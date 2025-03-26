Few artists can boast a career as illustrious and enduring as Barbra Streisand. A true icon of music, film, and stage, Streisand has dazzled generations with her unparalleled vocal power, emotional depth, and magnetic charisma. From her humble beginnings as a Brooklyn teenager with big dreams to becoming one of the best-selling recording artists in history, Streisand’s legacy is a testament to her artistry and determination. With her unmistakable voice—a blend of silky smoothness and raw emotion—she has crafted an extraordinary catalog of songs that have left an indelible mark on music history.

In this article, we celebrate the top 10 most popular Barbra Streisand songs of all time. These timeless tracks have not only defined her career but have also served as the soundtrack to countless lives, evoking love, heartbreak, and inspiration. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering her music for the first time, this list will take you on an unforgettable journey through the highlights of Streisand’s remarkable career. Get ready to relive the magic of classics that have stood the test of time and continue to resonate with audiences around the world. Let the music—and the memories—begin!

1. People (1964)

“People” is one of Barbra Streisand’s most defining songs, first introduced in the Broadway musical Funny Girl in 1964. It quickly became an anthem of longing, love, and the deep human need for connection. The song’s poignant lyrics express a universal truth—that life is richer and more meaningful when shared with others.

Streisand’s performance of “People” is nothing short of breathtaking. Her voice carries an emotional depth that makes each note feel deeply personal, as though she is reaching out to every listener individually. The lush orchestration adds to the song’s dramatic yet intimate feel, making it a highlight of both the musical and her career. When she performed it on Broadway and later in the film adaptation of Funny Girl, the song became an instant classic, solidifying her as one of the greatest vocalists of her time.

Beyond its theatrical roots, “People” transcended into mainstream music, becoming a top-charting hit and one of Streisand’s signature songs. Its message of vulnerability and the importance of human relationships continues to resonate with audiences, proving that great music, when delivered with sincerity and passion, can remain timeless.

2. The Way We Were (1973)

Few songs capture the bittersweet nature of love and memory as powerfully as “The Way We Were.” Released in 1973 as the theme for the film of the same name, this ballad became one of Barbra Streisand’s most iconic recordings. Written by Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman, and Marilyn Bergman, the song perfectly encapsulates the ache of looking back on a love that was beautiful, yet fleeting.

Streisand’s delicate yet expressive vocals give life to the song’s nostalgic lyrics, painting a picture of two lovers who have parted ways but still cherish the moments they shared. The melody is soft and melancholic, mirroring the wistfulness of reminiscing about the past. The song’s sweeping orchestration builds in intensity, pulling listeners into its emotional depths.

“The Way We Were” was a massive success, earning Streisand an Academy Award and a Grammy. It remains one of her most celebrated songs, frequently performed in her live shows and widely regarded as one of the greatest love songs of all time. Its universal theme of love, loss, and the passage of time continues to strike a chord with audiences, making it a timeless classic.

3. Evergreen (Love Theme from *A Star Is Born*) (1976)

“Evergreen” is a beautifully tender love ballad that showcases Barbra Streisand’s incredible ability to convey deep emotion through song. Written by Streisand and Paul Williams for the 1976 film A Star Is Born, it became one of her most beloved hits, earning both an Academy Award and a Grammy.

The song’s lyrics express a love that is unwavering and timeless, comparing it to an “evergreen” that remains strong and beautiful through all seasons. Streisand’s voice is soft and intimate, drawing listeners in with each heartfelt lyric. The gentle acoustic guitar arrangement provides a warm, understated backdrop, allowing the purity of her vocals to shine.

“Evergreen” became a defining moment in Streisand’s career, proving not only her vocal prowess but also her songwriting talent. The song’s success helped cement A Star Is Born as a major cinematic and musical achievement. Decades later, “Evergreen” continues to be a favorite at weddings and romantic occasions, a testament to its enduring beauty and universal message of everlasting love.

4. Don’t Rain on My Parade (1964)

“Don’t Rain on My Parade” is the ultimate anthem of confidence, ambition, and resilience. Originally performed by Barbra Streisand in the 1964 Broadway production of Funny Girl, the song became one of the most electrifying moments in both the stage and film versions. Its bold and brassy melody, paired with Streisand’s dynamic delivery, makes it an unforgettable showstopper.

The lyrics reflect the determined spirit of Fanny Brice, the musical’s protagonist, who refuses to let anyone hold her back. With lines like “I gotta fly once, I gotta try once,” the song exudes a fearless, go-getter attitude that has inspired countless performers and audiences over the years. Streisand’s powerhouse vocals elevate the song’s energy, making it one of the most thrilling performances in musical theater history.

Even outside of Funny Girl, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” has become a cultural touchstone. It has been covered by many artists, but no one delivers it quite like Streisand. Her rendition remains the definitive version, a high-energy declaration of independence and determination that still resonates today.

5. Woman in Love (1980)

“Woman in Love” is one of Barbra Streisand’s most passionate and powerful songs, showcasing her ability to deliver deeply emotional performances. Released in 1980 as part of her Guilty album, this song was written by Barry and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, blending their signature pop-disco sound with Streisand’s soaring vocals.

The song is a heartfelt declaration of the intensity of love, where the lyrics express an unwavering devotion that defies all obstacles. Lines like “I am a woman in love, and I’d do anything to get you into my world and hold you within” capture the depth of emotion and commitment in a romantic relationship. Streisand’s delivery is both tender and commanding, her voice effortlessly transitioning from soft vulnerability to dramatic high notes.

“Woman in Love” became one of Streisand’s biggest hits, topping charts worldwide and solidifying her presence in the pop music landscape. Its grand orchestration and sweeping melody make it a timeless ballad, often recognized as one of the most romantic songs of all time. Even decades later, the song remains a favorite among fans, a testament to Streisand’s enduring ability to connect with listeners through music.

6. You Don’t Bring Me Flowers (1978)

“You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” is a deeply moving duet between Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond, released in 1978. This melancholic ballad tells the story of a fading relationship, where the love that once flourished has been replaced by distance and longing.

Originally recorded separately by both artists, the song was later transformed into a duet after a radio station spliced their versions together. The emotional weight of the lyrics, combined with the heartfelt delivery of Streisand and Diamond, makes for a devastatingly beautiful performance. Each verse builds in intensity, culminating in a heart-wrenching realization that love is slipping away.

The song’s stripped-down arrangement allows the raw emotions to take center stage, making it one of Streisand’s most poignant recordings. It became a massive hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a Grammy nomination. Even today, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” continues to resonate with anyone who has experienced the pain of a love that has grown cold.

7. Memory (1981)

Barbra Streisand’s rendition of “Memory,” originally from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, is a hauntingly beautiful interpretation of nostalgia and longing. Released in 1981, her version of the song brought a new level of emotional depth, making it one of the most celebrated covers of the Broadway classic.

The lyrics reflect on a life filled with memories, both joyful and sorrowful, as the singer grapples with the passage of time. Streisand’s voice, filled with warmth and longing, transforms the song into an intimate and deeply personal experience. Her controlled phrasing and dramatic crescendos elevate the song’s theatrical nature while maintaining a sincerity that resonates with listeners.

Although many artists have recorded “Memory,” Streisand’s version stands out for its elegance and emotional authenticity. The song remains a favorite among her fans and has become a staple in her concerts. Its themes of reflection and renewal make it a timeless ballad, one that continues to captivate audiences around the world.

8. Somewhere (1985)

“Somewhere,” originally from West Side Story, received a breathtaking reinterpretation by Barbra Streisand in 1985. Her version of this beloved classic is filled with longing and hope, as she delivers a vocal performance that is both powerful and tender.

The song’s lyrics speak to the dream of a better future, a place where love and understanding can exist free from obstacles. Streisand’s rich, expressive voice captures the deep yearning in every word, making the song feel deeply personal and universally relatable. The lush orchestration builds gradually, enhancing the song’s emotional impact while allowing Streisand’s voice to shine.

Her rendition of “Somewhere” was a standout track from her The Broadway Album, and it resonated deeply with audiences. The song’s timeless message and Streisand’s heartfelt delivery continue to make it a favorite, especially for those seeking comfort and inspiration in difficult times.

9. Guilty (1980)

“Guilty” is a smooth, sultry duet between Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb, released in 1980 as the title track of her Guilty album. The song perfectly blends pop, soft rock, and disco influences, creating a sophisticated sound that was both contemporary and timeless.

The lyrics paint a picture of two lovers caught up in an intense, passionate affair, with Streisand and Gibb’s voices intertwining seamlessly. Their vocal chemistry is undeniable, with Gibb’s falsetto complementing Streisand’s rich, expressive tone. The song’s gentle rhythm and romantic melody make it an easy-listening favorite, evoking a sense of intimacy and warmth.

“Guilty” became one of Streisand’s most successful collaborations, earning critical acclaim and a Grammy Award. The album itself remains one of her best-selling works, with “Guilty” standing out as a defining track. Even years later, the song’s smooth groove and timeless appeal continue to make it a beloved classic.

10. Happy Days Are Here Again (1963)

Barbra Streisand’s rendition of “Happy Days Are Here Again” is one of the most striking reinventions of a classic song. Originally an upbeat anthem from the 1929 musical Chasing Rainbows, Streisand transformed it into a slow, introspective ballad when she recorded it in 1963.

Her version strips away the original’s bright optimism, replacing it with a sense of quiet resilience and longing. The slowed-down tempo and minimalistic piano accompaniment allow Streisand’s voice to take center stage, emphasizing the deeper emotions hidden within the lyrics. Rather than a triumphant celebration, her interpretation suggests the hope of better days ahead, even in the face of struggle.

This unique arrangement became one of Streisand’s signature songs and was a defining moment in her early career. It showcased her ability to take familiar material and reimagine it in a way that feels deeply personal and new. “Happy Days Are Here Again” remains one of her most memorable recordings, a testament to her talent for storytelling through song.