Few bands have carved out a legacy as enduring and enigmatic as The Only Ones. Emerging from the late 1970s post-punk scene, this British rock band created a sound that defied easy categorization, blending punk energy, glam-rock swagger, and an undeniable sense of melody. Led by the magnetic Peter Perrett, The Only Ones captured the hearts of fans with their raw emotion, poetic lyrics, and unforgettable hooks. Their music transcends decades, continuing to inspire new generations of listeners who find solace and rebellion in their hauntingly beautiful tracks.

In this article, we take a deep dive into the top 10 most popular songs by The Only Ones—tracks that have stood the test of time and remain as relevant and electrifying as ever. From the iconic “Another Girl, Another Planet” to hidden gems that deserve more recognition, this list celebrates the brilliance of a band that was ahead of its time. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer ready to discover their magic, these songs will ignite your appreciation for one of rock’s most underrated yet unforgettable acts. So, turn up the volume and get ready to relive the brilliance of The Only Ones!

1. Another Girl, Another Planet (1978)

“Another Girl, Another Planet” stands as The Only Ones’ defining song, a power-pop anthem that has endured far beyond its initial 1978 release. The track is an electrifying mix of soaring guitars, a driving rhythm section, and Peter Perrett’s unmistakably wistful vocals. From the opening riff, there’s an undeniable energy that propels the song forward, making it feel both urgent and dreamlike at the same time.

Lyrically, Perrett weaves a tale of longing, obsession, and escapism, themes that resonate universally. His delivery is drenched in emotion, striking a delicate balance between romantic infatuation and existential melancholy. The song’s title hints at interstellar love, but the real journey is internal—an intoxicating mix of desire and detachment.

One of the song’s most celebrated elements is its iconic guitar solo, a euphoric burst of melody that lifts the track into another dimension. John Perry’s fluid, soaring guitar work remains one of the most distinctive solos in rock history, perfectly complementing the song’s restless spirit. Over the years, “Another Girl, Another Planet” has become a cult classic, covered by numerous artists and beloved by generations of music fans. Its blend of punk energy and heartfelt lyricism ensures it remains a timeless masterpiece.

2. The Beast (1978)

A stark contrast to the anthemic rush of “Another Girl, Another Planet,” “The Beast” showcases The Only Ones’ darker, more introspective side. Released in 1978, the track is an atmospheric slow-burner that delves into themes of inner turmoil, temptation, and personal demons. The song carries a brooding intensity, with Perrett’s vocals embodying a weary storyteller caught in an emotional struggle.

The instrumental arrangement is hauntingly beautiful, featuring intricate guitar lines that weave through the track like shadows in dim light. John Perry’s guitar work is particularly mesmerizing, shifting between melancholic arpeggios and sharp, stinging leads that punctuate the song’s ominous mood. The rhythm section, anchored by Alan Mair’s bass and Mike Kellie’s restrained drumming, provides a steady heartbeat that keeps the tension simmering beneath the surface.

Lyrically, Perrett paints a picture of a battle between desire and consequence, using vivid imagery to create a song that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. The song’s slow build and dramatic crescendos make for a gripping listen, reinforcing The Only Ones’ ability to craft emotionally charged rock songs. “The Beast” remains one of the band’s most haunting and thought-provoking tracks, a testament to their depth as songwriters.

3. Lovers of Today (1977)

“Lovers of Today” was the world’s first introduction to The Only Ones, released as their debut single in 1977. Even in its rawest form, the song displayed the band’s ability to fuse punk energy with deeply emotional songwriting. While many punk bands of the era embraced aggression and nihilism, The Only Ones offered something different—an aching vulnerability wrapped in a melancholic melody.

The track’s stripped-down instrumentation allows Peter Perrett’s voice to take center stage, his fragile yet captivating delivery giving the song an intimate, confessional feel. The lyrics speak to disillusionment, capturing the feeling of a generation lost in the chaos of modern life. Lines like “We ain’t got feelings, we got no love / We ain’t got nothing to say” hit hard, reflecting a sense of resignation and detachment that many could relate to.

Despite its simplicity, “Lovers of Today” carries an emotional weight that lingers long after the song ends. The ringing guitar lines and steady, deliberate pace add to its hypnotic pull, making it a song that feels deeply personal yet universally resonant. As a debut single, it set the stage for what was to come, proving that The Only Ones were more than just another punk band—they were storytellers of heartbreak and longing.

4. No Peace for the Wicked (1978)

“No Peace for the Wicked” is a rebellious, no-holds-barred anthem that captures the raw energy and uncompromising attitude of The Only Ones. Released in 1978 on their self-titled debut album, the song is a biting reflection on hypocrisy, personal struggles, and the relentless pursuit of something more. It blends the urgency of punk with the sophistication of classic rock, creating a track that feels both volatile and expertly crafted.

Peter Perrett’s lyrics are confrontational and introspective, taking aim at societal expectations and personal demons with lines like “Everybody thinks that they’re entitled to my time, but me, I’d just as soon be alone.” His delivery is both defiant and weary, reinforcing the song’s theme of disillusionment. There’s a sense of battle in his voice, as if he’s pushing against the world while simultaneously coming to terms with his own flaws.

Instrumentally, the song is driven by a punchy bassline and sharp, slicing guitar work. John Perry’s playing is particularly fierce, adding an edge that makes the song feel like a call to arms. The rhythm section, led by Alan Mair’s bass and Mike Kellie’s dynamic drumming, gives the track a relentless momentum. “No Peace for the Wicked” is a perfect example of The Only Ones’ ability to channel rebellion into something deeply melodic and unforgettable.

5. Miles from Nowhere (1979)

A stark departure from their more raucous tracks, “Miles from Nowhere” is a beautifully introspective ballad that showcases the softer, more melancholic side of The Only Ones. Released in 1979 on their album Even Serpents Shine, the song carries a deep sense of longing and emotional isolation. With its gentle melody and evocative lyrics, it feels like a quiet moment of reflection in the midst of chaos.

Peter Perrett’s vocal delivery is delicate yet full of emotion, as he sings about the feeling of being lost—both physically and emotionally. His lyrics, poetic and evocative, paint a picture of someone searching for meaning while feeling increasingly distant from the world around them. Lines like “There’s a road I must follow, miles from nowhere” capture that aching sense of detachment and self-discovery.

The instrumentation is beautifully restrained, allowing the song’s emotional weight to shine through. The guitars shimmer with a dreamlike quality, while the bass and drums provide a steady, heartbeat-like pulse. The result is a song that feels deeply personal, like a diary entry set to music. “Miles from Nowhere” stands out as one of the most poignant moments in The Only Ones’ catalog, proving their ability to craft songs that are both deeply personal and universally relatable.

6. Why Don’t You Kill Yourself? (1978)

With a title as provocative as “Why Don’t You Kill Yourself?,” it’s no surprise that this song grabs attention from the very start. Released on their 1978 debut album, the track is an example of The Only Ones’ ability to mix dark humor with infectious melodies. Despite its confrontational name, the song isn’t an endorsement of despair—it’s more of a wry commentary on frustration, disappointment, and the absurdity of life.

The song’s upbeat tempo and bright guitar work contrast sharply with its biting lyrics, creating an ironic tension that defines much of The Only Ones’ best work. Perrett’s vocal delivery is laced with sarcasm and weariness, as if he’s rolling his eyes at the drama of existence while still feeling its weight. The lyrics seem to address a toxic relationship or a self-destructive mindset, though they leave enough ambiguity for listeners to interpret their own meaning.

Musically, the song is irresistibly catchy, driven by a chugging rhythm and some of John Perry’s most playful guitar work. The melody is so infectious that it almost tricks the listener into missing the darker undercurrents of the lyrics. “Why Don’t You Kill Yourself?” is a prime example of The Only Ones’ ability to blend cynicism with beauty, making it one of their most intriguing and enduring tracks.

7. Out There in the Night (1979)

“Out There in the Night” is one of The Only Ones’ most energetic and lively tracks, capturing the restless excitement of nighttime adventures. Released in 1979 as part of their second album, Even Serpents Shine, the song perfectly embodies the band’s ability to fuse punk attitude with sophisticated songwriting. It’s a track that feels like the soundtrack to a night spent chasing thrills, with just a hint of danger lurking in the shadows.

From the opening chords, the song bursts to life with an infectious, driving rhythm. The guitars have a jangly, almost playful quality, propelling the song forward with a sense of urgency. Peter Perrett’s vocals, as always, carry a mix of detachment and intensity, giving the lyrics an air of cool indifference while still making them deeply compelling.

Lyrically, the song paints scenes of nighttime escapades, filled with mystery, excitement, and a touch of loneliness. Perrett’s words suggest both the freedom of the night and the isolation that can come with it, making the track a fascinating mix of exhilaration and melancholy. “Out There in the Night” remains a fan favorite, thanks to its high-energy performance and timeless sense of restless wanderlust.

8. From Here to Eternity (1979)

“From Here to Eternity” is one of The Only Ones’ most hypnotic and atmospheric tracks, offering a dreamy, almost cinematic listening experience. Released in 1979 on Even Serpents Shine, the song stands out for its lush instrumentation and poetic lyricism. It’s a song that feels like a journey, taking the listener through waves of nostalgia, longing, and reflection.

The instrumentation is layered and textured, with shimmering guitar work that creates a sense of weightlessness. The song’s steady rhythm and flowing melody give it a trance-like quality, as if it’s drifting through time and space. Peter Perrett’s vocals are hauntingly beautiful, his voice carrying a weary tenderness that makes every word feel deeply personal.

Lyrically, the song explores themes of devotion and eternity, hinting at a love that transcends time and space. The dreamlike quality of the music perfectly complements the lyrical themes, making it one of The Only Ones’ most immersive songs. “From Here to Eternity” is a testament to the band’s ability to create music that feels both timeless and deeply emotional.

9. Someone Who Cares (1980)

“Someone Who Cares,” released in 1980 on Baby’s Got a Gun, reveals a more vulnerable and contemplative side of The Only Ones. Departing from the raw energy of their earlier work, this track leans into a softer, more melodic sound, blending rock and balladry in a way that feels deeply personal. It’s a song about longing, disillusionment, and the simple human need for connection.

Peter Perrett’s vocal performance is one of his most tender, capturing a quiet desperation beneath his signature detached coolness. His lyrics speak to feelings of isolation and a search for meaning, expressing a deep yearning for someone who truly understands. Lines like “I need someone who cares, someone who’ll be there” cut straight to the heart, resonating with anyone who has ever felt lost or unseen.

Musically, “Someone Who Cares” is warm and textured, with shimmering guitars and a subtle yet steady rhythm section. The addition of piano gives the song a rich depth, adding an emotional weight that makes it stand out in the band’s catalog. This track exemplifies The Only Ones’ ability to craft songs that are both raw and refined, offering a moment of introspection amid their more rebellious anthems.

10. Curtains for You (1980)

“Curtains for You” is a poignant and reflective closing track from Baby’s Got a Gun, marking the end of an era for The Only Ones. Released in 1980, this song carries a sense of finality, as if the band is bidding farewell not just to an album, but to something larger—perhaps youth, innocence, or even their own time together. There’s an undeniable melancholy in the music, making it one of their most emotionally resonant tracks.

The song’s arrangement is delicate and understated, allowing Perrett’s voice to take center stage. His delivery is hushed, almost resigned, as he sings about endings and the inevitability of change. The lyrics are poetic and introspective, reflecting on moments of the past while acknowledging that everything must eventually fade. Lines like “Time slips away, and it’s curtains for you” carry a bittersweet weight, capturing a feeling of quiet acceptance.

Instrumentally, “Curtains for You” is subtle but beautifully arranged. The guitars are gentle and atmospheric, weaving through the melody like fading memories. The rhythm section is restrained, providing just enough momentum to keep the song moving forward without overpowering its reflective tone. It’s a song that lingers long after it ends, leaving listeners with a profound sense of nostalgia and closure.