s success and talent have only continued to snowball, evident in her growing list of achievements, as she was recently cast in MTV’s second season of “Scream,” the television adaptation of the movie franchise.

@KianaLede