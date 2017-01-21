Gossip
Former Mindless Behavior Member Ray Ray is Having a Baby With Joe Jackson’s Great Niece
Interviews
Atlanta-Native Shaun B Talks ATL Influences, ‘Cocaine In The Evening’ EP, Being Vulnerable, More
Music
Chloe Martini – Change of Heart Ft Chiara HunterJanuary 21, 2017
On her way to claim her rightful place as one of the industry's most exciting talents, Warsaw-born and raised Chloe...
Music
Demetria McKinney Educates Men on New Single ‘Easy’January 21, 2017
Demetria McKinney returns with the female anthem, 'Easy,' a record informing couples that relationships can be that easy if they...
Hollywood/TV/Reality TV
Lionel Richie Tapped to Produce Biopic About Sammy Davis Jr’s LifeJanuary 21, 2017
Sammy Davis Jr's children are finally working together and one of their first order of duty is a rights deal...
R&B Music Videos
Ella Mai Finds Time to “Lay Up” With Her BooJanuary 21, 2017
Love is in the air! R&B artist Ella Mai takes a trip to the islands with her love interest in...
Music
Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) – I’m BettaJanuary 20, 2017
To compliment their Top 10 single "Run," and the SWV-assisted "Finally," Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) unwraps the groovy "I'm Betta."
R&B Music Videos
Trey Songz & Fabolous – Pick Up The Phone Ft. MIKExANGELJanuary 20, 2017
Trey Songz and Fabolous reveal the new music video for "Pick Up The Phone," their remix of Travis Scott and...
News
‘Tuesday’ Singer iLoveMakonnen Delivers his “Breaking News…I’m Gay”January 20, 2017
R&B singer/rapper iLoveMakonnen, who was previously signed to Drake's OVO Sound, is following in the footsteps of Frank Ocean by...
Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes
Stream Eric Bellinger’s Drops ‘EBFP: An Acoustic Experience’ EPJanuary 20, 2017
Today (Jan. 20th), Eric Bellinger the acoustic version of his latest project Eric B. For President: Term 1 called EBFP:...
News
Bell Biv DeVoe Reveal Why Their Latest Album Is Not a New Edition OneJanuary 20, 2017
But despite New Edition's shine with the movie, BBD sat down with Music Choice to explain why New Edition as...
News
R&B Artist Keith Sweat Rocks Las Vegas Strip On Opening Night With His “Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Residency At The FlamingoJanuary 20, 2017
Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his limited engagement, Keith Sweat:...
News
Aw Man! Anita Baker Hangs Up The Mic, Confirms Retirement on TwitterJanuary 16, 2017
If you've been waiting on new tunes from Anita Baker, you'll be waiting forever: the sultry-voiced...
Rappersroom
Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Gets Release Date For Summer 2017January 17, 2017
After much controversy and waiting, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez On Me” has been officially acquired...
R&B Music Videos
R&B Artist Malachiae Joins Bandit Gang Marco on “Loosen Up”January 15, 2017
After teasing their large social media following for weeks, rising R&B artist Malachiae and Bandit Gang...
News
Spike Lee Decides Not To Use Chrisette Michele’s Music In Netflix Film Following Inauguration Performance AnnouncementJanuary 19, 2017
After enduring backlash from accepting the offer to perform at an inauguration special for president elect...
Gossip
#PEEOTUS: R. Kelly Deads Rumors About Performing At Donald Trump’s Inauguration: “End. Of. Story.”January 15, 2017
Earlier this week, rumors swirled that the Pied Piper of R&B agreed to perform at President-elect...
R&B Music Videos
R&B Music Videos
Island
Kranium – We Can Ft. Tory LanezJanuary 20, 2017
Following the release of two mixtapes, Canadian crooner Tory Lanez joins dancehall artist Kranium in the...
R&B Music Videos
Teyana Taylor Struts Her Stuff Again, This Time For ‘Vogue’January 19, 2017
Teyana Taylor's performance in Kanye West's "Fade" video had everybody's jaw on the floor, so much...
Music
Bianca Rose – Because of Love (feat. Ayanna Witter-Johnson)January 19, 2017
British/Jamaican/Nigerian singer-songwriter Bianca Rose collabs with MOBO-nominated singer-songwriter and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson for the beautifully-understated collab...
R&B Music Videos
24hrs Drops Video For His New Banger “You Know”January 18, 2017
ATL crooner 24hrs drops another dimly-lit, seedy music video for his Mike Dean-assisted single, “You Know.”...
Live Performance
Josh X Enlists Chanteuse Cheri Dennis For Acoustic Rendition Of “Heaven On My Mind”January 18, 2017
Talented musician Josh X and R&B chanteuse Cheri Dennis collab in an impromptu acoustic rendition of...
R&B Music Videos
Eric Bellinger Drops ‘Sometimes’ Video, Preps ‘EBFP: An Acoustic Experience’January 17, 2017
On Jan 20th, Eric Bellinger will release the acoustic version of his latest project Eric B....
R&B Music Videos
Buzzing Baltimore Girl Group Replay Drops ‘Strange’ Video Ft. ‘The Rap Game’ Star Lil KeyJanuary 17, 2017
Popular Baltimore girl group Replay has been heating up the online world with their viral music...
R&B Music Videos
August Alsina Reveals Music Video For His Smooth Single, ‘Wait’January 17, 2017
Less than two weeks ago, the New Orleans R&B singer released his new single 'DRUGS' and...
News
News
Alicia Keys Covers Allure Mag; Talks No Makeup and Justice Under Donald TrumpJanuary 17, 2017
15-time Grammy-award winning singer Alicia Keys' covers the February 2017 issue of Allure magazine, where she...
Gossip
K. Michelle is Engaged: “That’s My Fiancé; I Don’t Play”January 16, 2017
He put a ring on it, supposedly! R&B singer and reality TV star K. Michelle shared...
Gossip
New Couple Alert: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez?January 11, 2017
Looks like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are no longer Hollywood's newest "it" couple. Whereas "Dralo" is...