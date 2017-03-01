Connect with us

Canadian Songstress Staasia Daniels Drops Sexy Heat, ‘Peanut Butter’

After releasing her single “Hanky Panky,” Toronto singer-songwriter Staasia Daniels is back with another buttery single called “Peanut Butter.”

On the oozy slow jam produced by MXS Beats, Staasia preps for a seductive night, projecting her lusty feelings towards her lover comparing him to the sticky, messy spread: “Ms Daniels got  a secret, tell me can you keep it? / Cuz I’m feigning for ya, you looking like some peanut butta,” she declares on the second verse.

This some heat! Slow wind and stream below:

Catch Staasia Daniels live on March 15, at the Mod Club opening up for New York’s J. Eliaye on the #SleeplessInCanadaTour.  Info and tickets HERE.

