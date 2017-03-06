Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran to Face Off in Court This Week

Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, will be in a courtroom together this week as she tries to persuade a judge to block Brown from seeing her for good.

According to TMZ, the former couple will be face-to-face on Thursday (Mar. 9), so Karrueche can officially serve Brown with the restraining order documents. Brown is said to have been alluding Karrueche in her attempts to serve the documents.

Karrueche’s temporary restraining order against Brown blocks him from coming 100 yards in her air space. She filed the order claiming Brown threatened to shoot her and that in the past he punched her in the stomach and threw her down the stairs. Karrueche’s BFF also logged an order against Brown, who openly admitted that he stalks women that he “loves.”

Brown claims Karrueche is lying, and she will attempt to show a California judge why he must stay away from her for 3-years or go to jail. TMZ sources also say “Karrueche is preparing her case for a permanent restraining order.” She’s ready to swear under oath!

Last week, Karrueche liked a video of Instagram of Brown refuting claims that he’s addicted to drugs and that he has anger management issues. We’re guessing she was baiting the R&B singer, who has been avoiding her since she filed the order.