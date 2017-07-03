Tweet Credits Missy Elliott For Saving Her Life (Literally)

Before the world received the sweet and soulful sounds of R&B singer Tweet, the Southern Hummingbird had to free herself of some demons, one being thoughts of suicide. She overcame that battle with help from a famous female rapper and beatmaker: Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott.

During this weekend’s Essence Festival, the songbird opened up about the past ordeal and how Missy saved her.

“I met Missy in ’94. We both were in a crew with DeVante from Jodeci. He had this whole crew with Timbaland, Missy, Playa, Ginuwine, myself. So, she left to become who she is. Around 1999, she left the group, and I was contemplating taking my life,” Tweet told the attendees while speaking on SiriusXM’s Heart and Soul station at the Ford Block Party.

“Just at that moment, Missy called. We had lost contact for like five years. She called me and said, ‘I need you to be on this record.’ I’m like ‘whatever.’ She sent a car and I went to L.A. and then that same visit, I got my deal. Then ‘Oops’ came out the next year.”

She adds: “When I tell you, ‘Put your trust in God, he’ll turn things around for you,’ I’m a witness.”

This saving grace has been a treat to tons of music fans around the world, who consumed Tweet’s soulful masterpieces, including her latest album, 2015’s Charlene.

