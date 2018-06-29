[PREMIERE] Xav A. Is All About Love In Whimsical New Video, ‘All In’

Today (June 29), New York City-based artist Xav A. releases the light-hearted video for his latest single “All In,” a feel-good, acoustic track just in time for the summer season.

The clip sees Xav sharing a romantic day-date with a love interest as they walk hand-in-hand while strolling in the park and staring into each other’s eyes.

Xav stated about the song, “‘All In’ is about the moment you realize you have found your soulmate and life partner. I think that feeling is such a moment in time, and I want everyone to be able to relive it or imagine what it will be like in the future when hearing this song and watching the video!”

Watch below:

Xav A. is an R&B singer, songwriter, and producer channeling the excitement and power of 90’s music in order to remind the world just how much fun life can be. Currently based in New York City, he has performed at some of the hottest venues around town such as the legendary SOB’s. His musical mission began in 2011 after being featured on season three of NBC’s hit a- cappella competition show The Sing Off, winning second place during the same season as the well-known group Pentatonix. After performing a rendition of R. Kelly’s “Ignition (Remix)” on the show, Xav A. began to harness his artistry as a soloist and strives to revive the more playful side of R&B that was present previously in artists like Will Smith and MC Hammer.