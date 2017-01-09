[PREMIERE] K.Avett – The Matter (What Are We Here For?)
by ago-
Last we heard from UK-based artist Ray BLK was a few months ago when she released her single and video for “Chill Out,” and since then, her entire EP entitled Durt has arrived. With musical influences such as Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Biggie Smalls and Lil Kim…
by ago-
R&B singers Solange Knowles and Frank Ocean will join A Tribe Called Quest, Nine Inch Nails, and more as headliners for the second annual Panorama NYC, the East Coast version of the Coachella festival. Other headliners include Tame Impala and alt-J.
by ago-
After dropping a few buzz singles, rising singer/songwriter Steven Christopher the first offering “Stay” from forthcoming debut EP. The self-written song is a nostalgic ode to falling for a friend.
by ago-
Rising, NYC-based girl group Dame first came onto our radar back in 2014 with their single “That Girl,” now they return with a new song/video “When It Rains.” The clip sees members Haylee (18), Nora (17), Brooke (17) and Kaylin (17) rehearse choreography the day after a party that shattered one of the girls’ relationships.
by ago-
A month ago, R&B legend Charlie Wilson announced the release of his new studio album, In It To Win It, which is slated for release on February 17, 2017. Today, the eleven-time Grammy nominee reveals the project’s cover art, which is an up close shot of the celebrated crooner.
by ago-
NYC-based (Hershey, PA-raised) singer-songwriter Brianna drops her debut EP Beginnings, a project which shows the songstress’ feelings in art form. While her passion for singing developed in childhood, her love for songwriting blossomed just two years ago as it became a form of expression.
by ago-
Independent R&B singer/songwriter K.Avett kicks off the campaign for her second studio album by premiering the new single, ‘The Matter (What Are We Here For?).’
by ago-
Sing Joey, sing! Blue-eyed soul singer Joey Gallant Honors President Barack Obama in the heartfelt and soul-stirring music video called “Obama Tribute.”
by ago-
Chops ‘n’ Soul is a collaboration between award-winning Canadian singer/producer/keyboard player Joel Parisien and The Chops Horns. They’ve released a new funky single called “Gimme The Grease,” a song which features all the hearty horns and funktastic fire your ears can handle.
by ago-
Mila J adds her vocals to Drake’s “Fake Love,” adding a female perspective with her verse for an unofficial duet/flip.
by ago-