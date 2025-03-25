When it comes to timeless rock ‘n’ roll swagger, few bands have left a mark as indelible as The Faces. Emerging in the early 1970s, this legendary British rock band—featuring the magnetic Rod Stewart on vocals, the electrifying Ronnie Wood on guitar, and an unstoppable rhythm section—crafted unforgettable tunes that still echo through the ages. Known for their raw energy, bluesy charm, and devil-may-care attitude, The Faces were the epitome of rock’s golden era, blending soulful ballads with raucous anthems that made them favorites among fans and critics alike.

This article takes you on a thrilling journey through their top 10 most popular songs, celebrating the tracks that defined a generation. From foot-stomping classics to heart-wrenching melodies, each song brims with the band’s signature grit and unrelenting passion. Whether you’re a longtime devotee or new to their music, you’ll discover why The Faces remain a cornerstone of rock history. Get ready to crank up the volume, relive the magic, and dive into the unforgettable legacy of one of rock’s greatest bands. Let’s count down The Faces’ most iconic tracks and revel in the music that still makes our hearts race!

1. Stay With Me (1971)

“Stay With Me” is one of The Faces’ most iconic songs, bursting with swagger, attitude, and pure rock ‘n’ roll energy. Released in 1971 on their album A Nod Is As Good As a Wink… To a Blind Horse, the track is driven by Ron Wood’s electrifying guitar work and Rod Stewart’s unmistakable raspy vocals.

Lyrically, the song tells the tale of a fleeting, no-strings-attached romance, with Stewart playfully warning his lover not to expect anything more than a one-night stand. The brash, cheeky lyrics pair perfectly with the song’s raw, rollicking instrumentation, capturing the carefree and hedonistic spirit that defined The Faces.

From the moment the opening guitar riff kicks in, “Stay With Me” is an adrenaline rush. The rhythm section, led by Ronnie Lane’s thumping bass and Kenney Jones’ driving drums, keeps the energy high, while Ian McLagan’s piano adds a bluesy edge. The song builds to an exhilarating climax, complete with a scorching guitar solo that cements its status as a rock classic.

Decades after its release, “Stay With Me” remains a staple of classic rock radio and a fan favorite in Rod Stewart’s solo performances. It’s the kind of song that demands to be played loud, embodying everything that made The Faces one of the most exciting and charismatic bands of their time.

2. Ooh La La (1973)

Released in 1973 as the title track of their final studio album, “Ooh La La” is a beautifully wistful song that captures the wisdom and regrets of aging. Unlike most Faces songs, this one wasn’t sung by Rod Stewart—bassist Ronnie Lane takes the lead, giving the track a warm, heartfelt charm that resonates deeply with listeners.

The song’s lyrics tell the story of a grandfather advising his grandson about the unpredictability of love and relationships. With the iconic refrain, “I wish that I knew what I know now when I was younger,” Lane delivers a message that feels universally relatable. It’s a song about life lessons learned too late, wrapped in a melody that feels both joyful and nostalgic.

Musically, “Ooh La La” stands out for its folk-influenced acoustic guitar riff, a departure from the band’s usual rowdy rock sound. The stripped-down arrangement, combined with its singalong chorus, gives the song a timeless quality. While it wasn’t a major hit upon release, it has since become one of The Faces’ most beloved tracks, covered by various artists and frequently used in films and TV.

Though it marked the end of The Faces’ recording career, “Ooh La La” remains one of their most enduring songs—a bittersweet reminder of youth, love, and the wisdom that only comes with time.

3. Cindy Incidentally (1973)

Released in 1973 on Ooh La La, “Cindy Incidentally” is a rollicking, feel-good track that perfectly captures The Faces’ ability to blend rock, soul, and a touch of boozy charm. Unlike some of their more raucous anthems, this song leans into a polished, yet still gritty, sound that showcases their knack for crafting infectious melodies.

Lyrically, the song tells the story of an escape—whether from a small town, a dead-end relationship, or just the monotony of daily life. The lines “Oh, Cindy ain’t you noticed, there’s a world outside?” encourage a sense of adventure and the idea of leaving the past behind for something better. It’s an uplifting message wrapped in an irresistibly catchy tune.

Musically, “Cindy Incidentally” features a driving piano riff from Ian McLagan that anchors the song, while Ronnie Lane’s smooth basslines and Kenney Jones’ steady drumming keep the groove tight. Rod Stewart delivers the vocals with his signature rasp, striking the perfect balance between urgency and charm. Meanwhile, Ron Wood’s slide guitar work adds a bluesy, almost country-like feel to the track.

Though it may not be as widely recognized as “Stay With Me”, “Cindy Incidentally” is a standout in The Faces’ catalog. It embodies their freewheeling spirit and ability to craft songs that make you want to roll down the car windows and sing along at full volume.

4. Had Me a Real Good Time (1971)

“Had Me a Real Good Time” is The Faces at their most uninhibited, raucous, and celebratory. Released in 1971 on their Long Player album, this song is pure barroom rock ‘n’ roll—a no-holds-barred tribute to nights of reckless abandon and living in the moment.

From the very first notes, it’s clear this is a party anthem. The song starts off slow and bluesy before bursting into a full-throttle rock groove, driven by Kenney Jones’ pounding drums and Ron Wood’s blues-drenched guitar licks. The gradual build mirrors the feel of a wild night out, starting casually before erupting into full-blown chaos.

Lyrically, “Had Me a Real Good Time” is all about indulgence. Rod Stewart sings about a night filled with laughter, drinking, and adventure, perfectly capturing the band’s offstage reputation. The carefree lyrics—*”Thought I was lookin’ good, so I cycled ‘cross the neighborhood”—*bring a touch of humor that makes the song even more endearing.

Ian McLagan’s rollicking piano adds an extra layer of boogie-woogie energy, while the call-and-response vocals in the chorus give it a communal, singalong vibe. By the time the song reaches its climax, it’s nearly impossible to resist clapping along.

Decades later, “Had Me a Real Good Time” remains a celebration of youth, mischief, and the kind of nights that become legendary. It’s a testament to The Faces’ ability to create music that feels both spontaneous and timeless.

5. Debris (1971)

A stark contrast to their usual hard-partying sound, “Debris” is one of the most beautiful and emotionally resonant songs The Faces ever recorded. Released on A Nod Is As Good As a Wink… To a Blind Horse in 1971, the song was written and sung by bassist Ronnie Lane, showcasing a deeply personal and introspective side of the band.

Unlike the brash confidence of songs like “Stay With Me”, “Debris” is tender and melancholic. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of Lane’s childhood memories, particularly the bond between him and his father. Lines like “I left you on the debris, now we both know you got no money” hint at themes of poverty and struggle, but also of love and appreciation for the small, simple moments in life.

The music perfectly complements the lyrics. The acoustic-driven arrangement, with subtle electric guitar flourishes from Ron Wood, creates a wistful, almost dreamlike atmosphere. Ian McLagan’s delicate keyboard work adds warmth, while Kenney Jones keeps the percussion understated, allowing the melody and lyrics to take center stage.

Rod Stewart, who usually took lead vocals, steps back here, letting Lane’s voice deliver the song’s raw emotion. His understated, almost fragile delivery gives “Debris” an added layer of sincerity. Over time, this song has gained a cult following, particularly among fans who appreciate The Faces’ softer, more reflective side.

Though it never became a mainstream hit, “Debris” stands as one of The Faces’ most poignant and heartfelt songs—a lasting tribute to Ronnie Lane’s gift for storytelling.

6. Three Button Hand Me Down (1970)

“Three Button Hand Me Down” is a swaggering, groove-heavy track that perfectly captures the early sound of The Faces. Featured on their 1970 debut album First Step, this song showcases the band’s ability to mix rock, blues, and a touch of funk into an infectious, good-time anthem.

Right from the opening bassline, “Three Button Hand Me Down” sets a confident, strutting tone. Ronnie Lane’s bass playing is front and center, locking in with Kenney Jones’ tight drumming to create a rhythm that’s impossible not to move to. Ron Wood’s guitar adds a bluesy bite, while Ian McLagan’s keyboards bring in a rich, soulful undertone.

Lyrically, the song is a playful take on materialism and self-image. The narrator, despite being left behind by a former lover, remains unfazed and full of bravado, shrugging it all off with the wry declaration that all he was ever given was a secondhand jacket. It’s a perfect example of The Faces’ roguish humor and refusal to take life too seriously.

Rod Stewart delivers the lyrics with his signature raspy charm, making every line feel both cheeky and effortlessly cool. The call-and-response chorus, combined with the song’s irresistible groove, makes it feel like a jam session that just happens to be perfectly polished.

Though it wasn’t released as a single, “Three Button Hand Me Down” became a favorite among fans and remains one of the band’s most underrated gems. It’s a testament to The Faces’ ability to turn even a simple, laid-back concept into a high-energy, unforgettable tune.

7. Miss Judy’s Farm (1971)

“Miss Judy’s Farm”, released on A Nod Is As Good As a Wink… To a Blind Horse in 1971, is a prime example of The Faces’ raw, blues-infused rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a song bursting with swagger, grit, and the kind of untamed energy that defined the band’s best work.

The track kicks off with Ron Wood’s cutting guitar riff, instantly setting a rugged, bluesy mood. The groove is relentless, propelled by Kenney Jones’ driving drumbeat and Ronnie Lane’s steady bassline. As the song progresses, Ian McLagan’s organ adds a layer of depth, while Rod Stewart’s vocals are as charismatic as ever—gritty, playful, and full of attitude.

Lyrically, “Miss Judy’s Farm” is an amusing and slightly rebellious tale about a woman running a tough, no-nonsense farm where men work hard under her rule. Whether it’s a metaphor for the grind of everyday life or just a wild rock ‘n’ roll fantasy, the song is filled with mischievous energy. The line “You can have your usual choice, you can sit and shake your head” captures the song’s cheeky, defiant tone.

What makes “Miss Judy’s Farm” so engaging is its relentless momentum. The band plays with such loose, unfiltered passion that it feels like a runaway train barreling toward a wild, uncertain destination. It’s a song meant to be played loud, preferably with a drink in hand and a crowd singing along.

Though it may not have received as much mainstream recognition as “Stay With Me”, “Miss Judy’s Farm” is a hidden gem that embodies everything great about The Faces—swagger, grit, and pure, unfiltered rock ‘n’ roll.

8. Too Bad (1971)

A fast-paced, no-nonsense rocker, “Too Bad” is The Faces at their most reckless and unfiltered. Featured on A Nod Is As Good As a Wink… To a Blind Horse (1971), this song captures the wild energy of the band’s live performances and their signature blend of bluesy rock ‘n’ roll.

Right from the start, “Too Bad” bursts out of the gate with a driving guitar riff from Ron Wood that sets the tone for a song that’s all about attitude. The rhythm section—Ronnie Lane’s bass and Kenney Jones’ drums—keeps things moving at breakneck speed, while Ian McLagan’s piano adds a honky-tonk edge to the chaos.

Rod Stewart’s vocals are full of sly charm as he delivers the lyrics, which tell the story of a troublemaker getting himself into a mess. Whether he’s running from the law or just laughing off his latest misadventure, the song perfectly captures the band’s rebellious spirit. Lines like “I said ‘Too bad,’ well, I should’ve known” make it clear that the narrator isn’t too concerned about the consequences of his actions.

The Faces were known for their ability to turn even the simplest songs into full-throttle rock anthems, and “Too Bad” is a perfect example. It’s short, punchy, and packed with enough energy to make it feel like a runaway train that never quite slows down.

Though it may not be as widely recognized as some of their other hits, “Too Bad” remains a fan favorite—a rowdy, no-frills rocker that embodies everything The Faces stood for.

9. Flying (1970)

A standout from First Step (1970), “Flying” is one of The Faces’ most expansive and ambitious tracks. Unlike the band’s usual hard-rocking, boozy anthems, this song takes a more introspective and atmospheric approach, showcasing their versatility and musical depth.

The song begins with a slow, dreamy introduction, featuring gentle guitar work from Ron Wood and a melancholic organ from Ian McLagan. The mood is wistful and contemplative, setting the stage for a song about longing, freedom, and self-discovery. Rod Stewart’s vocals are raw yet tender, delivering lyrics that evoke the feeling of breaking free from limitations and searching for something greater.

As “Flying” progresses, the band gradually builds intensity, layering in harmonies and instrumental flourishes that give the song a soaring, almost cinematic feel. The chorus—”I’m flying, oh, flying”—is simple yet powerful, conveying a sense of liberation that resonates deeply.

Ronnie Lane’s bass playing is especially prominent here, anchoring the song’s dynamic shifts while Kenney Jones provides a steady but restrained rhythm. The overall arrangement feels spontaneous yet carefully crafted, striking a perfect balance between loose jamming and structured songwriting.

“Flying” stands as one of The Faces’ most emotionally rich tracks, proving that they were more than just a hard-partying rock band. It’s a song that captures the feeling of yearning for something beyond the everyday, making it one of their most enduring and heartfelt compositions.

10. Love Lives Here (1971)

“Love Lives Here” is one of The Faces’ most soulful and introspective songs, offering a glimpse into the band’s more reflective side. Featured on A Nod Is As Good As a Wink… To a Blind Horse (1971), this track is a poignant meditation on love, loss, and nostalgia. While The Faces were best known for their rowdy rock anthems, “Love Lives Here” stands out as a heartfelt ballad that showcases their ability to evoke deep emotion.

The song opens with a tender piano melody from Ian McLagan, setting a wistful and melancholic mood. As the gentle guitar chords from Ron Wood join in, the music takes on a warm, almost haunting quality. The arrangement is understated yet rich, allowing Rod Stewart’s voice to take center stage. His delivery is raw and filled with longing, as if he’s reminiscing about a love that has faded but still lingers in his heart.

Lyrically, “Love Lives Here” is poetic and deeply evocative. Lines like “It’s hard to believe that love lives here” capture the bittersweet realization that time changes everything, even the places and people we once held dear. The song doesn’t dwell in sadness, but rather in acceptance, making it all the more powerful.

Ronnie Lane’s bass work subtly supports the track, while Kenney Jones’ drumming is delicate, never overpowering the song’s gentle atmosphere. The Faces prove here that they were more than just rock ‘n’ roll wildmen—they had the ability to craft songs that could touch the soul just as deeply as they could fire up a crowd.

Though it may not have been a massive hit, “Love Lives Here” remains one of The Faces’ most beautiful and enduring tracks. Its message of love, memory, and change continues to resonate with listeners, proving that beneath their rough-and-tumble exterior, The Faces had an undeniable depth.