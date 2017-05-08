Connect with us

Lucki Starr – Make Me

R&B Music Videos

Lucki Starr – Make Me

Published on

Lucki Starr has performed at the U.S. Open, with Beyonce for her “Let’s Move” campaign with First Lady Michelle Obama, on the Late Night Show with David Letterman, and at the Barclays with Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean & French Montana, Kalin and Myles, and Snoop Dogg just to name a few.

But now the singer-songwriter has released her single “Make Me,” a slow-burning TrapnB song about needing clarity about where a relationship is headed; is it on or off?

“You got my attention, Yeah you do / But you’re not the only one, That wants my affection,” she tells her love interest on the first verse, making sure he knows that what the have can easily be dissolved. The visual is colorful and fun as Starr flexes major sass.

@Lucki_Starr

