Mary J. Blige on Trump: “He Speaks About Women Viciously And He’s Just…Racist”
QUIÑ – MathJanuary 25, 2017
The video, directed by Calmatic (The Internet, Anderson Paak, Lizzo) is a shimmering visual that features the singer as a...
Bruno Mars To Perform At 2017 Grammy AwardsJanuary 25, 2017
Bruno Mars has been announced as a performer for this year's lineup at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Mars last...
Jill Scott Launches Poetically-Inspired Card Collection In Partnership With Hallmark MahagonyJanuary 25, 2017
Ever wanted to express your feelings to a loved one like only Jill Scott can? Now you can! Just in...
Boyz II Men To Appear on ‘Caraoke Showdown’ [Sneak Peek]January 25, 2017
On tomorrow's episode of Spike’s “Caraoke Showdown” (hosted by Craig Robinson), legendary group Boyz II Men will appear and play...
Asiahn – Love Train (EP)January 25, 2017
Universal Music Publishing Group's 3x-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Asiahn (pronounced - ahh-zee-yahn) “Asia” Bryant, finally comes from behind the scenes and releases...
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand AmbassadorJanuary 25, 2017
Actress, hip-hop artist, dancer, choreographer and sneaker head Teyana Taylor has officially announced that she has signed with Reebok Classic...
Justy – Heartbreaker ft. JadedJanuary 25, 2017
The two are working on a joint EP called Limerence, and they've released a new one called "Heartbreaker," a smooth...
“Your Number” Hitmaker Ayo Jay Reveals New Singles “Want You” and “The Vibe”January 25, 2017
Nigerian-born singer Ayo Jay is ready to take over U.S. radio, again. The rising star follows up his smash single...
Chrisette Michele Continues To Explain Why She Performed At Trump Inauguration On ‘The Breakfast Club’ (Video)January 25, 2017
In a 40-minute interview, she explains that she in no way agrees with Trump or his policies, rather she simply...
Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) Unwraps Music Video For “I’m Betta”January 24, 2017
Fresh off their huge career moment where New Edition was honored with a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk Of...
Aw Man! Anita Baker Hangs Up The Mic, Confirms Retirement on TwitterJanuary 16, 2017
If you've been waiting on new tunes from Anita Baker, you'll be waiting forever: the sultry-voiced...
Spike Lee Decides Not To Use Chrisette Michele’s Music In Netflix Film Following Inauguration Performance AnnouncementJanuary 19, 2017
After enduring backlash from accepting the offer to perform at an inauguration special for president elect...
Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Gets Release Date For Summer 2017January 17, 2017
After much controversy and waiting, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez On Me” has been officially acquired...
R&B Artist Malachiae Joins Bandit Gang Marco on “Loosen Up”January 15, 2017
After teasing their large social media following for weeks, rising R&B artist Malachiae and Bandit Gang...
#PEEOTUS: R. Kelly Deads Rumors About Performing At Donald Trump’s Inauguration: “End. Of. Story.”January 15, 2017
Earlier this week, rumors swirled that the Pied Piper of R&B agreed to perform at President-elect...
Prince’s Former Bassist Nik West Drops Funky Visual For New Single ‘Bottom Of The Bottle’January 23, 2017
Nik West is a former bassist for the late Prince with a name all her own....
Ella Mai Finds Time to “Lay Up” With Her BooJanuary 21, 2017
Love is in the air! R&B artist Ella Mai takes a trip to the islands with...
Trey Songz & Fabolous – Pick Up The Phone Ft. MIKExANGELJanuary 20, 2017
Trey Songz and Fabolous reveal the new music video for "Pick Up The Phone," their remix...
Kranium – We Can Ft. Tory LanezJanuary 20, 2017
Following the release of two mixtapes, Canadian crooner Tory Lanez joins dancehall artist Kranium in the...
Teyana Taylor Struts Her Stuff Again, This Time For ‘Vogue’January 19, 2017
Teyana Taylor's performance in Kanye West's "Fade" video had everybody's jaw on the floor, so much...
Bianca Rose – Because of Love (feat. Ayanna Witter-Johnson)January 19, 2017
British/Jamaican/Nigerian singer-songwriter Bianca Rose collabs with MOBO-nominated singer-songwriter and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson for the beautifully-understated collab...
24hrs Drops Video For His New Banger “You Know”January 18, 2017
ATL crooner 24hrs drops another dimly-lit, seedy music video for his Mike Dean-assisted single, “You Know.”...
Josh X Enlists Chanteuse Cheri Dennis For Acoustic Rendition Of “Heaven On My Mind”January 18, 2017
Talented musician Josh X and R&B chanteuse Cheri Dennis collab in an impromptu acoustic rendition of...
Eric Bellinger Drops ‘Sometimes’ Video, Preps ‘EBFP: An Acoustic Experience’January 17, 2017
On Jan 20th, Eric Bellinger will release the acoustic version of his latest project Eric B....
R&B Artist Keith Sweat Rocks Las Vegas Strip On Opening Night With His “Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Residency At The FlamingoJanuary 20, 2017
Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his...
Alicia Keys Covers Allure Mag; Talks No Makeup and Justice Under Donald TrumpJanuary 17, 2017
15-time Grammy-award winning singer Alicia Keys' covers the February 2017 issue of Allure magazine, where she...
K. Michelle is Engaged: “That’s My Fiancé; I Don’t Play”January 16, 2017
He put a ring on it, supposedly! R&B singer and reality TV star K. Michelle shared...
New Couple Alert: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez?January 11, 2017
Looks like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are no longer Hollywood's newest "it" couple. Whereas "Dralo" is...