Sabrina Claudio Drops Hypnotic Visual For ‘Unravel Me’

Recently hailed a “master of seduction” by the LA Times, Sabrina Claudio returns today with the first release since her acclaimed debut EP Confidently Lost.

The entrancing new single “Unravel Me” – written solely by Claudio – marks the first single from a forthcoming project dropping later this year. The audio release is accompanied by a sexy visual featuring the songstress covered in pastel flowers and hypnotic butterflies.

Watch below:

Immediately following the March 3rd commercial release of Confidently Lost, the 6-track collection shot to No. 3 on the iTunes R&B chart sitting only behind Khalid and The Weeknd.

