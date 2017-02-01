Gossip
Family of 80s Teen R&B Star Stacy Lattisaw Unhappy With Mention In New Edition Biopic
Gossip
Guess Which R&B Heartthrob Has Eyes For Ashanti!February 1, 2017
There's one R&B crooner who has his eye on Ashanti, and he goes by "Mr. Steal Your Girl."
R&B Music Videos
Basheba – Platinum & GoldFebruary 1, 2017
With one listen, you'll be entranced by the soothing production and Basheba's hypnotic melody. The stunning visual is shimmering with...
Hollywood/TV/Reality TV
The Numbers Are In! New Edition Biopic Brought In Tens Of Millions Of ViewersFebruary 1, 2017
People have been buzzing about BET's three-part biopic "The New Edition Story" ever since it aired last week, with the...
Gossip
Chris Brown Admits to Being a Stalker: “Imma Make You Miserable” (Video)February 1, 2017
Hide your daughters, Chris Brown may be lurking in the bushes somewhere. The Grammy-winning R&B singer spilled some disturbing tea...
News
Mariah Carey Reveals Sexy Cover Art For ‘I Dont’ Single Ft. YGJanuary 31, 2017
Mariah Carey reveals the cover art for her new single 'I Don't,' featuring rapper YG, which will arrive this Friday....
News
Pharrell and Wife Helen Welcome Triplets!January 31, 2017
It's a three-package deal for Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh: the couple welcomed triplets earlier this month!
R&B Music Videos
The New Respects – MoneyJanuary 31, 2017
The New Respects are the band you need to have on your radar. The Nashville-based band (which consists of twins...
R&B Music Videos
Rising Star Ambri Releases An Amazing Cover of James Brown’s Classic ‘Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World’ (Video)January 31, 2017
Fresh from releasing a beautiful cover of Torey Lanez massive hit "Say It," Brookyn-native Ambri releases the cover video to...
News
Bruno Mars Covers ‘Latina’ Mag, Talks Being Multiracial, Making ‘Black Music,’ Losing His Mother and MoreJanuary 31, 2017
Bruno Mars is the cover boy of Latina magazine for the February 2017 issue. In the cover story, readers can...
Music
MAAD – Touch Me ft. Ro JamesJanuary 31, 2017
Written by MAAD and Ro James and produced by her regular collaborators TheVAMP, the song features guitar licks and sensual...
News
Aw Man! Anita Baker Hangs Up The Mic, Confirms Retirement on TwitterJanuary 16, 2017
If you've been waiting on new tunes from Anita Baker, you'll be waiting forever: the sultry-voiced...
News
Janet Jackson Spotted Out and About For First Time After Giving BirthJanuary 26, 2017
The singer has been very reclusive since giving birth, but she was recently spotted out and...
News
Spike Lee Decides Not To Use Chrisette Michele’s Music In Netflix Film Following Inauguration Performance AnnouncementJanuary 19, 2017
After enduring backlash from accepting the offer to perform at an inauguration special for president elect...
R&B Music Videos
R&B Artist Malachiae Joins Bandit Gang Marco on “Loosen Up”January 15, 2017
After teasing their large social media following for weeks, rising R&B artist Malachiae and Bandit Gang...
Rappersroom
Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Gets Release Date For Summer 2017January 17, 2017
After much controversy and waiting, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez On Me” has been officially acquired...
R&B Music Videos
R&B Music Videos
R&B Music Videos
R&B Music Videos
Evan Taylor Jones – Love Me Now ft. Niko Is (John Legend Cover)January 30, 2017
Shot entirely in black and white, the video shows Evan driving with different women interspersed with...
R&B Music Videos
Sevyn Streeter – Fallen ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Cam WallaceJanuary 30, 2017
In the clip, Sevyn unleashes boatloads sensuality as she lies on a bed of rose petals...
Rappersroom
Missy Elliott Is Back With New Banger ‘I’m Better’ Featuring Miami Producer LambJanuary 30, 2017
Last week, Missy Elliott returned to the scene with a new banger featuring producer Cainon Lamb...
R&B Music Videos
Kevin Ross – Long Song AwayJanuary 27, 2017
The video sees the singer getting into an argument with his girlfriend who storms out of...
R&B Music Videos
[Video Premiere] Jennie Laws – SabotageJanuary 27, 2017
The video sees Jennie as she receives constant text messages from a begging ex, but she...
R&B Music Videos
Fantasia Premieres Throwback Music Video For “When I Met You”January 27, 2017
Just in time for Valentine's Day! Fantasia highlights her love life from the beginning to the...
R&B Music Videos
Soul-Pop Artist Ray Hodge Releases ‘If It’s Easy’ VideoJanuary 26, 2017
Queens-based, indie soul-pop artist Ray Hodge has been buzzing since the release of his debut EP...
News
R&B Artist Keith Sweat Rocks Las Vegas Strip On Opening Night With His “Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Residency At The FlamingoJanuary 20, 2017
Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his...
News
Alicia Keys Covers Allure Mag; Talks No Makeup and Justice Under Donald TrumpJanuary 17, 2017
15-time Grammy-award winning singer Alicia Keys' covers the February 2017 issue of Allure magazine, where she...
Gossip
K. Michelle is Engaged: “That’s My Fiancé; I Don’t Play”January 16, 2017
He put a ring on it, supposedly! R&B singer and reality TV star K. Michelle shared...
Gossip
New Couple Alert: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez?January 11, 2017
Looks like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are no longer Hollywood's newest "it" couple. Whereas "Dralo" is...