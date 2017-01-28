-
Music
Sevyn Streeter – Fallen Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Cam WallaceJanuary 28, 2017
Sevyn Streeter has her buzz going in the streets and online. Currently on her "Girl Disrupted Tour," the Atlantic Records...
Music
B. Smyth – Might Cuff UJanuary 28, 2017
B. Smyth released a few joints after signing with ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records following his departure from Motown, but then things...
News
New Releases: Bell Biv DeVoe’s ‘Three Stripes’ x Kehlani’s ‘SweetSexySavage’ (Preview)January 27, 2017
We have two new albums to get excited about today! Bell Biv DeVoe's 'Three Stripes' and Kehlani's 'SweetSexySavage'
News
Keri Hilson Talks New Album ‘LIAR,’ Lifetime Film ‘Love by the 10th Date’ With Kelly Rowland, Sex Hiatus, MoreJanuary 27, 2017
During an appearance on "The Real" (Jan. 26), the "Pretty Girl Rock" R&B songstress revealed the title of her pending...
Rappersroom
Wyclef Jean – The RingJanuary 27, 2017
International superstar Wyclef Jean releases a new track called "The Ring," an anthemic go-for-gold track that playfully name checks other...
R&B Music Videos
Kevin Ross – Long Song AwayJanuary 27, 2017
The video sees the singer getting into an argument with his girlfriend who storms out of their apartment, but the...
News
Mary J. Blige Drops Price Of New Jersey Estate By $1 Million, Estranged Husband Wants More MoneyJanuary 27, 2017
The pending divorce between Mary J. Blige and her estranged husband Kendu Isaacs is still ongoing, and Mary's money may...
News
Judge Rules Robin Thicke Committed Domestic Violence, Prohibits Him From Seeing Ex-Wife And SonJanuary 27, 2017
According to TMZ, a judge has ruled that Thicke has committed domestic violence more than once, and has issued an...
R&B Music Videos
[Video Premiere] Jennie Laws – SabotageJanuary 27, 2017
The video sees Jennie as she receives constant text messages from a begging ex, but she ignores them and takes...
Music
EarlGréy – Venus ft. See FrancisJanuary 27, 2017
After releasing the critically-acclaimed singles "Pulldown" and "Overdue" in 2016, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist EarlGréy enters 2017 with a bang,...
News
Aw Man! Anita Baker Hangs Up The Mic, Confirms Retirement on TwitterJanuary 16, 2017
If you've been waiting on new tunes from Anita Baker, you'll be waiting forever: the sultry-voiced...
News
Spike Lee Decides Not To Use Chrisette Michele’s Music In Netflix Film Following Inauguration Performance AnnouncementJanuary 19, 2017
After enduring backlash from accepting the offer to perform at an inauguration special for president elect...
News
Janet Jackson Spotted Out and About For First Time After Giving BirthJanuary 26, 2017
The singer has been very reclusive since giving birth, but she was recently spotted out and...
R&B Music Videos
R&B Artist Malachiae Joins Bandit Gang Marco on “Loosen Up”January 15, 2017
After teasing their large social media following for weeks, rising R&B artist Malachiae and Bandit Gang...
Rappersroom
Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Gets Release Date For Summer 2017January 17, 2017
After much controversy and waiting, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez On Me” has been officially acquired...
R&B Music Videos
R&B Music Videos
R&B Music Videos
Fantasia Premieres Throwback Music Video For “When I Met You”January 27, 2017
Just in time for Valentine's Day! Fantasia highlights her love life from the beginning to the...
R&B Music Videos
Soul-Pop Artist Ray Hodge Releases ‘If It’s Easy’ VideoJanuary 26, 2017
Queens-based, indie soul-pop artist Ray Hodge has been buzzing since the release of his debut EP...
R&B Music Videos
Jimi Cravity – Prada (The Luxury Of Suffering)January 26, 2017
After tragedy comes triumph. Recording artist Jimi Cravity knows this well, and that theme is highlighted...
R&B Music Videos
Teenear – Last NightJanuary 26, 2017
This song paints a picture of a girl fed up with the short-comings of a broken...
R&B Music Videos
QUIÑ – MathJanuary 25, 2017
The video, directed by Calmatic (The Internet, Anderson Paak, Lizzo) is a shimmering visual that features...
R&B Music Videos
[Video Premiere] Abrina – Way You Touch MeJanuary 25, 2017
San Diego-based R&B-Pop singer/songwriter debuts her new video "Way You Touch Me." In the clip, she...
R&B Music Videos
Prince’s Former Bassist Nik West Drops Funky Visual For New Single ‘Bottom Of The Bottle’January 23, 2017
Nik West is a former bassist for the late Prince with a name all her own....
R&B Music Videos
Ella Mai Finds Time to “Lay Up” With Her BooJanuary 21, 2017
Love is in the air! R&B artist Ella Mai takes a trip to the islands with...
News
R&B Artist Keith Sweat Rocks Las Vegas Strip On Opening Night With His “Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Residency At The FlamingoJanuary 20, 2017
Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his...
News
Alicia Keys Covers Allure Mag; Talks No Makeup and Justice Under Donald TrumpJanuary 17, 2017
15-time Grammy-award winning singer Alicia Keys' covers the February 2017 issue of Allure magazine, where she...
Gossip
K. Michelle is Engaged: “That’s My Fiancé; I Don’t Play”January 16, 2017
He put a ring on it, supposedly! R&B singer and reality TV star K. Michelle shared...
Gossip
New Couple Alert: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez?January 11, 2017
Looks like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are no longer Hollywood's newest "it" couple. Whereas "Dralo" is...