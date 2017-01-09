[PREMIERE] K.Avett – The Matter (What Are We Here For​?​)

Independent R&B singer/songwriter K.Avett kicks off the campaign for her second studio album by premiering the new single, ‘The Matter (What Are We Here For?).’

On the sublime and soulful record, the Texas-based R&B beauty delivers an exhilarating message of hope in a time where social change is needed.

“I’m so excited for people to hear how I’ve grown musically and just where I am in my life right now,” K.Avett recently told Singersroom. “We are living in some crazy times, and my writing has taken me to some places where I’m exploring those topics.”

K.Avett’s untitled sophomore album is slated for a Spring 2017 release. The set follows her debut, ‘Revelations: Manifestation of my Truths…’

