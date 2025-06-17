When it comes to soul music with power, passion, and purpose, Edwin Starr stands in a league of his own. Known for his explosive voice and socially charged lyrics, Starr didn’t just sing songs—he ignited them. From the fiery protest of “War” to the dancefloor magic of “Contact,” his music has left an indelible mark on both soul and pop culture. Whether he was calling out injustice, celebrating love, or getting the world on its feet with disco grooves, Starr brought unmatched intensity to every performance. His ability to evolve with the times without losing his signature sound made him a force across decades and genres. In this countdown, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular Edwin Starr songs of all time—the anthems that defined his career and continue to resonate with fans new and old. These tracks aren’t just hits; they’re milestones in soul history, each one showcasing the depth, grit, and spirit that made Edwin Starr a legend. So turn up the volume and get ready to revisit the songs that turned a man into a movement. This is Edwin Starr at his finest—raw, real, and unforgettable.

1. “War” (1970)

When Edwin Starr released “War” in 1970, it wasn’t just a song—it was a sonic thunderclap. In the thick of the Vietnam War, as protests swelled across the U.S., Starr’s searing voice pierced through the noise with an urgent cry: “War! Huh! Yeah! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!” Originally recorded by The Temptations, Motown shelved their version, fearing backlash. But Starr, known for his bold delivery, was the perfect vessel for this fiery protest anthem. Backed by a bombastic arrangement of pounding drums, blaring horns, and a relentless rhythm, he didn’t simply sing—he commanded. His vocal performance was raw, passionate, and unapologetically defiant, embodying the collective frustration of a generation demanding change. “War” shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination, cementing itself not only as one of the most iconic protest songs of its era, but also as a cultural milestone. Decades later, its message still resonates, reminding us that great music doesn’t just entertain—it provokes, inspires, and challenges us to question the world we live in.

2. “Twenty-Five Miles” (1969)

“Twenty-Five Miles,” released in 1969, is a high-energy burst of soulful determination that showcases Edwin Starr at his most spirited and infectious. Written with Johnny Bristol and Harvey Fuqua, the song captures the urgency of a man walking—no, marching—toward his lover, just twenty-five miles away. The beat kicks in immediately, setting the pace like the pounding footsteps of someone on a mission. Starr’s vocals are rich with conviction, as he belts out each line with heart-pounding passion. The brass section dances alongside him, adding a lively, triumphant layer to the track. As the chorus declares, “I got to keep on walkin’,” you feel the sweat, the drive, and the emotional pull of love propelling him forward. The song quickly became a Top 10 hit and remains a staple of the Motown era’s more upbeat side. It’s not just about the distance—it’s about dedication, perseverance, and the sheer joy of believing that love is worth every single step. Decades later, “Twenty-Five Miles” still has the power to lift spirits and get feet moving.

3. “Stop the War Now” (1971)

Following the massive success of “War,” Edwin Starr continued his socially conscious crusade with the 1971 release of “Stop the War Now.” While not as explosively direct as its predecessor, this track carried just as much weight—though delivered with a gospel-tinged sense of urgency and soul. Starr’s performance is rich and heartfelt, revealing a more vulnerable side as he pleads not with anger, but with compassion. The music swells gradually, supported by smooth background harmonies, understated strings, and steady percussion, giving the song a reverent, almost spiritual tone. “Stop the War Now” is less of a rallying cry and more of a deeply personal plea, resonating with those weary from the violence and yearning for peace. Though it didn’t top the charts like “War,” it further solidified Starr’s place as one of the few artists of his time unafraid to tackle global issues head-on. The song serves as both a companion piece and a deepening of the message, showing that protest music can come not just with a shout, but also with a prayer.

4. “Time” (1970)

“Time,” featured on Edwin Starr’s 1970 War & Peace album, reveals a different, more introspective side of the artist known for his powerful protest anthems. Where songs like “War” raged with energy, “Time” leans into soulful contemplation. The groove is laid-back yet steady, carried by a mellow bassline, light percussion, and warm organ flourishes. Starr’s voice, expressive and smooth, delivers a message about the fleeting nature of time and the importance of cherishing each moment. He sings not with urgency, but with wisdom—reminding listeners to live fully, love deeply, and not let precious time slip away. It’s a gentle but poignant meditation, grounded in the rhythms of classic Motown but with a philosophical undercurrent. Though it wasn’t a chart-topper, “Time” is a standout deep cut that fans and soul purists hold dear. It demonstrates Starr’s versatility and emotional range, proving that he didn’t always need to shout to be heard. Sometimes, the soft truths linger the longest.

5. “Contact” (1978)

By the late 1970s, Edwin Starr had reinvented himself for the disco era, and “Contact,” released in 1978, marked that transformation with undeniable flair. Moving away from the politically charged soul of his earlier work, Starr dove headfirst into the glitz and groove of disco—and thrived. “Contact” is a dancefloor-ready explosion of pulsating basslines, funky guitar riffs, swirling synthesizers, and that unmistakable four-on-the-floor beat. Starr’s commanding voice, as rich and powerful as ever, now brims with a playful sensuality as he sings about the sparks of romantic attraction. The song’s metaphor of “contact” as an electric connection between lovers is irresistible, and Starr sells it with charisma and energy. In the UK, “Contact” soared up the charts and became a disco classic, proving that Starr wasn’t stuck in the past—he was evolving. The track gave him a new lease on his career and introduced him to a whole new generation of fans. More than just a genre shift, “Contact” was a testament to Starr’s ability to adapt, impress, and entertain across musical eras.

6. “H.A.P.P.Y. Radio” (1979)

With “H.A.P.P.Y. Radio,” Edwin Starr closed out the disco decade on a high note—literally and figuratively. Released in 1979, this buoyant, feel-good track is a celebration of joy, movement, and the sheer pleasure of music. It kicks off with a catchy synth melody and a beat that dares you not to dance. Starr’s voice beams with energy and charm as he introduces the concept of a radio station that broadcasts nothing but happiness. The chorus—where Starr spells out “H-A-P-P-Y” like a cheerleader at a block party—is pure infectious fun. Underneath the surface, the track subtly nods to the idea that in turbulent times, music can be a refuge. “H.A.P.P.Y. Radio” became another UK hit for Starr, showcasing not only his staying power but his knack for capturing the spirit of the moment. Lighter in message than his earlier material, the song reflects a man who knew how to adapt, entertain, and uplift. It’s a disco-era gem that still puts smiles on faces and feet on dancefloors.

7. “Headline News” (1966)

Before Edwin Starr became a household name at Motown, he was already turning heads with gritty, socially aware soul like “Headline News.” Released in 1966 on the Ric-Tic label, the song offers a sobering snapshot of a world in turmoil—war, civil unrest, and personal heartbreak all crowding the airwaves. Starr’s voice is fierce and full of conviction as he channels the frustrations of a society overwhelmed by bad news. The production, classic Detroit soul, drives home the urgency with tight drums, sharp horns, and a relentless groove that mirrors the ticking clock of a troubled world. Though it didn’t make a major dent in the U.S. charts, “Headline News” became a beloved track among Northern Soul fans in the UK and showed that Starr was already using music to reflect and critique the times. It’s an early glimpse of the artist he would become—a passionate voice for justice, not afraid to turn the headlines into a soulful cry for change.

8. “Back Street” (1973)

“Back Street,” released in 1973, finds Edwin Starr trading Motown gloss for gritty urban realism. With this funk-infused track, Starr dives into the darker corners of city life, painting a vivid picture of hardship, survival, and life on the margins. His vocal delivery is raw and textured, mirroring the song’s heavy atmosphere. The instrumentation leans deep into funk territory—wah-wah guitars, syncopated drums, and a deep, pulsing bassline that rumbles like a heartbeat through the alleyways he describes. It feels like the soundtrack to a blaxploitation film, full of tension and cinematic edge. While “Back Street” didn’t achieve the commercial success of his earlier hits, it earned respect for its authenticity and bold stylistic departure. It showcased Starr’s willingness to push beyond the boundaries of Motown’s polished soul and venture into more experimental, socially grounded territory. The result is one of the most underrated songs in his catalog, offering a powerful narrative and a soundscape that still resonates with those drawn to music that speaks the truth, however hard-edged it may be.

9. “There You Go” (1965)

“There You Go” was one of Edwin Starr’s first solo outings, released in 1965 on the Ric-Tic label—and it bursts with the raw energy of a rising star eager to prove himself. It’s a classic Northern Soul floor-filler, driven by an up-tempo beat, bright horns, and a heartfelt vocal that captures the sting of romantic rejection. Starr’s performance is youthful but remarkably confident, filled with emotion as he recounts being left behind by someone he clearly still loves. The song blends hurt with defiance, giving it an edge that resonates far beyond its modest commercial success. Although “There You Go” didn’t crack the mainstream charts, it found a second life among Northern Soul aficionados in the UK, where it became a dancehall favorite. The production, while not as polished as later Motown efforts, has a charming grit that makes the track all the more authentic. It stands as a crucial early chapter in Starr’s career, hinting at the vocal power and emotional depth he would fully unleash in the years to come.

10. “Agent Double-O-Soul” (1965)

“Agent Double-O-Soul” wasn’t just Edwin Starr’s breakout single—it was a blast of charm, swagger, and pure soul fun. Released in 1965 at the height of James Bond mania, the song cleverly plays with the spy theme, casting Starr as a smooth secret agent armed not with weapons, but with rhythm and irresistible cool. From the opening bars, with their funky basslines and punchy horns, the track grabs your attention. Starr sells the concept with cheeky charisma, his vocals bursting with confidence and flair. It’s playful, it’s catchy, and it’s loaded with the kind of energy that made audiences sit up and take notice. The song hit No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, introducing Starr to a wider audience and laying the foundation for a career that would blend entertainment with substance. “Agent Double-O-Soul” remains a fan favorite—not just for its novelty value, but for the way it captured a moment in pop culture while highlighting the irresistible magnetism of Edwin Starr.