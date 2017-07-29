Sabrina Claudio – Belong To You

Following the release of “Belong To You” days ago, Sabrina Claudio returns with a beautiful and erotic music video for the soul bending record.

In the clip, the Miami-born and Los Angeles-based singer, and songwriter matches the sensuality of her lyrics and melodies by wearing intimate attire while seducing the camera.

“Belong To You” will take you on a journey of sensuality while possibly evoking memories of love. It’s like self-endured ecstasy Sabrina poetically and melodically hypnotizes the ear.

“Belong To You” arrives on the heels of Claudio’s recently released single, “Unravel Me.” Both records will appear on her forthcoming project, dropping later this year.

Claudio got our attention after releasing her debut EP, Confidently Lost, in 2016.

Watch “Belong To You” below: