Toronto Songstress Staasia Daniels Drops Simmering Banger, ‘Hanky Panky’

Staasia Daniels is formally inviting you to a sensual play-date with “Hanky Panky,” produced by 5PiECE and SLWJMZ.

The provocative soft caresses of her voice over the taunting, cinematic backdrop are awaiting your response. So dim the lights, poke the play button, and invite your special someone to bathe with you in the tormenting pleasure of waiting and wanting each other.

Stream below:

“Hanky Panky” comes as a follow-up to her debut EP Hidden Gems.

Catch Staasia Daniels live on March 15, at the Mod Club opening up for New York’s J. Eliaye on the #SleeplessInCanadaTour. Info and tickets HERE.