The clarinet, with its rich tones and versatile range, has captivated audiences for centuries, and its mastery hinges on the extraordinary talents of its players. From classical symphonies to jazz improvisations, the instrument has been graced by some of the most innovative and skilled musicians in history. This article embarks on a thrilling journey through time, celebrating the top 15 best clarinet players of all time.

Prepare to be inspired by legends who have pushed the boundaries of what the clarinet can achieve. These virtuosos not only showcase technical prowess but also infuse their performances with deep emotion and creativity. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or a casual listener, you’ll find yourself enthralled by the stories and contributions of these remarkable artists.

Join us as we explore an eclectic mix of styles and eras, highlighting each player’s unique influence on the world of music. From the concert halls of Europe to the smoky jazz clubs of New Orleans, these clarinetists have left indelible marks on the musical landscape. Get ready to discover the brilliance behind the reed and the magic that makes the clarinet truly unforgettable!

1. Benny Goodman

Benny Goodman, famously dubbed the “King of Swing,” transformed the world of jazz and forever elevated the clarinet’s role in popular music. Rising to prominence in the 1930s, Goodman brought unparalleled technical skill and energetic showmanship to big band music, capturing the hearts of listeners across America and beyond. His 1938 performance at Carnegie Hall was a groundbreaking moment—not just for jazz, but for the perception of American music in classical spaces. With hits like “Sing, Sing, Sing” and “Let’s Dance,” Goodman bridged the worlds of swing, classical, and jazz with remarkable ease. He was a perfectionist and a visionary, leading one of the first integrated jazz bands at a time when segregation still plagued the country. His clarinet playing—fluid, vibrant, and always daring—pushed boundaries and set new standards for the instrument. Whether in a raucous big band number or a delicate classical piece, Goodman’s command of tone and phrasing was unmatched. His musical legacy continues to influence not only jazz musicians but also clarinetists of every genre. Few artists have shaped American music the way Benny Goodman did, and his impact on jazz and the clarinet is nothing short of legendary.

2. Artie Shaw

Artie Shaw was a clarinetist, bandleader, and composer who left an indelible mark on jazz through his inventive approach to music and his refusal to follow the crowd. Often seen as Benny Goodman’s main rival, Shaw was known for his lush, elegant tone and a willingness to experiment beyond the boundaries of traditional swing. His 1938 hit “Begin the Beguine” remains one of the most iconic recordings in jazz history, praised for its rich orchestration and emotional depth. Shaw was a perfectionist with a restless spirit—constantly evolving, sometimes even walking away from music altogether in pursuit of artistic integrity. He often clashed with the entertainment industry’s demands but never compromised his musical ideals. His arrangements introduced elements of classical music and modern harmony into big band jazz, showing a depth and complexity that was ahead of its time. Despite frequent breaks from performing, Shaw’s legacy endures through his recordings and innovative compositions. His work resonates with those who value artistry over fame, and his contributions to the clarinet’s role in jazz are as important as they are inspirational. Artie Shaw was, in every sense, a maverick of music.

3. Sidney Bechet

Sidney Bechet was one of jazz’s earliest and most passionate soloists, blazing a trail for the clarinet and soprano saxophone with his deeply emotive, blues-drenched style. Born in New Orleans, Bechet brought the raw spirit of early jazz to life with his powerful tone and free-flowing improvisation. His playing had a voice-like quality—full of soul, intensity, and drama—which made every performance unforgettable. Bechet was one of the first American jazz musicians to gain international acclaim, especially in France, where he spent much of his later career and became a national hero. His classic piece “Petite Fleur” is a hauntingly beautiful example of his lyrical sensibility and ability to evoke deep feeling through simple melodies. Bechet’s style was bold and unrestrained, often pushing the boundaries of rhythm and harmony, which made him a groundbreaking figure during jazz’s formative years. Though he sometimes clashed with more traditional musicians, his originality and fiery approach helped shape jazz as an expressive, individualistic art form. His contributions to both the clarinet and saxophone are still studied and admired, and his legacy remains a cornerstone of jazz history.

4. Richard Stoltzman

Richard Stoltzman is a clarinetist like no other—renowned for his emotional intensity, impeccable technique, and fearless blending of musical genres. He’s equally comfortable performing Brahms with a symphony orchestra as he is exploring jazz, contemporary works, or even collaborating with pop and folk artists. What sets Stoltzman apart is his deeply personal approach to music; his playing often feels like a direct conversation with the listener, filled with warmth and sincerity. With a tone that’s rich and flexible, he can convey both the delicate lyricism of a Mozart concerto and the exuberance of a jazz improvisation. Throughout his career, Stoltzman has worked with some of the world’s leading composers and musicians, premiering new works and expanding the clarinet’s repertoire in bold, creative directions. He’s also been a vocal advocate for music’s power to connect people, often appearing in educational and outreach programs. His Grammy-winning recordings and charismatic performances have inspired audiences worldwide. Stoltzman doesn’t just play the clarinet—he tells stories with it, pushing the boundaries of what the instrument can express and reminding us of music’s ability to move the heart as much as the mind.

5. Jimmy Giuffre

Jimmy Giuffre was a clarinetist, saxophonist, and composer whose adventurous spirit made him a pioneer in avant-garde jazz. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Giuffre wasn’t interested in flashy solos or rapid-fire bebop; instead, he focused on texture, nuance, and subtlety. His trio work in the late 1950s and early ’60s, particularly pieces like “The Train and the River,” showcased a quiet intensity and a radical rethinking of jazz ensemble structure—often omitting traditional rhythm sections in favor of intimate, conversational interplay. Giuffre’s clarinet tone was soft and breathy, full of emotional depth, and his improvisations were often minimalist but profoundly expressive. He seamlessly blended elements of folk, blues, and classical music into his compositions, creating a unique sound world that was entirely his own. Though underappreciated in his time, Giuffre’s influence can be heard in the work of many experimental jazz artists who followed. His commitment to artistic exploration over commercial appeal marked him as a true innovator. For listeners and musicians seeking inspiration off the beaten path, Jimmy Giuffre’s music offers a thoughtful, introspective journey into the quiet side of jazz.

6. Charles Neidich

Charles Neidich is one of the most respected figures in the world of classical clarinet. Celebrated for his brilliant technique and intellectual approach to music, Neidich has helped shape modern clarinet performance through both his playing and teaching. His interpretations are known for their clarity, warmth, and historical insight—he often returns to original manuscripts and period performance practices to uncover deeper meaning in familiar works. Neidich has performed with many of the world’s leading orchestras and chamber ensembles, leaving a lasting impression with his meticulous phrasing and expressive depth. In addition to his work as a performer, Neidich is a devoted educator, having taught at prestigious institutions such as The Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music. He’s also an advocate for new music, premiering contemporary works that challenge the boundaries of clarinet repertoire. His influence stretches far beyond the concert hall, as countless students and professionals look to him as a model of artistic integrity and intellectual rigor. Charles Neidich isn’t just a clarinetist—he’s a scholar, a mentor, and a guiding light in the ever-evolving landscape of classical music.

7. Anthony McGill

Anthony McGill is a trailblazing clarinetist whose artistry and leadership have made him a major voice in classical music today. As principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic—the first African American to hold such a position in the orchestra’s history—McGill brings both extraordinary musical skill and a commitment to inclusion and equity in the arts. His playing is deeply expressive, marked by a golden tone and elegant phrasing that brings out the full emotional range of any piece. Whether performing a Mozart concerto, collaborating in chamber music, or premiering a new composition, McGill delivers with clarity, passion, and grace. Beyond performance, he’s an outspoken advocate for greater diversity in classical music. Through teaching, outreach, and initiatives like the #TakeTwoKnees movement, McGill uses his platform to speak out on issues of social justice and representation. He also serves on faculty at top conservatories and regularly mentors young musicians from all backgrounds. With his remarkable talent, thoughtful activism, and approachable demeanor, Anthony McGill stands as an inspiring example of how music can elevate, unite, and create lasting change.

8. Sabine Meyer

Sabine Meyer is a world-renowned clarinetist whose powerful tone, lyrical style, and groundbreaking career have made her one of the most influential classical musicians of her generation. Hailing from Germany, Meyer gained international attention not just for her exceptional playing but also for challenging norms—famously becoming one of the first female musicians admitted to the Berlin Philharmonic in the 1980s. Although her tenure there was brief, it marked a turning point in gender representation within elite orchestras. Since then, Meyer has built an extraordinary solo and chamber music career, collaborating with top ensembles and delivering acclaimed performances across the globe. Her interpretations of Mozart, Weber, and Brahms are revered for their elegance and emotional resonance. She’s also a passionate advocate for expanding the clarinet repertoire, commissioning new works and championing lesser-known pieces. Meyer’s recordings are celebrated for their precision, musicality, and warmth, and her teaching continues to shape the next generation of clarinetists. With a career defined by excellence, resilience, and artistry, Sabine Meyer has not only elevated the clarinet but also opened doors for future musicians to follow in her footsteps.

9. Karl Leister

Karl Leister is a towering figure in the world of classical clarinet, best known for his distinguished tenure as principal clarinetist with the Berlin Philharmonic under Herbert von Karajan. With a velvety tone and impeccable phrasing, Leister set a benchmark for orchestral clarinet playing during the latter half of the 20th century. His sound is immediately recognizable—warm, expressive, and always perfectly in tune with the music around him. Leister’s contributions extend well beyond the orchestra; he’s also a respected soloist and chamber musician with a vast discography that includes definitive recordings of Mozart, Brahms, and Weber. His playing exemplifies German clarinet tradition at its finest—clear, lyrical, and deeply musical. In addition to his performing career, Leister has been a devoted teacher, influencing generations of clarinetists through his positions at major conservatories and through masterclasses worldwide. His passion for musical communication and respect for the clarinet’s expressive potential have made him a beloved figure in the clarinet community. Karl Leister’s legacy is not only one of technical mastery but also of sincere and heartfelt musicianship.

10. Buddy DeFranco

Buddy DeFranco was a groundbreaking jazz clarinetist who helped usher the instrument into the bebop era. At a time when the clarinet was fading from the jazz spotlight, DeFranco kept it alive and swinging, bringing a dazzling new voice to the world of modern jazz. With lightning-fast technique, a rich tone, and incredible improvisational skill, he could hold his own alongside any saxophonist or trumpeter. His collaborations with jazz legends like Art Tatum, Oscar Peterson, and Count Basie showcased his versatility and his deep understanding of jazz language. DeFranco was unafraid to push boundaries—he embraced complex harmonies, rapid chord changes, and adventurous phrasing with ease. He recorded dozens of albums that bridged the gap between swing and bebop, leaving a legacy that continues to influence jazz clarinetists today. In addition to his playing, DeFranco was an educator and mentor, helping younger musicians find their voice in a constantly evolving genre. His contribution to jazz is immense, not only in terms of technical innovation but also in proving that the clarinet still had a vital, swinging place in modern jazz.

11. Benny Goodman

Though already mentioned, Benny Goodman deserves a second spotlight for the sheer breadth of his contributions to music. Known as the “King of Swing,” Goodman’s impact extended beyond his dazzling clarinet solos and energetic bandleading. He was a cultural trailblazer, integrating his ensemble at a time when racial segregation was still the norm. His collaborations with artists like Teddy Wilson and Lionel Hampton set a precedent for diversity in jazz and beyond. Goodman’s tone—bright, clean, and full of life—was matched by his rhythmic drive and impeccable phrasing, making him a favorite among audiences and critics alike. Tracks such as “Moonglow,” “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” and “Avalon” remain timeless classics, while his classical recordings demonstrate his musical versatility. His 1938 Carnegie Hall concert broke barriers by bringing jazz into the concert hall and proved that swing could be a serious art form. Benny Goodman wasn’t just a performer; he was a musical ambassador who helped bring jazz into the mainstream consciousness. His legacy continues to resonate, reminding musicians of all backgrounds that great music knows no bounds.

12. Paul Meyer

Paul Meyer is a French clarinetist widely admired for his poetic playing, technical brilliance, and dedication to both traditional and contemporary music. From an early age, Meyer distinguished himself as a soloist of rare sensitivity, winning major competitions and quickly rising to international acclaim. His interpretations of classical repertoire—especially Mozart, Brahms, and Debussy—are praised for their fluid phrasing and elegant tone. But Meyer’s artistry doesn’t stop with the classics; he is also an enthusiastic advocate for modern music, premiering works by leading contemporary composers and expanding the clarinet’s presence in 21st-century concert life. He’s collaborated with conductors like Claudio Abbado and performed with top orchestras around the world. Beyond performance, Meyer is a gifted conductor and teacher, sharing his deep musical knowledge with the next generation of clarinetists. His recordings are considered reference points for both students and professionals, showcasing his refined style and expressive depth. With a career marked by artistic integrity and continual exploration, Paul Meyer has earned a place among the great clarinetists of our time.

13. David Shifrin

David Shifrin is a highly respected American clarinetist known for his expressive artistry, leadership in chamber music, and tireless advocacy for new works. As a soloist, Shifrin has performed with major orchestras around the world, but he is perhaps most celebrated for his work in chamber music. He served as artistic director of Chamber Music Northwest and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, helping to bring clarinet repertoire to wider audiences. Shifrin is also a passionate proponent of contemporary music, having premiered and commissioned numerous works by composers like John Adams, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, and Aaron Jay Kernis. His playing is characterized by a warm tone, lyrical phrasing, and a deep connection to the emotional core of the music. As an educator at Yale University, Shifrin has mentored many rising clarinetists, nurturing both technical skill and artistic depth. His legacy is one of balance—between old and new, solo and ensemble, performance and pedagogy. David Shifrin has not only elevated the clarinet through his own performances but has also expanded its future through his visionary work as a curator and teacher.

14. Michael Collins

Michael Collins is one of today’s most versatile clarinetists, known for his expressive tone, technical agility, and adventurous musical spirit. Hailing from the UK, Collins has built an impressive career as both a soloist and conductor, collaborating with leading orchestras and performing a wide-ranging repertoire. His interpretations of Mozart, Weber, and Copland are beloved for their warmth and vitality, while his dedication to contemporary music has led him to premiere numerous new compositions. Collins’s playing is marked by a clarity of articulation and emotional sincerity that resonates with audiences across genres. He has also made a significant impact as a conductor, often leading ensembles from the clarinet while performing. In addition to his performing career, Collins is deeply involved in music education, mentoring young musicians and fostering a love for the clarinet through masterclasses and workshops. His discography is vast and diverse, reflecting his curiosity and commitment to excellence. Whether in a concert hall or recording studio, Michael Collins brings passion, finesse, and personality to every performance, solidifying his place among the great clarinetists of his generation.

15. Sharon Kam

Sharon Kam is a world-class clarinetist known for her radiant tone, impeccable technique, and captivating stage presence. Born in Israel, Kam gained early recognition when she won the ARD International Music Competition in Munich at the age of just 16. Since then, she has established herself as one of the leading clarinet soloists of her generation, performing with top orchestras such as the Chicago Symphony, the Berlin Philharmonic, and the Israel Philharmonic. Her interpretations of Mozart, Weber, and Brahms have been widely praised for their warmth, clarity, and emotional depth.

Kam is not only a master of the standard repertoire but also a passionate advocate for contemporary music. She has premiered numerous works written specifically for her, collaborating with composers like Krzysztof Penderecki and Fazıl Say. Her versatility allows her to move effortlessly between classical, modern, and even jazz-inspired compositions. In chamber music, she frequently performs with world-renowned string quartets and pianists, showcasing her expressive range in more intimate settings. Sharon Kam’s commitment to excellence, her dynamic musical personality, and her contributions to the global clarinet community make her an inspiring figure for both audiences and aspiring clarinetists worldwide.