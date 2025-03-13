South Carolina may be known for its rich history, stunning coastlines, and Southern charm, but it has also given the world some of the most legendary voices in music. From the electrifying energy of James Brown to the smooth country storytelling of Darius Rucker, the Palmetto State has produced artists who have shaped genres, broken barriers, and captivated audiences worldwide.

The influence of South Carolina’s musicians stretches across funk, country, rock, R&B, and soul, proving that talent knows no bounds. Whether it’s the sultry jazz of Eartha Kitt, the romantic ballads of Peabo Bryson, or the rock-infused anthems of Edwin McCain, these artists have left an undeniable mark on the industry. Some sparked dance crazes, others redefined love songs, and a few even became cultural icons—each bringing a unique sound and spirit to the world stage.

In this list, we celebrate the top 10 most popular singers from South Carolina, diving into their careers, hit songs, and lasting impact. Get ready to explore the voices that made history, inspired generations, and continue to soundtrack our lives. South Carolina isn’t just a place of musical roots—it’s a birthplace of legends. 🎶🔥

1. James Brown – The Godfather of Soul

Born in Barnwell, South Carolina, James Brown didn’t just make music—he changed it forever. Dubbed the “Godfather of Soul,” Brown’s electrifying stage presence, unparalleled energy, and raw vocal power set him apart as one of the most influential artists of all time. His groundbreaking fusion of gospel, R&B, and funk gave birth to an entirely new sound, laying the foundation for future genres like hip-hop and modern pop. With hits like I Got You (I Feel Good) and Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag, Brown introduced the world to a style that was as infectious as it was revolutionary. But he wasn’t just a singer—he was a force of nature. His dance moves, from the “Mashed Potato” to the “Camel Walk,” became as legendary as his music. Brown’s impact extended far beyond the stage, inspiring countless artists, including Michael Jackson, Prince, and Bruno Mars. His influence is still heard in today’s music, proving that the legacy of the hardest-working man in show business will never fade.

2. Darius Rucker – From Rock to Country Stardom

Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Darius Rucker first gained fame as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, one of the biggest bands of the ‘90s. With their signature blend of rock and pop, they dominated the charts with hits like Only Wanna Be with You and Hold My Hand. But Rucker’s musical journey didn’t stop there. Reinventing himself as a country artist, he defied expectations and broke barriers, becoming one of the most successful Black artists in the genre’s history. His deep, soulful voice and heartfelt storytelling shine through in chart-topping songs like Wagon Wheel, Alright, and Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It. Winning multiple Grammy Awards and paving the way for greater diversity in country music, Rucker has proven that great music knows no boundaries. His ability to seamlessly cross genres and connect with audiences of all backgrounds makes him one of the most versatile artists of his generation.

3. Eartha Kitt – The Irresistible Icon

A true powerhouse of talent, Eartha Kitt was born in North, South Carolina, and went on to become an international sensation. With a voice as sultry as it was commanding, she captivated audiences with hits like Santa Baby and C’est Si Bon. But Kitt was far more than just a singer—she was an actress, dancer, and fearless activist who never backed down from speaking her mind. She starred in films, graced Broadway stages, and famously played the role of Catwoman in the 1960s Batman TV series. Throughout her career, she worked alongside legends like Orson Welles and Nat King Cole, earning acclaim for her unique blend of charm, wit, and undeniable star power. Beyond entertainment, Kitt was a trailblazer who fought for civil rights and social justice. Her legacy endures not just in her timeless music and performances but in her unwavering determination to live life on her own terms.

4. Chubby Checker – The Twist King

Few artists can say they sparked a cultural movement, but Chubby Checker did just that. Born in Spring Gully, South Carolina, Checker changed the way people danced forever with his 1960 smash hit The Twist. The song ignited a worldwide dance craze, bringing people of all ages to the dance floor and making him a household name. He kept the momentum going with follow-ups like Let’s Twist Again, further cementing his status as the king of interactive dance hits. His influence on pop culture was monumental—he made dancing accessible, fun, and an essential part of popular music. Even decades later, The Twist remains one of the most iconic songs in music history, and whenever it plays, it’s impossible to resist moving along. Checker’s contribution to rock and roll goes far beyond just a catchy beat—he gave music a new way to be experienced.

5. Josh Turner – The Voice of Deep Country

With a voice as deep and rich as the Southern roots he comes from, Josh Turner has become one of country music’s most distinctive artists. Born in Hannah, South Carolina, Turner burst onto the scene with his breakout hit Long Black Train, a song that showcased his powerful baritone and gospel influences. He continued to build his career with hits like Your Man and Would You Go with Me, blending classic country storytelling with a modern sensibility. His faith, family values, and traditional Southern upbringing shine through in every song, making him a beloved figure in the country music world. With multiple Grammy and CMA nominations under his belt, Turner’s music resonates with fans who appreciate sincerity and authenticity. Whether he’s delivering a heartfelt ballad or an up-tempo country anthem, his unmistakable voice leaves a lasting impression.

6. Peabo Bryson – The Prince of Love Ballads

Few voices in R&B and pop music are as smooth and timeless as Peabo Bryson’s. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson became one of the most cherished vocalists of his era, thanks to his romantic ballads and powerful vocal range. Songs like Tonight, I Celebrate My Love and If Ever You’re in My Arms Again cemented his status as a master of love songs. But it was his legendary Disney duets—A Whole New World (with Regina Belle) and Beauty and the Beast (with Celine Dion)—that made him a household name worldwide. With two Grammy Awards and a career spanning over four decades, Bryson’s music continues to define romance. His ability to convey deep emotion through song has made him a legend in R&B, soul, and pop, proving that true love songs never go out of style.

7. Edwin McCain – The Soundtrack to Love and Life

A true storyteller with a voice full of soul, Greenville native Edwin McCain captured hearts with his deeply emotional ballads. Songs like I’ll Be and I Could Not Ask for More have become anthems for weddings and love stories everywhere, making McCain a staple in romantic music. His blend of rock, pop, and folk creates a sound that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. A dedicated live performer, McCain has built a reputation for his passionate stage presence and genuine connection with fans. Even after decades in the industry, his music continues to strike a chord with listeners who appreciate heartfelt lyrics and raw emotion.

8. Lee Brice – Country’s Emotional Storyteller

Sumter, South Carolina’s own Lee Brice has made a name for himself as one of country music’s most emotionally resonant storytellers. With hits like Love Like Crazy, I Don’t Dance, and Hard to Love, Brice has mastered the art of capturing love, heartbreak, and resilience in his lyrics. His music blends traditional country themes with a modern sound, earning him multiple CMA and ACM Awards. Brice’s ability to craft songs that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable has made him a fan favorite. Whether he’s singing about small-town life, relationships, or the highs and lows of love, his music always hits home.

9. Angie Stone – A Soulful Trailblazer

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Angie Stone has been a powerhouse in R&B for decades. Starting her career in the ‘80s with the pioneering female rap group The Sequence, she later carved out a successful solo career with hits like No More Rain (In This Cloud) and Wish I Didn’t Miss You. With her warm, husky vocals and deeply introspective lyrics, Stone’s music blends soul, hip-hop, and gospel influences, earning her comparisons to legends like Aretha Franklin. Beyond her own work, she has collaborated with icons such as D’Angelo and Alicia Keys, helping to shape the neo-soul movement.

10. Marshall Chapman – Southern Rock’s Fierce Voice

Spartanburg-born Marshall Chapman is a true Southern rock rebel. With a career spanning over four decades, she has crafted raw, honest songs that blend rock, country, and blues. Hits like Betty’s Bein’ Bad and Why Can’t I Be Like Other Girls showcase her fearless songwriting and gritty vocals. Beyond music, Chapman is also a celebrated author and actress, proving that her creativity knows no bounds. She remains a trailblazer in an industry that often overlooks strong female rockers, making her an enduring force in Southern music.