Few voices in music history have possessed the power, range, and emotional depth of Linda Ronstadt. A true trailblazer, Ronstadt effortlessly crossed genres—rock, country, pop, folk, Latin, and even opera—breaking barriers and redefining what it meant to be a female artist in a male-dominated industry. With a voice that could soar with power one moment and caress with tenderness the next, she didn’t just sing songs—she owned them, making each one a personal, unforgettable experience.

This list of the top 10 most popular Linda Ronstadt songs of all time is a celebration of a career that blended commercial success with artistic brilliance. These are the tracks that filled arenas, topped charts, and became the soundtracks of countless lives. Whether she’s belting out a rock anthem, delivering a tear-stained ballad, or paying homage to her Mexican roots, Ronstadt’s music is a masterclass in versatility and passion.

If you’re new to her genius or a lifelong fan ready for a nostalgic trip, these songs will remind you why Linda Ronstadt is considered one of the greatest vocalists of all time. So press play, turn it up, and get swept away by the voice that defined a generation—and continues to inspire.

1. “Blue Bayou” (1977)

Few songs capture longing and homesickness as beautifully as Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” released in 1977. Originally written and recorded by Roy Orbison in 1963, Ronstadt’s version brought the song a whole new life and unmatched emotional depth. Her interpretation is rich with melancholy, painted with soft country and pop brushstrokes that swirl together in a dreamlike haze. When she sings about going back to a simpler, more peaceful place, her voice shimmers with sincerity and heartache. The instrumentation—featuring gentle acoustic guitar, subtle strings, and shimmering backing vocals—creates a tranquil backdrop that allows her voice to soar. “Blue Bayou” became one of Ronstadt’s most commercially successful hits, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping charts internationally. It also earned her a Grammy nomination and solidified her crossover appeal between country, pop, and adult contemporary audiences. But beyond the accolades, it’s the timeless feeling of yearning and emotional escape that gives the song its enduring power. Ronstadt didn’t just cover “Blue Bayou”—she claimed it, making it one of the most definitive performances of her career.

2. “You’re No Good” (1974)

Linda Ronstadt’s rendition of “You’re No Good” exploded onto the scene in 1974 and swiftly became her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Originally written by Clint Ballard Jr. and previously recorded by several artists, it was Linda’s fiery version—produced by Peter Asher—that transformed it into a chart-topping phenomenon. The track opens with a haunting guitar line and builds into a gritty, emotionally charged performance that captures the raw frustration of a toxic relationship. Ronstadt’s voice is fierce and unapologetic, a perfect match for the song’s defiant tone. What makes this version unforgettable is her ability to balance vulnerability and strength within the same breath. The sweeping string arrangements, punchy rhythm section, and that unforgettable vocal break before the final chorus elevate this track beyond a simple breakup anthem. It became the centerpiece of her breakthrough album Heart Like a Wheel, cementing her as a force in mainstream rock and pop. “You’re No Good” didn’t just mark a milestone in Ronstadt’s career—it helped define the sound of ’70s rock and opened doors for female artists to take center stage with power and confidence.

3. “It’s So Easy” (1977)

Linda Ronstadt turned up the heat with her 1977 rendition of “It’s So Easy,” a rockabilly gem originally recorded by Buddy Holly in 1958. With its infectious rhythm and irresistible swagger, Ronstadt’s version brought a harder edge and modern polish to the tune without losing any of its retro charm. The track appears on her Simple Dreams album, which was a massive commercial success, and “It’s So Easy” quickly became a radio favorite. What sets Ronstadt’s interpretation apart is her confident, carefree vocal delivery. She makes falling in love sound both exhilarating and effortless, yet there’s an undercurrent of knowing cynicism that adds a layer of complexity. The production is bold and punchy, with driving guitar riffs and crisp percussion that echo the raw energy of early rock and roll. The song reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, further solidifying her status as one of the most versatile and powerful voices of the era. “It’s So Easy” is a perfect example of how Ronstadt could take a simple lyric and infuse it with new meaning—making it feel both nostalgic and fresh all at once.

4. “When Will I Be Loved” (1975)

Originally a 1960 hit for The Everly Brothers, “When Will I Be Loved” was reimagined by Linda Ronstadt in 1975 with electrifying results. Her version, featured on the Heart Like a Wheel album, turned the classic into a country-rock anthem that resonated with a new generation. The song bursts out of the gate with crisp guitar riffs and a galloping rhythm section, immediately setting a tone of urgency and defiance. Ronstadt’s vocals are assertive and emotive, delivering the lyrics with just the right mix of frustration and hope. There’s a palpable energy in her performance—no longer is this just a lament; it’s a rallying cry for anyone tired of heartbreak. The song climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving that Ronstadt could take a beloved classic and breathe new life into it with her distinctive style. It also reached No. 1 on the country charts, reinforcing her crossover success. “When Will I Be Loved” showcases Ronstadt’s gift for interpretation—she didn’t just sing songs, she inhabited them, turning familiar tunes into personal statements that rang true with listeners across genres.

5. “Desperado” (1973)

While never released as a single, Linda Ronstadt’s rendition of “Desperado” remains one of the most beloved tracks in her catalog. First appearing on her 1973 album Don’t Cry Now, this cover of the Eagles’ classic showcases the full depth of her vocal prowess. The original, penned by Don Henley and Glenn Frey, is already steeped in loneliness and reflection—but in Ronstadt’s hands, it becomes even more poignant. She strips the song down to its emotional core, her voice gliding gently over the piano-led arrangement. There’s a vulnerability in her delivery that makes every lyric feel personal, as if she’s singing directly to the listener’s soul. Though her version didn’t chart, it became a fan favorite and a concert staple for years. What makes her take on “Desperado” so compelling is the way she conveys both empathy and strength—she’s not just pleading with the desperado; she understands him. Ronstadt’s “Desperado” is a masterclass in restraint and emotional storytelling, proving that sometimes the quietest performances speak the loudest.

6. “Different Drum” (1967)

“Different Drum” was the song that introduced Linda Ronstadt to the world, and what an introduction it was. Released in 1967 when she was the lead singer of The Stone Poneys, the track became a breakout hit and a defining moment for both her and the band. Written by Michael Nesmith of The Monkees, the song tells the story of a woman asserting her independence in a relationship—a revolutionary concept at the time. Ronstadt’s vocal performance is both delicate and assertive, capturing the essence of a woman who refuses to settle for less than she deserves. The baroque pop arrangement, complete with harpsichord and lush orchestration, gives the song an elegant, timeless quality. Though Ronstadt was only in her early twenties, her delivery felt wise beyond her years. The single peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and launched her solo career soon after. “Different Drum” remains a feminist anthem and a landmark in ’60s pop, showcasing Ronstadt’s ability to bring emotional depth and authenticity to every note. Even decades later, it still resonates with anyone who’s ever chosen self-respect over conformity.

7. “Love Is a Rose” (1975)

“Love Is a Rose,” released in 1975 on the Prisoner in Disguise album, is a sparkling fusion of country charm and poetic simplicity. Written by Neil Young, the song was unreleased by him at the time, making Ronstadt’s version the first to bring it to a wide audience. Her take is upbeat and twangy, driven by a catchy acoustic guitar and a toe-tapping rhythm that belies the bittersweet lyrics. Ronstadt sings with a carefree lilt, but there’s a deeper layer of longing beneath the surface—“Love is a rose, but you better not pick it,” she warns, capturing the fragility of romance. The track climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard Country chart and became a staple on country radio, helping to solidify her standing in Nashville as a serious country artist. What makes “Love Is a Rose” stand out is its simplicity—no grand production, just heartfelt delivery and timeless songwriting. Linda Ronstadt didn’t just cover country songs; she made them her own, and this track is a perfect example of her ability to breathe new life into a songwriter’s vision.

8. “Heat Wave” (1975)

Linda Ronstadt brought fiery passion to her 1975 cover of “Heat Wave,” originally a Motown classic made famous by Martha and the Vandellas in 1963. Infusing it with a rock and roll intensity, Ronstadt transformed the song into a scorching showcase of vocal power and stage energy. Featured on her Prisoner in Disguise album, the track pulses with vibrant guitar riffs, pounding drums, and a vocal performance that practically jumps out of the speakers. She channels the urgency of the lyrics with unrelenting force, making it impossible not to move along. Ronstadt’s version didn’t just rehash the original—it reimagined it for a new audience, blending soul with rock in a way that few artists could. Though it didn’t climb as high on the charts as some of her other hits, it became a concert highlight and further demonstrated her genre-blending versatility. “Heat Wave” is a thrilling example of how Ronstadt could take a beloved hit and inject it with fresh life, making it feel both familiar and brand new.

9. “Long Long Time” (1970)

Released in 1970 on her debut solo album Silk Purse, “Long Long Time” marked a turning point in Linda Ronstadt’s early career. A gentle, heartbreaking ballad written by Gary White, the song tells a story of unrequited love and emotional endurance. Ronstadt’s vocal performance is nothing short of devastating—delicate, soaring, and filled with quiet desperation. She holds each note with aching precision, allowing the emotion to slowly build until it overwhelms. The sparse arrangement, centered around acoustic guitar and strings, gives her voice the space to shine. The song earned Ronstadt her first Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Female Vocal Performance and hinted at the greatness that lay ahead. Though it only reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, it gained renewed attention in 2023 when it was featured in The Last of Us, introducing the song—and Ronstadt’s artistry—to a new generation. “Long Long Time” is a masterclass in emotional storytelling and remains one of the most hauntingly beautiful tracks in her catalog.

10. “Tracks of My Tears” (1975)

Linda Ronstadt’s 1975 cover of “The Tracks of My Tears” is a soulful homage to Smokey Robinson’s 1965 Motown masterpiece. Featured on her Prisoner in Disguise album, her version honors the emotional core of the original while adding her own distinct vocal phrasing and warmth. With a slower tempo and more acoustic-driven arrangement, Ronstadt’s interpretation leans into the song’s vulnerability, allowing her voice to explore every nuance of heartbreak and hidden sorrow. Her delivery is restrained yet affecting, as if the tears are just beneath the surface. While the song didn’t chart as high as some of her other singles, it was well-received critically and further showcased her skill in crossing genres with authenticity. Ronstadt had a knack for making soul music feel personal and intimate, and “Tracks of My Tears” is a shining example. In her hands, the song becomes quieter but no less powerful—a whispered confession rather than a cry for help, proving once again her unmatched interpretive talent.