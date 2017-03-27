After making her entrance to the game with the single “Make It Last,” Kennedy Rd. is ready to put a face to that soft voice with the debut video for “All I See.”

The hypnotic bedroom banger produced by Nova Gholar is a step in the right direction and has more of a mainstream appeal for the Toronto songstress. The video serves as a metaphor to her journey to success as a solo artist, and her connection to the real Kennedy Road is apparent in the visual. In the clip, she walks alone down the street in the peak of night to show her focus and determination to break into the industry. She’s also rocking the signature 6 hat to represent for the city.

Kennedy’s Feelings Cafe EP will impact later this year, so keep an eye out for that.

Watch below: