Mariah Carey’s First Performance Since NYE Debacle is a High-Paying WeddingJanuary 15, 2017
Mariah Carey received a hefty payday for a performance appearance over the weekend, her first since the disastrous New Year's...
Tory Lanez Delivers the “Rapture” of Love With Fabolous and JadakissJanuary 15, 2017
This is one of those moments when R&B and Hip-Hop is a match made in heaven. Fabolous and Jadakiss taps...
R&B Artist Malachiae Joins Bandit Gang Marco on “Loosen Up”January 15, 2017
After teasing their large social media following for weeks, rising R&B artist Malachiae and Bandit Gang Marco finally drop a...
The-Dream Announces ‘Love You To Death’ TourJanuary 13, 2017
R&B singer, producer, and songwriter The-Dream has announced the 'Love You To Death' tour, which is slated to kick off...
Christina Aguliera Sings ‘Stormy Weather’ On ‘Taking The Stage’ SpecialJanuary 13, 2017
For the opening of the African American Museum of History and Culture's music special called "Taking The Stage: African American...
Ne-Yo Leaves Viewers Underwhelmed With Michael Jackson Tribute On ‘Taking The Stage’January 13, 2017
Ne-Yo was present to pay tribute to Michael Jackson, singing "Don't Stop Till You Get Enough" "Wanna Be Startin' Something,"...
ESSENCE To Honor Erykah Badu At ‘Black Women In Music 2017’January 13, 2017
For Essence's 8th annual “Black Women in Music” Grammy weekend event, four-time Grammy winner Erykah Badu will be honored at...
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Claims He Abused Their SonJanuary 13, 2017
Even though they're divorced, the child custody drama between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton isn't over. According to court documents...
‘Urban Myths’ Episode Featuring Tacky Michael Jackson Portrayal Canceled Following BacklashJanuary 13, 2017
Rejoice, MJ fans! After all the backlash, British broadcaster Sky Arts has canceled the upcoming episode of "Urban Myths" that...
August Alsina – WaitJanuary 13, 2017
While he laid low last year, 2017 is looking to see more of August Alsina in the spotlight. Last week,...
Video: The Weeknd – Party MonsterJanuary 12, 2017
Directed by BRTHR, “Party Monster” is another one of The Weeknd's woozy clips full of bright...
New Couple Alert: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez?January 11, 2017
Looks like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are no longer Hollywood's newest "it" couple. Whereas "Dralo" is...