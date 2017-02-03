Hollywood/TV/Reality TV
[Premiere] Musical Trailer For Harlem-Based Film 'Chapter & Verse'
Interviews
[EXCLUSIVE] Tony! Toni! Tone! Talks Performing, Their Legacy, Signature Hits, & More
Music
Bobby Womack’s Nieces, The Womack Sisters, Reveal Video For Debut Single “Darling”
Music
Chanté Moore Returns with New Look and New Single “Real One”February 3, 2017
The veteran R&B songstress is back with a stunning new look as she promotes her new single, "Real One."
Music
Listen To John Legend and Ariana Grande’s Cover of ‘Beauty and the Beast’February 3, 2017
With the remake of the Disney film "Beauty and the Beast" comes with a remake of the soundtrack, with John...
News
Faith Evans Reveals Release Date and Tracklisting For ‘The King & I’February 3, 2017
After two singles ("When We Party" and "NYC") surfaced on the internet from Faith Evans' highly-anticipated duets album The King...
R&B Music Videos
Video: Mariah Carey – I Don’t Ft. YGFebruary 3, 2017
After teasing fans with clips of the song and music video, Mariah Carey has officially released her new single, 'I...
Music
Musiq Soulchild – Simple ThingsFebruary 3, 2017
Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter Musiq Soulchild releases a new song called "Simple Things," a tune from of his forthcoming new project...
Music
Listen To Mariah Carey’s YG-Assisted ‘Breakup’ Single, ‘I Don’t’February 3, 2017
After much teasing and anticipation, Mariah Carey drops her YG-assisted "breakup" single "I Don't," which features a sample of the...
R&B Music Videos
Video: Nola Adé’s Storyline of Lost Love is “Bittersweet”February 3, 2017
Chicago-based R&B artist Nola Ade continues to push her her debut EP, The Love Dance, which was released a year...
Music
August Alsina Draws Inspiration From a Classic For His New Joint “Lonely”February 3, 2017
August Alsina keeps the new music coming, his latest his a smooth, sub-romantic gem called "Lonely." On the follow-up to...
News
Lil Mo Fired From Her Radio Personality PostFebruary 2, 2017
Bad news for Lil Mo. The R&B singer turned radio personality was fired from Radio One D.C., her home since...
Gossip
Drake Shades Chris Brown, Omarion, Soulja Boy; Breezy Responds: “It’s Going Down”February 2, 2017
Fresh off the highly-publicized social media beef with Soulja Boy, it looks like Chris Brown may go back into battle...
News
Janet Jackson Spotted Out and About For First Time After Giving BirthJanuary 26, 2017
The singer has been very reclusive since giving birth, but she was recently spotted out and...
News
Aw Man! Anita Baker Hangs Up The Mic, Confirms Retirement on TwitterJanuary 16, 2017
If you've been waiting on new tunes from Anita Baker, you'll be waiting forever: the sultry-voiced...
News
Spike Lee Decides Not To Use Chrisette Michele’s Music In Netflix Film Following Inauguration Performance AnnouncementJanuary 19, 2017
After enduring backlash from accepting the offer to perform at an inauguration special for president elect...
R&B Music Videos
R&B Artist Malachiae Joins Bandit Gang Marco on “Loosen Up”January 15, 2017
After teasing their large social media following for weeks, rising R&B artist Malachiae and Bandit Gang...
Rappersroom
Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Gets Release Date For Summer 2017January 17, 2017
After much controversy and waiting, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez On Me” has been officially acquired...
R&B Music Videos
ATL’s Alexis Ayaana Dips Herself In Glitter for Drumma Boy-Produced ‘Get It Right’ VisualFebruary 1, 2017
In the clip, Alexis gets a tad bit moist and sparkly as she takes a dip...
R&B Music Videos
Basheba – Platinum & GoldFebruary 1, 2017
With one listen, you'll be entranced by the soothing production and Basheba's hypnotic melody. The stunning...
R&B Music Videos
The New Respects – MoneyJanuary 31, 2017
The New Respects are the band you need to have on your radar. The Nashville-based band...
R&B Music Videos
Rising Star Ambri Releases An Amazing Cover of James Brown’s Classic ‘Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World’ (Video)January 31, 2017
Fresh from releasing a beautiful cover of Torey Lanez massive hit "Say It," Brookyn-native Ambri releases...
R&B Music Videos
Evan Taylor Jones – Love Me Now ft. Niko Is (John Legend Cover)January 30, 2017
Shot entirely in black and white, the video shows Evan driving with different women interspersed with...
R&B Music Videos
Sevyn Streeter – Fallen ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Cam WallaceJanuary 30, 2017
In the clip, Sevyn unleashes boatloads sensuality as she lies on a bed of rose petals...
Rappersroom
Missy Elliott Is Back With New Banger ‘I’m Better’ Featuring Miami Producer LambJanuary 30, 2017
Last week, Missy Elliott returned to the scene with a new banger featuring producer Cainon Lamb...
R&B Music Videos
Kevin Ross – Long Song AwayJanuary 27, 2017
The video sees the singer getting into an argument with his girlfriend who storms out of...
R&B Music Videos
[Video Premiere] Jennie Laws – SabotageJanuary 27, 2017
The video sees Jennie as she receives constant text messages from a begging ex, but she...
R&B Music Videos
Fantasia Premieres Throwback Music Video For “When I Met You”January 27, 2017
Just in time for Valentine's Day! Fantasia highlights her love life from the beginning to the...
News
R&B Artist Keith Sweat Rocks Las Vegas Strip On Opening Night With His “Keith Sweat: Last Forever” Residency At The FlamingoJanuary 20, 2017
Legendary R&B icon Keith Sweat took the stage Tuesday night for the grand opening of his...
News
Alicia Keys Covers Allure Mag; Talks No Makeup and Justice Under Donald TrumpJanuary 17, 2017
15-time Grammy-award winning singer Alicia Keys' covers the February 2017 issue of Allure magazine, where she...
Gossip
K. Michelle is Engaged: “That’s My Fiancé; I Don’t Play”January 16, 2017
He put a ring on it, supposedly! R&B singer and reality TV star K. Michelle shared...
Gossip
New Couple Alert: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez?January 11, 2017
Looks like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are no longer Hollywood's newest "it" couple. Whereas "Dralo" is...