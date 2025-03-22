Few figures in music history radiate the electrifying charisma and raw energy that Mick Jagger brings to the stage. As the legendary frontman of The Rolling Stones and a solo artist in his own right, Jagger’s unmistakable voice, magnetic presence, and boundless creativity have shaped the landscape of rock ‘n’ roll for over six decades. From rebellious anthems to soulful ballads, his music transcends generations, remaining as relevant and thrilling today as it was when it first hit the airwaves.

In this article, we dive into the top 10 most popular Mick Jagger songs—tracks that have defined his career and captured the hearts of millions. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to his legendary catalog, these songs showcase the evolution of Jagger’s artistry and his unparalleled ability to connect with listeners. From iconic collaborations to unforgettable live performances, each song on this list is a testament to the enduring power of his music. So, turn up the volume, feel the rhythm, and get ready to celebrate the unmatched legacy of one of rock’s greatest icons: the one and only Mick Jagger! Let the countdown begin!

1. “Sympathy for the Devil” (1968)

One of The Rolling Stones’ most daring and provocative songs, “Sympathy for the Devil” is a masterclass in storytelling, set against a backdrop of Latin-infused rock. Released on their Beggars Banquet album, the track takes on the perspective of Satan himself, narrating key moments of human conflict and destruction throughout history. Mick Jagger’s vocals are both sinister and charismatic, drawing listeners into a chilling and theatrical experience. Inspired in part by Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel The Master and Margarita, the song explores the darkness in humanity with a blend of irony and menace. The hypnotic samba rhythm, Keith Richards’ sharp guitar licks, and the song’s pulsating energy make it an unforgettable piece of rock history. Over the years, it has been a staple in The Rolling Stones’ live shows, often extended into extended jams that showcase the band’s ability to keep an audience captivated. The fusion of provocative lyrics and electrifying instrumentation solidifies “Sympathy for the Devil” as one of their most legendary tracks.

2. “Brown Sugar” (1971)

Few songs encapsulate The Rolling Stones’ raw, swaggering energy quite like “Brown Sugar.” Released as the lead single from Sticky Fingers, the track is built on an irresistible, blues-infused riff that instantly grabs attention. Keith Richards’ gritty guitar work provides the perfect foundation for Mick Jagger’s unmistakable vocal delivery, which is brimming with attitude and rock ‘n’ roll bravado. The song’s lyrics have sparked controversy over the years, but its infectious groove and dynamic instrumentation have made it one of the band’s most enduring hits. Charlie Watts’ steady drumming and Bobby Keys’ scorching saxophone solo only add to the song’s undeniable appeal. Whether played in stadiums or small venues, “Brown Sugar” never fails to electrify an audience. It remains one of the defining tracks in The Rolling Stones’ catalog, showcasing the band’s ability to blend blues, rock, and rebellion into an unforgettable listening experience.

3. “Start Me Up” (1981)

“Start Me Up” is one of The Rolling Stones’ most electrifying stadium anthems, instantly recognizable from its opening guitar riff. Originally written as a reggae song, the track evolved into a full-fledged rock powerhouse during the Tattoo You sessions. The result is a song driven by Keith Richards’ signature guitar work and Mick Jagger’s dynamic, energetic vocals. With its anthemic chorus and infectious rhythm, “Start Me Up” became a defining song of the early ’80s rock scene, proving that the Stones could still deliver chart-topping hits decades into their career. The track’s simplicity is part of its brilliance—just a few chords, a pounding beat, and Jagger’s playful delivery create an undeniable energy. Whether blasting from speakers at sports events or performed live in front of thousands, “Start Me Up” continues to be a go-to song for pure rock excitement.

4. “Paint It Black” (1966)

“Paint It Black” is one of The Rolling Stones’ most haunting and innovative songs. Released on Aftermath, the track features a striking use of the sitar, played by Brian Jones, adding an exotic and eerie texture to the band’s signature rock sound. The song’s lyrics delve into deep despair and emotional turmoil, with Mick Jagger’s brooding vocals capturing the essence of grief and longing. The minor-key melody, coupled with Charlie Watts’ relentless drumming, intensifies the song’s dark atmosphere. As one of the first rock songs to incorporate Eastern musical influences, “Paint It Black” stood out in the 1960s and has remained one of the band’s most iconic tracks. Its timeless quality continues to captivate new generations of listeners, making it a standout in The Rolling Stones’ vast discography.

5. “Angie” (1973)

A stark contrast to The Rolling Stones’ usual hard-hitting rock sound, “Angie” is a beautifully melancholic ballad from the album Goats Head Soup. Stripped down to an acoustic-driven arrangement, the song allows Mick Jagger’s emotive vocals to take center stage. His heartfelt performance, combined with Keith Richards’ gentle guitar work, creates an atmosphere of deep introspection. The lyrics speak of love, regret, and the pain of parting ways, resonating with anyone who has experienced heartbreak. While speculation has surrounded the identity of “Angie,” the song’s true power lies in its universal themes rather than any specific inspiration. Over the years, “Angie” has remained a fan favorite, proving that The Rolling Stones could deliver deeply emotional music just as effectively as they could raucous rock anthems.

6. “Gimme Shelter” (1969)

Few songs capture the chaos and unrest of the late 1960s as powerfully as “Gimme Shelter.” Opening Let It Bleed, the track is drenched in a sense of impending doom, with Keith Richards’ chilling guitar riff setting the stage for a dark and urgent atmosphere. Mick Jagger’s vocals, combined with Merry Clayton’s legendary guest performance, create a haunting contrast between menace and desperation. The song’s apocalyptic lyrics speak to the turmoil of the era—war, violence, and the fragility of peace. Clayton’s raw, impassioned screams during the chorus elevate “Gimme Shelter” to another level, turning it into an anthem of warning and despair. Over the decades, the song has maintained its significance, often resurfacing in films, documentaries, and social movements as a powerful reminder of the era’s struggles.

7. “Miss You” (1978)

The Rolling Stones weren’t afraid to embrace new musical trends, and “Miss You” is a perfect example of their adaptability. Released during the disco era on Some Girls, the song blends rock and dance music seamlessly. Charlie Watts’ tight drumming, Bill Wyman’s hypnotic bassline, and Jagger’s yearning vocals make “Miss You” an irresistible groove. The lyrics reflect a sense of loneliness and longing, with Jagger’s performance adding a sensual, almost desperate edge. Unlike many rock bands that resisted the disco craze, The Rolling Stones made it their own, crafting a song that appealed to rock and dance audiences alike. Decades later, “Miss You” remains a standout in their catalog and a favorite on the dance floor.

8. “Wild Horses” (1971)

A deeply emotional ballad, “Wild Horses” is one of The Rolling Stones’ most touching and introspective songs. Featured on Sticky Fingers, the song showcases a gentler side of the band, with Mick Jagger delivering one of his most heartfelt vocal performances. The lyrics, full of longing and sorrow, are often interpreted as reflections on love, distance, and the sacrifices of a rock-and-roll lifestyle. The song’s country-influenced acoustic arrangement, led by Keith Richards’ delicate guitar playing, gives it a timeless, almost dreamlike quality. “Wild Horses” has since become one of the band’s most beloved ballads, often covered by artists across different genres.

9. “Honky Tonk Women” (1969)

“Honky Tonk Women” is pure, unfiltered rock-and-roll fun. With its infectious cowbell intro, bluesy swagger, and Mick Jagger’s playful vocals, the song became an instant classic upon release. The lyrics tell a rowdy, carefree story, painting a vivid picture of the honky-tonk lifestyle. Keith Richards’ groovy guitar riff and Charlie Watts’ rock-solid beat make it impossible not to move along. A staple of The Rolling Stones’ live shows, “Honky Tonk Women” remains a favorite for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

10. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (1969)

A song that starts with a choral arrangement and builds into a rock epic, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is one of The Rolling Stones’ most profound and uplifting tracks. The London Bach Choir’s opening harmonies give it a grand, almost spiritual feel, before Jagger’s reflective lyrics take over. The song’s message—that life doesn’t always go as planned but can still lead to something meaningful—resonates deeply. The layered instrumentation, featuring piano, acoustic guitar, and horns, adds richness to the song’s evolving structure. Over time, it has become an anthem of resilience, standing as one of the most defining tracks in rock history.