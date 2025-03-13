Oklahoma may be best known for its wide-open plains and rich cowboy heritage, but it’s also the birthplace of some of the most legendary voices in music history. From powerhouse country icons to genre-blending trailblazers, the Sooner State has produced an incredible lineup of artists who have left an undeniable mark on the industry. Whether it’s the electrifying stadium anthems of Garth Brooks, the heartfelt storytelling of Reba McEntire, or the genre-defying rock-meets-country sound of Carrie Underwood, Oklahoma’s musical roots run deep.

But the state’s influence doesn’t stop at country music. The smooth blues of J.J. Cale, the jazz-infused grooves of Wayman Tisdale, and the Broadway brilliance of Kristin Chenoweth prove that Oklahoma’s talent stretches across every corner of the music world. These artists have not only topped charts and won countless awards but have also inspired generations of musicians to follow in their footsteps.

So, whether you’re a die-hard country fan, a rock-and-roll enthusiast, or someone who appreciates great music in any form, this list of Oklahoma’s top 10 most popular famous singers will remind you why this state is a powerhouse in the world of music. Let’s dive in and celebrate these legendary voices! 🎶

1. Garth Brooks

Few artists have left as deep an impact on country music as Garth Brooks. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Brooks revolutionized the genre by blending traditional country sounds with rock and pop influences, crafting a high-energy style that shattered expectations. His electrifying live performances and larger-than-life stage presence made him one of the best-selling artists in history, with over 170 million records sold worldwide. Songs like “Friends in Low Places,” “The Thunder Rolls,” and “If Tomorrow Never Comes” became anthems of the ’90s, defining a golden era of country music. Brooks’ ability to tell compelling stories through his music, combined with his deep connection with fans, has cemented his legendary status. He has continually reinvented himself, from pioneering exclusive album releases through Wal-Mart to making a triumphant return to touring after years away. With multiple CMA Entertainer of the Year awards and an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Brooks’ influence on country music is undeniable and everlasting.

2. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire isn’t just a country music legend—she’s a cultural icon whose influence spans music, television, and business. Born in McAlester, Oklahoma, McEntire grew up singing on the rodeo circuit before breaking into the Nashville scene in the late 1970s. By the ’80s, she had become the reigning queen of country music, known for her emotionally charged ballads and empowering anthems. Songs like “Fancy,” “Does He Love You,” and “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” showcased her signature voice—rich, expressive, and unmistakable. Beyond music, McEntire built an empire, starring in the hit sitcom Reba, appearing on Broadway, and launching a successful fashion and lifestyle brand. With over 75 million records sold, multiple awards, and a career that spans five decades, she continues to inspire new generations of artists. Her resilience, charm, and undeniable talent make her one of the most respected and beloved figures in country music history.

3. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton’s journey from small-town Oklahoma to international stardom is a testament to talent, perseverance, and charisma. Hailing from Ada, Shelton burst onto the country music scene in 2001 with his debut single, “Austin,” which spent five weeks at No. 1. His smooth baritone, sharp wit, and heartfelt songwriting quickly made him a fan favorite. Hits like “God’s Country,” “Honey Bee,” and “Ol’ Red” solidified his place as one of country music’s biggest stars. Beyond his music, Shelton became a household name as a longtime coach on The Voice, where he mentored countless aspiring singers and further cemented his influence in the industry. His down-to-earth charm, sense of humor, and ability to balance traditional country with modern sounds have made him a beloved figure. Whether performing heartfelt ballads or rowdy party anthems, Shelton’s authenticity shines through, making him a true ambassador of modern country music.

4. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood’s rise to fame began with her American Idol victory in 2005, but her success has far surpassed reality TV stardom. Born in Muskogee and raised in Checotah, Oklahoma, Underwood proved to be a powerhouse vocalist from the start. Her debut album, Some Hearts, became the best-selling country debut in history, launching megahits like “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” Known for her commanding stage presence and soaring vocals, Underwood has won multiple Grammy Awards and sold over 85 million records. Her music blends country storytelling with pop and rock influences, creating a sound that appeals to a broad audience. Whether performing in packed arenas, delivering breathtaking ballads, or rocking out on Sunday Night Football, Underwood consistently showcases an unmatched level of vocal power and artistry. She remains one of the defining female voices in country music.

5. Toby Keith

Toby Keith’s music is as bold and unapologetic as his personality. Born in Clinton and raised in Moore, Oklahoma, Keith worked in the oil fields before chasing his country music dreams. His breakout hit, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” became the most-played country song of the 1990s, kickstarting a career filled with chart-toppers. Songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” “Beer for My Horses,” and “As Good As I Once Was” made him a household name. Known for his patriotic anthems and good-natured barroom tunes, Keith also showed depth in heartfelt ballads. With multiple awards and a fiercely loyal fanbase, he remains one of the most influential country artists of his generation.

6. Vince Gill

Vince Gill is the rare artist who excels in every aspect of music—songwriting, guitar playing, and vocals. Born in Norman, Oklahoma, Gill started as a bluegrass prodigy before transitioning into country music. His smooth, heartfelt voice and impeccable musicianship set him apart. Classics like “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” “When I Call Your Name,” and “Look at Us” highlight his ability to craft deeply moving songs. Beyond his solo success, Gill has collaborated with legends like Dolly Parton and The Eagles, further proving his versatility. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, he continues to influence generations of musicians while maintaining a standard of excellence few can match.

7. Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth’s voice is a marvel, transcending genres from Broadway to pop and country. Born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, she became a star with her role as Glinda in Wicked, where her performance of “Popular” became iconic. With a soprano range and effervescent personality, Chenoweth has captivated audiences on stage and screen. Beyond Broadway, she has released albums blending classical, pop, and country influences. With a Tony Award and an Emmy to her name, her versatility and star power are undeniable. Whether she’s belting out show tunes, acting in hit TV shows, or lending her voice to animated films, Chenoweth brings unmatched charisma and talent to everything she does.

8. Wayman Tisdale

Wayman Tisdale’s career is a story of reinvention. A Tulsa native, he first gained fame as an NBA star, playing for the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns. But music was always his true passion. After retiring from basketball, he transitioned into a successful career as a jazz musician, impressing fans with his smooth bass guitar skills and infectious grooves. Albums like Power Forward and Hang Time showcased his ability to blend jazz, funk, and R&B. Though his life was tragically cut short by cancer in 2009, Tisdale’s contributions to both sports and music remain unforgettable.

9. J.J. Cale

J.J. Cale wasn’t a mainstream superstar, but his influence on rock and blues is immeasurable. Born in Oklahoma City, he pioneered the “Tulsa Sound,” a laid-back blend of rock, blues, and country that inspired legends like Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, and Neil Young. His understated vocals and effortless guitar work made songs like “Cocaine,” “After Midnight,” and “Call Me the Breeze” classics. A musician’s musician, Cale preferred to stay out of the limelight, letting his music speak for itself. His legacy endures through the countless artists who credit him as an inspiration.

10. Hanson

Few bands capture ’90s nostalgia like Hanson. The Tulsa-born trio of brothers—Isaac, Taylor, and Zac—became overnight sensations in 1997 with “MMMBop.” While some dismissed them as a one-hit wonder, Hanson proved their staying power by evolving their sound and maintaining a dedicated fanbase. Their blend of pop, rock, and soulful harmonies has kept them relevant for decades. Beyond their music, they’ve embraced independence, launching their own record label and maintaining creative control. Hanson’s feel-good energy and musical craftsmanship have solidified them as more than just a ’90s phenomenon—they’re a lasting force in pop music.