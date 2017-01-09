Latest

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

RAY BLK – Durt (EP)

Last we heard from UK-based artist Ray BLK was a few months ago when she released her single and video for “Chill Out,” and since then, her entire EP entitled Durt has arrived. With musical influences such as Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Biggie Smalls and Lil Kim…

Music

Steven Christopher – Stay

After dropping a few buzz singles, rising singer/songwriter Steven Christopher the first offering “Stay” from forthcoming debut EP. The self-written song is a nostalgic ode to falling for a friend.

Pop

Video: Dame – When It Rains

Rising, NYC-based girl group Dame first came onto our radar back in 2014 with their single “That Girl,” now they return with a new song/video “When It Rains.” The clip sees members Haylee (18), Nora (17), Brooke (17) and Kaylin (17) rehearse choreography the day after a party that shattered one of the girls’ relationships.

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

Brianna – Beginnings (EP)

NYC-based (Hershey, PA-raised) singer-songwriter Brianna drops her debut EP Beginnings, a project which shows the songstress’ feelings in art form. While her passion for singing developed in childhood, her love for songwriting blossomed just two years ago as it became a form of expression.

