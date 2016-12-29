Latest

Jae Alexander – HalfPast12

D.C.-based artist Jae Alexander ushers in 2017 by releasing his new song “HalfPast12” today on New Year’s Eve. The song is a slow-burner that has the 23-year-old turns down his ex when she reaches out to him because he’s already moved on.

Erva Carter – WWD

Alternative R&B songstress Erva Carter releases her third single “WWD,” a sonically-interesting song about craving real love. In Erva’s own words, “WWD” expresses the hope of gaining an endless love that no one can tamper with.

Alain Bonus – I’m Good

Up-and-coming twenty-five year old L.A. based singer-songwriter-producer Alain Bonus recently released the first song “I’m Good” from his debut 2017 project. “Im Good” is a mellow groove that has Bonus reassuring himself he’s ok after being given the cold shoulder by a love interest.

Stefon4u – No Emotions

Actor/singer-songwriter and producer Stefon Washington (Stefon4u)drops his new 90s-leaning video “No Emotions.” Stefon plays Puffy in the upcoming Tupac movie All Eyez On Me, and he certainly channels the hip-hop mogul in this video: from his dance moves to delivery, this sounds like a vintage Bad Boy cut!

