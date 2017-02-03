Bobby Womack’s Nieces, The Womack Sisters, Reveal Video For Debut Single “Darling”

There is a new female R&B group on the rise, and they come from a long line of legends. The Womack Sisters reveal the music video for their debut single, “Darling,” a vintage record that travels multiple eras of music. The throwback visual helps heighten the impact of the eargasmic record as the girls deliver intoxicating vocals and harmonies which pull on the heartstrings.

“Darling” is the lead single from the girl’s upcoming album, due out later this year.

BG, Zeimani, and Kucha are the three talented, soulful siblings who make up The Womack Sisters. They are the daughters of renown songwriters and producers Cecil and Linda Womack (Womack & Womack), nieces of R&B great Bobby Womack and granddaughters of the legendary Sam Cooke.

Based in Los Angeles (they grew up in the UK), The Womack Sisters kicked off their career by penning songs for artists like Mya, B.O.B, and The Game to name a few.

Now, with legacy flowing through their bloodstreams, the girls declared themselves the rightful bearers of the royal scepter of soul troubadours, and only time will tell if they can keep the family genes going.

They’re definitely on the right path!

