D’Angelo—one of the most revolutionary voices in modern R&B and neo-soul—has gifted the world with timeless music that transcends generations. From his sultry vocals to his impeccable musicianship, D’Angelo has carved a niche as an artist who blends raw emotion, spiritual depth, and musical innovation into every track. Whether it’s the hypnotic grooves, heartfelt lyrics, or his unparalleled ability to channel the essence of soul legends while creating something uniquely his own, D’Angelo’s music is an experience like no other.

With a career spanning decades and a catalog that has influenced countless artists, D’Angelo’s songs are more than just hits—they’re moments of magic. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into his top 10 most popular songs of all time, celebrating the tracks that have defined his legacy and moved listeners worldwide. From the sensual vibes of Brown Sugar to the deeply introspective Untitled (How Does It Feel), we’ll explore the songs that showcase his brilliance as a storyteller and musician. So, turn up the volume, lose yourself in the rhythm, and join us as we honor the genius of D’Angelo with his greatest masterpieces.

1. Brown Sugar (1995)

D’Angelo’s debut single, “Brown Sugar,” released in 1995, is a seductive and soulful ode to love, passion, and desire. The track set the stage for D’Angelo to become a cornerstone of the neo-soul movement, and its infectious rhythm continues to captivate listeners to this day. With a smooth, jazzy groove at its core, “Brown Sugar” combines sensual lyrics with clever metaphors, often using sweetness as a symbol for the intoxicating power of love and affection. D’Angelo’s velvet-like falsetto wraps around the melody, adding a layer of warmth and intimacy that invites you to sway along to its mellow beats. The song’s appeal lies not just in its rhythmic perfection, but also in its timeless charm; it manages to capture the essence of romantic longing without feeling dated. The lyrics speak to the sweetness of a romantic connection, yet there’s a palpable depth to them that reflects the complexity of love itself. D’Angelo’s smooth delivery and the accompanying instrumental arrangement come together to create a track that is both sophisticated and accessible, marking “Brown Sugar” as a defining moment in the 90s R&B landscape. It remains one of his most iconic songs, a true neo-soul classic.

2. Untitled (How Does It Feel) (2000)

“Untitled (How Does It Feel)” is undoubtedly one of D’Angelo’s most iconic tracks, released in 2000 as part of his critically acclaimed Voodoo album. This sultry masterpiece is pure seduction, with its minimalist production, slow-burning groove, and raw, emotionally charged vocals. D’Angelo’s falsetto takes center stage, effortlessly carrying the weight of the song’s yearning, while the deliberately sparse instrumentation allows his voice to soar in the spotlight. The lyrics are simple yet profound, capturing a sense of vulnerability and intimacy that makes the song feel deeply personal. The slow tempo and sensual melodies build a palpable tension, pulling the listener into a world of longing and desire. The accompanying music video, featuring a famous single-take shot of D’Angelo singing directly to the camera, further cemented the song’s place in pop culture. His raw, unguarded performance became emblematic of the emotional depth of the track. The stripped-back production, paired with D’Angelo’s impassioned delivery, makes “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” a timeless anthem of sensuality and soul. It remains a standout in his discography, a testament to his artistry and his ability to evoke emotion through both music and performance.

3. Lady (1995)

Released in 1995, “Lady” is a jubilant and heartfelt tribute to a special woman, and one of D’Angelo’s most beloved songs. Co-written with Raphael Saadiq, this track is a perfect fusion of smooth R&B and funky grooves, with D’Angelo’s passionate vocals bringing the lyrics to life. The upbeat tempo and infectious rhythm make “Lady” a joyful anthem, as D’Angelo praises his muse, expressing admiration and adoration with every line. The chorus, with its catchy hooks, makes it impossible not to tap your foot along to the rhythm. D’Angelo’s vocal range shines throughout, effortlessly transitioning from smooth verses to powerful high notes in the chorus, adding layers of emotion and sincerity to the song. The track is undeniably funky, with its tight bassline and rhythmic guitar work, creating a vibrant and energetic feel that perfectly complements the song’s loving and uplifting message. “Lady” was a commercial hit, receiving critical acclaim for its infectious vibe and heartfelt lyrics, and it remains a staple in D’Angelo’s live performances. The song captures the essence of romance and admiration, making it one of the standout tracks of the 90s neo-soul movement.

4. Cruisin’ (1995)

D’Angelo’s 1995 rendition of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’” is a tender and intimate take on the classic soul track. Featured on his debut album Brown Sugar, D’Angelo brings his own unique flavor to the song, infusing it with his smooth falsetto and soulful delivery. His version of “Cruisin’” captures the romantic essence of the original while adding a fresh, laid-back vibe that makes it distinctly his own. The instrumental arrangement is sparse yet lush, with a mellow groove that perfectly complements the intimate nature of the lyrics. The gentle sway of the music, paired with D’Angelo’s velvety vocals, creates an atmosphere of warmth and connection, ideal for slow-dancing or simply relaxing to the sound of love in the air. The slow, steady beat sets the tone for the song’s romantic journey, as D’Angelo sings about the simple joys of cruising through life with a loved one. His voice is soft but emotionally rich, capturing the vulnerability and tenderness of the song’s theme. “Cruisin’” is a standout on Brown Sugar, offering a timeless interpretation of a classic love song. Its effortless intimacy and smooth, sensual vibe make it an enduring favorite among D’Angelo fans and soul music lovers alike.

5. Devil’s Pie (1998)

“Devil’s Pie,” released in 1998 as part of the Belly soundtrack, is a gritty, socially conscious track that stands in stark contrast to the smoother, more romantic tracks in D’Angelo’s catalog. Produced by DJ Premier, this song is a reflection on the excesses of materialism and the destructive nature of greed. With its stripped-down beat, the track’s haunting rhythms and raw energy serve as the perfect backdrop for D’Angelo’s incisive, thought-provoking lyrics. “Devil’s Pie” critiques the ways in which society and individuals become consumed by the pursuit of wealth and status, with D’Angelo’s voice carrying a sense of urgency and frustration. The minimalist production allows the power of the lyrics to take center stage, with every line feeling like a deliberate commentary on the darker side of fame, success, and consumerism. Despite its somber tone, the track still retains the signature soulfulness D’Angelo is known for, with his voice echoing through the track, capturing the inner conflict and disillusionment expressed in the song. “Devil’s Pie” stands as one of D’Angelo’s most socially aware tracks, showcasing his ability to blend music and message in a way that is both thought-provoking and musically compelling.

6. Left & Right (feat. Method Man and Redman) (1999)

“Left & Right,” a collaboration between D’Angelo, Method Man, and Redman, is a funky and energetic track that blends neo-soul and hip-hop in a seamless fusion. Released in 1999 as part of his Voodoo album, the song is an upbeat, playful anthem that showcases D’Angelo’s versatility as an artist. The track opens with a groovy bassline that sets the tone for the infectious rhythm that follows, creating a perfect platform for the unique interplay between the artists. Method Man and Redman bring their signature styles to the song with witty, punchy verses, while D’Angelo’s smooth, soulful vocals add a contrasting layer of depth and sensuality. The chorus, with its catchy hook, makes it easy to get caught up in the infectious groove, while the verses bring a sense of fun and camaraderie. The dynamic between D’Angelo and the two legendary rappers creates an exciting synergy, blending the worlds of hip-hop and R&B in a way that was groundbreaking at the time. “Left & Right” remains one of D’Angelo’s most fun and vibrant tracks, a true testament to his ability to cross genres while maintaining his signature soulfulness.

7. The Root (2000)

From his 2000 Voodoo album, “The Root” is a haunting, introspective exploration of heartbreak and emotional vulnerability. The track is marked by a hypnotic guitar riff that loops throughout, creating a dreamy yet melancholic atmosphere. D’Angelo’s vocals are rich with emotion, capturing the pain and longing of a broken heart, as he navigates the complexities of love, loss, and self-discovery. The song’s production is layered and intricate, with subtle rhythms and instrumentation that build around the central guitar motif, drawing the listener into an immersive sonic journey. “The Root” is one of the more understated tracks on Voodoo, but its emotional depth and nuanced production make it one of the most compelling. D’Angelo’s vocal delivery is raw and vulnerable, with each line steeped in the sorrow and introspection that comes with facing the end of a relationship. The track’s hypnotic quality gives it a meditative, almost trance-like feel, allowing the listener to fully absorb the emotional weight of the lyrics. “The Root” stands as a testament to D’Angelo’s ability to create music that is both sonically complex and deeply emotional, inviting listeners into his soul in a way that only he can.

8. Feel Like Makin’ Love (2000)

D’Angelo’s 2000 rendition of Roberta Flack’s classic “Feel Like Makin’ Love” is a breathtaking reimagining of the iconic song. His smooth, sensual vocals glide effortlessly over the lush instrumental arrangement, capturing the warmth and intimacy of the original while infusing it with his own neo-soul magic. The production is rich and full, with velvety strings, subtle percussion, and a gentle bassline that create a laid-back yet deeply sensual vibe. D’Angelo’s voice, as always, is the star of the track, delivering the lyrics with tenderness and vulnerability. His falsetto, especially, adds a layer of intimacy that makes the song feel like a private moment shared between two people. The song’s romantic themes are beautifully enhanced by D’Angelo’s emotional delivery, which makes it impossible not to get lost in the feeling of love and desire. “Feel Like Makin’ Love” is a standout on Voodoo, not just for its lush arrangements but for the way it takes a classic song and breathes new life into it, making it feel timeless yet fresh. D’Angelo’s interpretation of this track stands as a perfect example of his ability to pay homage to soul legends while continuing to define his own unique sound.

9. Sugah Daddy (2014)

“Sugah Daddy,” released in 2014 as a teaser for D’Angelo’s Black Messiah album, is a funky, playful track that showcases his creativity and evolution as an artist. The song is driven by an energetic, piano-led rhythm that creates an undeniable groove from the very first note. With jazzy undertones and a slick, upbeat melody, “Sugah Daddy” delivers a joyful, celebratory feel that gets listeners moving. D’Angelo’s vocal performance is as smooth as ever, his voice effortlessly riding the rhythm while delivering witty, flirtatious lyrics with a sense of confidence and charm. The track feels both modern and nostalgic, as it blends elements of classic soul with a contemporary, experimental edge. Lyrically, “Sugah Daddy” has a playful, cheeky vibe, with D’Angelo delivering lines that evoke both sensuality and fun. The song’s rhythm and energy make it a standout, instantly infectious and impossible to resist. “Sugah Daddy” is a testament to D’Angelo’s ability to evolve and take risks with his sound while maintaining the core essence of his soulful artistry. It marks an exciting chapter in his career, bringing his unique blend of funk, soul, and creativity to a new generation of listeners.

10. Really Love (2014)

“Really Love,” from D’Angelo’s 2014 Black Messiah album, is a timeless ballad that showcases his unparalleled ability to capture deep emotion and romance in song. The track begins with a delicate Spanish guitar intro, setting the stage for the lush orchestration that follows. D’Angelo’s soulful vocals come in soft but rich, conveying a sense of yearning and longing that resonates deeply with listeners. The lyrics, poetic and heartfelt, explore the complexities of love and connection, and D’Angelo’s voice brings them to life with both tenderness and passion. The song’s arrangement is full and textured, with lush strings, a warm bassline, and gentle percussion that enhance the feeling of intimacy and vulnerability. There is an organic flow to the music that perfectly complements the raw emotion D’Angelo conveys in his performance. “Really Love” feels timeless, its romantic essence capturing the feeling of a deep emotional connection between two people. It’s a song that lingers long after the music fades, a beautiful and poignant piece of art that continues to captivate audiences with its sincerity and warmth. It stands as one of D’Angelo’s most celebrated works, demonstrating his ability to create deeply personal and universally relatable music.