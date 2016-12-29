#TBT: Beverley Knight Performs George Michael Song ‘One More Try’ (Live at The Porchester Hall)
In a preview video for her upcoming E! reality TV show, Mariah’s World, the Grammy-winning singer and actress prank calls her tour assistant Molly with goals of getting some mozzarella sticks.
An easy way to piss Shanell off is to forget about her. Things get pretty psychotic in the music video for ‘You Forgot About Me,’ a new holiday single from the R&B songstress, which follows up last year’s ‘4 Christmas’ project.
D.C.-based artist Jae Alexander ushers in 2017 by releasing his new song “HalfPast12” today on New Year’s Eve. The song is a slow-burner that has the 23-year-old turns down his ex when she reaches out to him because he’s already moved on.
It looks like Azealia Banks is starving for attention, again. “The Big Big Beat” rapper posted a series of videos to her Instagram story showing a closet covered in what looks to be old feathers and blood from chickens.
Some of our favorite R&B artists, who entertain us on the daily with their silky voices and baby-making music, has had their share of run-ins with the law, some more serious than others. Yes, they are human like us all, so that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have wild or angry sides, but some of these legal issues could have been avoided.
For the holidays, Kentucky-raised crooner Bryson Tiller paid it forward to a few unsuspecting senior citizens in his hometown of Louisville when he bought their groceries last week.
Alternative R&B songstress Erva Carter releases her third single “WWD,” a sonically-interesting song about craving real love. In Erva’s own words, “WWD” expresses the hope of gaining an endless love that no one can tamper with.
Up-and-coming twenty-five year old L.A. based singer-songwriter-producer Alain Bonus recently released the first song “I’m Good” from his debut 2017 project. “Im Good” is a mellow groove that has Bonus reassuring himself he’s ok after being given the cold shoulder by a love interest.
Actor/singer-songwriter and producer Stefon Washington (Stefon4u)drops his new 90s-leaning video “No Emotions.” Stefon plays Puffy in the upcoming Tupac movie All Eyez On Me, and he certainly channels the hip-hop mogul in this video: from his dance moves to delivery, this sounds like a vintage Bad Boy cut!
The episode will feature commentary from Kelly Rowland, Bell Biv Devoe, and of course SWV members Cheryl “Coko” Clemons, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamara “Taj” George.
