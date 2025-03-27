Few voices in soul music history carry the power, passion, and sheer intensity of Edwin Starr. From electrifying protest anthems to infectious dancefloor hits, Starr’s music is a force of nature—bold, unfiltered, and impossible to ignore. Best known for his legendary hit “War”, a song that became the defining anti-war statement of its era, Starr’s career spanned decades of musical evolution, touching on Motown soul, gritty funk, and disco grooves.

But Edwin Starr was more than just one song. His catalog is packed with high-energy tracks that demand attention, whether he’s belting out socially conscious messages or delivering irresistible, foot-stomping rhythms. He had the rare ability to turn raw emotion into sonic fire, making every song he touched unforgettable.

In this list, we’re diving deep into the top 10 most popular Edwin Starr songs of all time, revisiting the tracks that made him an icon. From the hard-hitting power of his protest songs to the pure joy of his dance anthems, these are the songs that defined Starr’s legacy and continue to inspire generations. Get ready to turn up the volume and lose yourself in the electrifying sound of Edwin Starr!

1. “War” (1970)

Few songs in history capture the raw intensity and emotional urgency of War. Released in 1970 during the height of the Vietnam War, this powerful protest anthem struck a nerve with audiences worldwide. From the very first line—”War! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!”—Edwin Starr delivers an electrifying performance that turns frustration and anger into an unforgettable rallying cry. Originally recorded by The Temptations, the song was deemed too politically controversial for them, so Starr took the reins and transformed it into a defining moment of his career. His impassioned vocals, backed by an aggressive, funk-driven beat, made War one of the most influential anti-war songs of all time. Its impact extended far beyond the charts, becoming an anthem for the anti-war movement and a timeless declaration against violence and conflict.

2. “Twenty-Five Miles” (1969)

Driven by a relentless rhythm and pulsating bassline, Twenty-Five Miles is a soul stomper packed with energy, determination, and excitement. Released in 1969, the song follows a man eagerly trekking 25 miles to reunite with the love of his life. Starr’s passionate vocals, paired with an infectious groove, create an exhilarating listening experience that makes you want to move. Inspired by early Motown and rhythm & blues, the song’s urgent tempo mirrors the protagonist’s journey—step by step, beat by beat—until he finally reaches his destination. Its danceable energy and irresistible melody cemented Twenty-Five Miles as one of Starr’s most thrilling performances, proving his ability to blend storytelling with high-octane soul.

3. “Stop the War Now” (1970)

Following the massive success of War, Starr doubled down on his message with Stop the War Now, another hard-hitting anti-war anthem released later in 1970. This track takes a funkier, more urgent approach, urging listeners to take immediate action to end the violence. With explosive brass, a driving bassline, and Starr’s commanding delivery, the song builds on the momentum of its predecessor, reinforcing his role as a powerful voice for social justice. While it may not have reached the same legendary status as War, it remains an essential piece of his catalog, showcasing his unwavering commitment to using music as a force for change during a turbulent time in history.

4. “Agent Double-O-Soul” (1965)

Long before he became a Motown powerhouse, Edwin Starr made waves with Agent Double-O-Soul, a playful, high-energy track that introduced his charismatic style to the world. Released in 1965, the song blends elements of classic R&B with a James Bond-inspired theme, creating a fun and unique listening experience. Starr’s dynamic vocals, paired with lively brass and a danceable beat, make it an undeniable crowd-pleaser. It was his first major hit and set the stage for his future success, proving that he had both the voice and the personality to captivate audiences. The song remains a testament to Starr’s ability to infuse soul music with humor and cinematic flair.

5. “Time” (1970)

A hidden gem in Starr’s catalog, Time is a soul-funk masterpiece that reflects on the fleeting nature of life. Released in 1970, the song features a deep, groove-laden rhythm, dramatic orchestration, and Starr’s signature powerhouse vocals. Its lyrics carry a profound message—time waits for no one, and every moment matters. The combination of social reflection and musical intensity makes Time an underrated classic, resonating with listeners who appreciate thought-provoking themes wrapped in an irresistible funk groove. Decades later, its message still holds weight, reminding us to make the most of every second.

6. “Funky Music Sho Nuff Turns Me On” (1971)

By 1971, Starr had fully embraced the funk movement, and Funky Music Sho Nuff Turns Me On was proof of his mastery of the genre. A full-blown funk explosion, the song celebrates the power of music to move and uplift people. With Starr’s raw, expressive vocals riding over a deep bassline and fiery horn section, the track is both a dance anthem and a love letter to rhythm and soul. The energy is infectious, making it impossible to sit still while listening. It’s one of Starr’s most vibrant performances, showcasing his ability to evolve with the times while staying true to his roots.

7. “Contact” (1978)

As disco took over the late ‘70s, Starr proved he could adapt with Contact, a futuristic dance hit that brought his commanding voice into the club scene. Released in 1978, the song features pulsating beats, shimmering synths, and a space-themed lyrical style that fit perfectly into the disco era. It quickly became a club favorite, demonstrating that Starr’s powerful presence could dominate any genre. The track’s energetic rhythm and cosmic vibes made it a standout on dance floors, showing that even after years in the industry, Starr could still create music that resonated with new audiences.

8. “H.A.P.P.Y. Radio” (1979)

If Contact was made for the dance floor, H.A.P.P.Y. Radio was designed to lift spirits. Released in 1979, this upbeat track blends disco grooves with a joyous message about the happiness that music brings. With its feel-good vibe, bouncy rhythm, and Starr’s enthusiastic delivery, the song became a celebration of positivity. It’s an anthem of pure fun, proving that Starr could do more than just deliver socially conscious hits—he could also create tracks that simply made people smile and dance.

9. “Back Street” (1973)

A deep cut from 1973, Back Street showcases Starr’s storytelling ability and his connection to gritty, real-life struggles. Unlike his high-energy anthems, this song leans into bluesy influences, painting a vivid picture of hardship and survival. With a dramatic orchestral arrangement and an emotionally charged vocal performance, Back Street proves that Starr was more than just a protest singer or a dance hitmaker—he was a versatile artist capable of capturing the complexities of life through music.

10. “Headline News” (1966)

Before he became a household name, Starr released Headline News in 1966, a song that blends classic Motown soul with socially aware lyrics. Even in his early career, he wasn’t afraid to tackle world events and bring attention to urgent issues. The track’s catchy melody, combined with Starr’s passionate vocals, made it stand out at the time and hinted at the more politically charged songs he would later record. It’s a glimpse into the evolution of an artist who would go on to become one of the most powerful voices in soul music.