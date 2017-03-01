Is it about that time for Chris Brown to seek some help or is his name just being slandered? Many are siding with the former, and this latest discovery doesn’t help.

Almost two weeks ago, news broke that Karrueche Tran got a restraining order against Brown, citing that he threatened to kill her and claimed that he physical abused her in the past.

Now, Karrueche’s BFF also secured an order of his own alleging that Brown threatened to shoot him and send his thugs after him.

According to TMZ, Joseph Ryan La Cour claims Brown has been popping off with statements like “he will find us and shoot the place up.”

In the docs, Joseph recalls an incident at Diddy’s Super Bowl party where he quotes Brown stating: “It’s 2017 … Ima f*** you up every time I see you so you better get the f*** out of here before I lay your ass out.” At the same party, Joseph says Chris threw a drink at one of his friends and told her, “Move bitch, we aren’t friends.” He says the incident happened around the same time Brown made a disturbing video about being a stalker.

Joseph also maintains that Brown is tied to a “blood” gang.

Brown is ordered to stay 100 yards from Joseph!

