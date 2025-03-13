South Dakota may be best known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich Native American history, and iconic Mount Rushmore, but did you know it has also produced some truly remarkable musical talents? While it may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of legendary singers, South Dakota has quietly shaped the world of music with artists spanning folk, rock, country, and even funk. From Grammy-winning singer-songwriters to rock pioneers and soulful drummers, these musicians have made their mark on the industry in unforgettable ways.

Whether they were born in the state or have deep roots in its thriving music scene, these artists prove that talent can emerge from even the most unexpected places. Some have topped the charts with timeless hits, while others have built dedicated followings through raw authenticity and artistic innovation. Each has a unique story, a distinctive sound, and a connection to the Mount Rushmore State that makes them stand out.

So, if you’re ready to discover or rediscover some of the most incredible voices tied to South Dakota, let’s dive into the list of the Top 10 Most Popular Famous Singers from South Dakota—and celebrate the voices that put this underrated musical state on the map! 🎶

1. Shawn Colvin

Shawn Colvin is a masterful storyteller whose music blends folk, pop, and country into a heartfelt and captivating sound. Born in Vermillion, South Dakota, she rose to fame in the 1990s, capturing audiences with her deeply introspective songwriting and emotionally rich vocals. Her breakthrough hit, Sunny Came Home, won a Grammy and became an anthem of resilience and transformation, showcasing her ability to craft songs that resonate on a personal and universal level. Colvin’s albums, including Steady On and A Few Small Repairs, are filled with poetic lyrics and haunting melodies, making her a respected figure in contemporary folk music. Over the years, she has collaborated with legends like James Taylor and Emmylou Harris, further cementing her influence in the singer-songwriter world. Her music, both intimate and timeless, continues to touch listeners, proving that great storytelling never fades.

2. January Jones (Honorable Mention)

Though January Jones is best known for portraying the icy and enigmatic Betty Draper on Mad Men, few realize that the Sioux Falls native also has a hidden musical side. While she never pursued a full-time singing career, she has shown a natural talent for music, occasionally surprising fans with her smooth, sultry vocal performances. With a jazz-influenced style, Jones brings a sophistication to her singing that complements her Old Hollywood allure. Though her career remains centered in acting, one can’t help but wonder what could have been had she taken a different artistic path.

3. Jared & Jonathan Keim (MakeShift Prodigy)

Jared and Jonathan Keim left a lasting mark on the alternative rock scene as key members of MakeShift Prodigy, an indie band known for its cinematic, atmospheric soundscapes. Hailing from South Dakota, the Keim brothers played an essential role in shaping the band’s signature blend of anthemic rock, ethereal synths, and deeply emotional lyrics. Songs like Alive and Chasing Daylight struck a chord with fans, offering a mix of introspection and intensity. Their live shows were immersive experiences, full of energy and raw emotion, further solidifying their reputation in the indie music world.

4. Richie Furay

A true pioneer of country rock, Richie Furay helped define the sound of an era with his work in Buffalo Springfield and Poco. Though originally from Ohio, his deep connections to South Dakota’s music scene are undeniable. Furay’s warm yet passionate vocals shine on classics like Kind Woman and A Good Feelin’ to Know, influencing countless artists, including The Eagles. As both a guitarist and songwriter, his contributions to rock and country music are immeasurable. Even after decades in the industry, Furay continues to perform, proving that great songwriting and authentic musicianship never go out of style.

5. Gary Mule Deer

Few entertainers can seamlessly blend music and comedy quite like Gary Mule Deer. Born in Spearfish, South Dakota, he has been making audiences laugh for decades with his sharp wit and love for classic country music. Known for his wild hair, oversized glasses, and dry humor, Mule Deer has shared the stage with legends like Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, earning a reputation as a one-of-a-kind performer. His ability to mix hilarious storytelling with genuine musical talent makes him a beloved figure in both the comedy and country music worlds.

6. Buddy Miles

A powerhouse drummer and soulful vocalist, Buddy Miles made his mark in music history as a member of Jimi Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys. Though born in Nebraska, his time in South Dakota left an undeniable impact on the local music community. With his thunderous drumming and deep, resonant voice, he brought an electrifying presence to the stage. His hit Them Changes remains a funk and blues staple, and his collaborations with Carlos Santana and The Electric Flag showcase his versatility across multiple genres. Even after his passing, Miles’ influence on rock, funk, and soul endures.

7. Tara Leigh Cobble

A gifted singer-songwriter with a heart for faith-based music, Tara Leigh Cobble has built a devoted following through her deeply personal Christian songs. Her music speaks to themes of faith, struggle, and redemption, delivered with a voice that balances vulnerability and quiet strength. Though she may not be a mainstream name, her authenticity and heartfelt lyrics have resonated with many in the contemporary Christian music scene. Proud of her South Dakota roots, Cobble brings a raw honesty to her work, making her a treasured artist among those seeking inspiration through music.

8. Abby SomeOne (Abby Road)

South Dakota’s indie music scene has a hidden gem in Abby SomeOne, also known as Abby Road. With a unique fusion of rock, folk, and alternative influences, her music is both raw and poetic, delving into personal and social struggles with fearless honesty. Whether performing solo or with a band, she delivers powerful live performances that leave an impression. Her lyrics cut deep, painting vivid pictures of love, loss, and resilience. An independent artist to watch, Abby SomeOne embodies the creative spirit that thrives beyond the mainstream.

9. Chad Greenway (Honorable Mention)

Most people recognize Chad Greenway for his achievements as an NFL linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings, but his passion for music is another lesser-known side of him. Though not a professional musician, he has performed at charity events and local concerts, often using his platform to support South Dakota artists and community-driven causes. His deep connection to his home state extends beyond football, and his love for music is just another way he brings people together.

10. Timothy B. Schmit (Honorable Mention)

As the longtime bassist and vocalist for The Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit’s smooth harmonies and unmistakable voice have shaped some of rock’s most timeless songs, including I Can’t Tell You Why. Though born in California, Schmit’s Midwestern touring roots connect him to South Dakota’s music scene. Before his time with The Eagles, he was a member of Poco, a band instrumental in pioneering the country rock movement. With a career spanning decades, Schmit remains one of the most respected musicians of his generation, proving that great music transcends both time and place.