Few artists in music history have left a mark as deep and lasting as Smokey Robinson. A true pioneer of Motown, his silky-smooth voice, poetic songwriting, and heartfelt delivery have made him one of the most beloved figures in soul and R&B. Whether leading The Miracles or shining as a solo artist, Smokey’s music has transcended generations, speaking to love, loss, and the beauty of human emotion like no other.

From the raw vulnerability of “The Tracks of My Tears” to the seductive groove of “Cruisin'”, each song in his vast catalog tells a story that lingers long after the final note. His ability to craft lyrics that feel both intimate and universal has earned him a place among the greatest songwriters of all time, influencing legends like The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, and countless R&B and pop artists.

In this list, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular Smokey Robinson songs of all time—the tracks that defined an era, touched millions, and continue to inspire. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering his genius, these songs showcase the brilliance of a man whose music will never fade. Let’s celebrate the legacy of Mr. Quiet Storm! 🎶✨

1. “The Tears of a Clown” (1967)

Few songs balance joy and sorrow as effortlessly as The Tears of a Clown. Co-written by Stevie Wonder, this track pairs a playful, circus-like melody with lyrics that reveal deep emotional pain. The song tells the story of a man who hides his heartbreak behind a happy facade, creating a poignant contrast between sound and sentiment. Originally released on the 1967 album Make It Happen, the song initially went unnoticed until it was re-released in 1970. It quickly climbed the charts, reaching No. 1 in both the U.S. and the UK. Smokey Robinson’s expressive vocals and poetic storytelling make it one of The Miracles’ most unforgettable hits, proving that even the most upbeat songs can carry a profound emotional weight.

2. “The Tracks of My Tears” (1965)

There’s a reason The Tracks of My Tears is considered one of the greatest heartbreak songs ever written. Released in 1965, this emotional masterpiece captures the agony of putting on a brave face while suffering inside. Smokey’s soulful lead vocals, backed by The Miracles’ silky harmonies, create an intimate and deeply moving experience. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of silent suffering, making the song universally relatable. It became one of Motown’s defining ballads, earning a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame and influencing generations of artists. Whether you’ve experienced heartbreak or not, the raw emotion in this track is impossible to ignore.

3. “Cruisin’” (1979)

Smooth, seductive, and timeless, Cruisin’ is one of Smokey Robinson’s most beloved solo hits. Released in 1979, this laid-back, romantic anthem invites listeners to escape into a world of love and relaxation. The soft, flowing melody perfectly complements Smokey’s velvety vocals, making it a favorite for slow dances and intimate moments. Departing from his classic Motown sound, Cruisin’ embraces a mellow, atmospheric vibe that has aged like fine wine. The song remains a staple of classic soul radio, with its universal appeal leading to multiple covers over the years, including a well-known duet by D’Angelo and Gwyneth Paltrow.

4. “Being with You” (1981)

A heartfelt declaration of love, Being with You became one of Smokey Robinson’s biggest solo hits in 1981. The song’s gentle rhythm and passionate lyrics tell the story of a love so strong that nothing else matters. It soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the R&B charts, proving that Smokey’s magic extended well beyond his years with The Miracles. With its timeless theme of devotion and longing, Being with You continues to be a favorite among romantics, played at weddings and cherished as a classic expression of deep affection.

5. “Shop Around” (1960)

As Motown’s first million-selling single, Shop Around was a game-changer. Released in 1960, the song features an upbeat, piano-driven melody and a wise message from a mother advising her son to explore his options before committing to love. Its catchy rhythm and infectious energy helped catapult Motown into the mainstream, solidifying Smokey Robinson & The Miracles as a force to be reckoned with. This track is not just a hit—it’s a landmark in music history, proving that Motown was here to stay.

6. “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” (1962)

Few songs capture the complexity of love as powerfully as You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me. Released in 1962, this slow-burning, bluesy track perfectly conveys the push and pull of a toxic romance—where love hurts but is impossible to leave behind. Smokey’s yearning vocals and The Miracles’ rich harmonies make every line feel deeply personal. The song was so impactful that The Beatles recorded their own version, further cementing its status as a soul classic. Its influence on both R&B and pop music remains undeniable.

7. “I Second That Emotion” (1967)

A clever play on words and an irresistible groove made I Second That Emotion a standout hit in 1967. With a bright, bouncy melody and lyrics that celebrate finding a love that’s truly mutual, the song is both fun and heartfelt. Smokey’s smooth delivery, combined with tight harmonies, makes it a joy to listen to. Over the years, it has been covered and sampled by numerous artists, proving that its charm hasn’t faded a bit. Whether you’re dancing along or simply appreciating the wit behind the lyrics, this song remains a Motown gem.

8. “Ooo Baby Baby” (1965)

Few songs are as effortlessly romantic as Ooo Baby Baby. Released in 1965, this slow, sultry ballad is drenched in longing and regret. Smokey’s soft, aching falsetto glides over The Miracles’ lush harmonies, creating an intimate, heart-wrenching listening experience. It’s no surprise that this song has been covered by numerous artists, including Linda Ronstadt, who helped introduce it to a new generation. Whether you’re in love, reminiscing about a lost romance, or simply enjoying the beauty of soul music, Ooo Baby Baby is an undeniable classic.

9. “Baby, Baby Don’t Cry” (1968)

A mix of sorrow and hope, Baby, Baby Don’t Cry tells the story of a love that’s on the brink of collapse, with the singer pleading for a second chance. Released in 1968, the song’s dramatic orchestration and Smokey’s tender, soothing vocals make it feel almost cinematic. The emotion-packed lyrics and sweeping melody add depth to the song, making it one of The Miracles’ most underrated gems. Though not as frequently mentioned as some of Smokey’s other hits, it remains a powerful and deeply affecting track.

10. “More Love” (1967)

Written as a love letter to his wife, More Love is one of Smokey Robinson’s most deeply personal songs. Released in 1967, it beautifully expresses devotion and passion, with Smokey’s voice soaring over an elegant arrangement. Though it wasn’t as commercially dominant as some of his other hits, its sincerity and emotional depth make it a favorite among die-hard fans. The song’s message of enduring love resonates just as strongly today, proving that true romance never goes out of style.