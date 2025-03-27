Miley Cyrus is a powerhouse in the music industry, constantly reinventing herself while delivering hit after hit. From her early days as a Disney star to her evolution into a bold, genre-defying artist, she has captivated audiences worldwide with her raw talent, fearless attitude, and unforgettable anthems. Whether she’s belting out heart-wrenching ballads, delivering rebellious party anthems, or embracing new musical styles, Miley’s ability to connect with fans remains unmatched.

With a career spanning over a decade, she has gifted us with songs that define generations—tracks that make us dance, cry, and scream the lyrics at the top of our lungs. From the emotional wreckage of “Wrecking Ball” to the unstoppable confidence of “Flowers,” Miley has proven time and time again that she’s not just a pop star—she’s a musical force to be reckoned with.

In this list, we’re counting down the top 10 most popular Miley Cyrus songs of all time—the tracks that dominated charts, broke records, and became cultural phenomena. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering her music, these songs showcase the very best of Miley’s artistry. Get ready to relive the magic—let’s dive in! 🎤🔥

1. “Flowers” (2023)

Miley Cyrus made a powerful statement with “Flowers,” an anthem of self-love and resilience that resonated with listeners worldwide. Released as the lead single from her album Endless Summer Vacation, the song quickly skyrocketed to the top of global charts, proving once again that Miley knows how to capture the moment. With lyrics that turn heartbreak into empowerment, “Flowers” flips the narrative of a failed relationship, emphasizing that self-love is just as fulfilling—if not more—than relying on someone else. The song’s upbeat, disco-infused rhythm and smooth, soulful vocals add to its infectious charm. Its message struck a chord with fans, making it not just a hit but a cultural movement, as people everywhere embraced the idea of celebrating their independence and personal growth.

2. “Wrecking Ball” (2013)

Few songs in Miley Cyrus’ career have left as lasting an impression as “Wrecking Ball.” Released as the second single from Bangerz, this emotional power ballad showcased a raw, vulnerable side of Miley that fans hadn’t seen before. With deeply personal lyrics about the destruction of a relationship, the song captures the pain of love lost. The soaring chorus, coupled with Miley’s passionate vocal delivery, makes every word feel like a gut punch. The song’s unforgettable music video—featuring Miley swinging on an actual wrecking ball—became an instant cultural phenomenon, sparking endless conversation and solidifying her transformation from Disney star to full-fledged pop icon. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of her most defining songs.

3. “Party in the U.S.A.” (2009)

A song that has never gone out of style, “Party in the U.S.A.” is the ultimate feel-good anthem. Released as part of her The Time of Our Lives EP, the track blends pop and R&B influences with an irresistible beat and lyrics about navigating life in a big city. Written by Jessie J, Dr. Luke, and Claude Kelly, the song became an instant classic, frequently played at celebrations, sports events, and even patriotic gatherings—despite not being explicitly about America. Its upbeat energy and singalong chorus have ensured its longevity, making it one of Miley’s most enduring hits.

4. “The Climb” (2009)

Few songs in Miley’s catalog are as universally inspiring as “The Climb.” Featured in Hannah Montana: The Movie, this uplifting ballad marked a turning point in her career, signaling her transition from teen pop to a more mature, reflective sound. The lyrics focus on overcoming obstacles and embracing life’s journey, making it an anthem for perseverance. With its powerful message and Miley’s heartfelt vocal delivery, “The Climb” resonated deeply with fans and continues to be played at graduations, talent shows, and motivational events worldwide.

5. “Midnight Sky” (2020)

With “Midnight Sky,” Miley fully embraced a bold, synth-driven sound reminiscent of ’80s pop icons like Stevie Nicks. Released as part of her Plastic Hearts album, the song is a declaration of independence and self-reinvention, reflecting her personal and artistic evolution. Its shimmering production, layered with Miley’s signature raspy vocals, creates a mesmerizing listening experience. The accompanying music video, directed by Miley herself, reinforces themes of freedom and transformation, further cementing her status as an artist who refuses to be boxed into any one genre.

6. “We Can’t Stop” (2013)

A defining track of the Bangerz era, “We Can’t Stop” became an anthem of rebellion and self-expression. With its hypnotic beat and carefree lyrics, the song captured the spirit of a generation that refused to conform. Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, “We Can’t Stop” saw Miley shedding her Disney image and embracing a more provocative persona. The surreal and controversial music video only added to the song’s impact, sparking debate while also solidifying its place as a party staple. Its message of living life on one’s own terms resonated with fans, making it one of Miley’s most talked-about releases.

7. “Malibu” (2017)

A striking departure from her previous work, “Malibu” revealed a softer, introspective side of Miley. Released as the lead single from Younger Now, the song is a dreamy ode to love and inner peace. Inspired by her then-rekindled relationship with Liam Hemsworth, the lyrics paint a picture of happiness and contentment, perfectly complemented by the song’s breezy guitar melodies and uplifting tone. The track marked a return to a more organic sound, proving that Miley’s ability to reinvent herself is one of her greatest strengths.

8. “See You Again” (2007)

The song that first put Miley on the pop music map, “See You Again” was her breakthrough hit outside the Hannah Montana universe. Featured on Meet Miley Cyrus, the track’s pulsating beat and infectious chorus made it an instant fan favorite. The lyrics tell the story of an unforgettable crush, with Miley’s energetic delivery adding to the song’s charm. Its unique blend of pop and rock influences set her apart from other teen stars at the time and helped cement her as a rising force in music.

9. “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” (2018)

Miley’s collaboration with producer Mark Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” is a hauntingly beautiful fusion of country and electronic influences. The song’s melancholic strings and driving rhythm perfectly complement Miley’s emotionally charged vocals as she reflects on heartbreak and regret. The music video, packed with social and political symbolism, adds layers of depth to the song’s already compelling narrative. Critically acclaimed for its unique sound and evocative storytelling, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” stands out as one of Miley’s most powerful and mature works.

10. “7 Things” (2008)

A fiery breakup anthem fueled by raw emotion, “7 Things” captured the angst and frustration of young love. Released as the lead single from Breakout, the song is rumored to be about Miley’s relationship with Nick Jonas, though she has never confirmed it. The lyrics list the seven things she both hates and loves about an ex, making it an incredibly relatable song for anyone navigating heartbreak. With its pop-punk energy and confessional tone, “7 Things” quickly became a fan favorite and helped establish Miley as a relatable voice for her generation.