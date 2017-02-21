Chris Brown Reveals “Party” Tour Dates; Reacts to Karrueche and Soulja Boy Noise

Late last week, Chris Brown announced “The Party Tour” with a lineup of all rappers including 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and Casanova.

Today, the Grammy-winning R&B singer unveils dates for the trek which kicks off on March 31 in Baltimore, MD. The U.S. tour will make stops in major cities like Boston, Detroit, Miami, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago before wrapping on May 23 in Los Angeles.

“It’s going to be crazy…I can’t wait, we gon’ turn up,” Brown says of the trek in an Instagram video.

“The Party Tour” will support Brown’s top 10 single “Party,” while featuring music from his extensive catalog. The record will appear on his forthcoming eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, due this year.

Brown’s last tour, 2015’s One Hell of a Nite, was also rap heavy. The trek featured French Montana, Migos, Fetty Wap, Kid Ink, and R&B singer Omarion.

Earlier today, news broke that Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against the R&B singer which orders him to stay 100 yards away from her, her mother, and her brother.

In the legal documents filed, Tran claims Brown threatened to kill her while adding that he physical abused her in the past. A sworn statement from Tran alleges that Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill” her, “take” her “out,” and “shoot” her. She says he told friends that no one could have her if they aren’t to be together.

In the statement, Tran states that Brown also punched her in the stomach “twice” several years ago, and that he’s “pushed” her “down the stairs.” The report notes that this would have taken place as Brown was on probation for physically assaulting Rihanna.

Tran also claims that Brown threatened her friends and even went as far as throwing a drink at one of them.

“Make sure y’all don’t be listening to this bullsh*t man.

“Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bullsh*t, man,” Brown states in the below Instagram video. “Whatever people on the other side doing, let them do what they doing. I don’t know what the fuck they talking about.”

Brown never Mentioned Karrueche’s name, but what can only assume that’s what he’s addressing.

Brown also addressed fans on why he will be pulling out of a celebrity boxing match with nemesis Soulja Boy.

“I bowed-ed out of this Soulja Boy fight,” he said. “It was a legit thing on a positive scale. All the wrong people got in the way; the middlemen people got in the way; the homies, so to speak, got in the way because they wanted to get a piece of the pie.”

He continued: “It’s immature, first and foremost. Second of all, ain’t no ni**a gonna ever ho me out. So, however everything goes, this how we rocking. He gon’ see me, he gon’ see me. I ain’t out here moving nothing crazy. But just don’t believe all that bullsh*t, bro.”