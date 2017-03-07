Kennedy Rd. – Make It Last

She may have just made her start in music, but Kennedy Rd. is already turning some heads. The unsigned singer out of Toronto has caught the ear of Boi-1da and is working with the GRAMMY-nominated and platinum producer. Before that work makes the light of day, she shares the hazy “Make It Last” single produced by Nova Gholar.

“Make It Last” features the moody Toronto feel, and Kennedy’s light baby voice channels Jhene Aiko. Stream below:

With Toronto being such a hotbed of talent in recent years, Kennedy Rd. hopes to be one of those who break out and make their mark for the city. Kennedy is currently shooting videos and putting the finishing touches on her upcoming EP, which should impact online later this year.