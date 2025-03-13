Minnesota isn’t just the land of 10,000 lakes—it’s also the birthplace of some of the most influential and groundbreaking musicians in history. From rock icons and pop powerhouses to hip-hop innovators and jazz-era legends, this Midwestern state has given the world an unforgettable soundtrack. Whether it’s the electrifying guitar riffs of Prince, the poetic storytelling of Bob Dylan, or the powerhouse vocals of Judy Garland, Minnesota’s artists have shaped the sound of generations.

But these stars didn’t just dominate the charts—they changed music itself. Some redefined genres, others broke barriers, and a few even sparked cultural revolutions. From the swinging harmonies of The Andrews Sisters to the modern-day anthem-maker Lizzo, Minnesota’s influence is as diverse as it is legendary.

In this article, we’re counting down the 10 most popular and influential singers from Minnesota—artists who didn’t just make music but left a lasting impact on the world. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering these legends, get ready for a journey through Minnesota’s rich musical history. Let’s dive into the voices that made the North Star State shine! 🎶✨

1. Prince

Few artists have ever embodied innovation and raw musical genius quite like Prince. Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he was a trailblazer who refused to be confined by genre, seamlessly blending funk, rock, pop, and R&B into a sound that was uniquely his own. With his flamboyant stage presence, electrifying performances, and mastery of multiple instruments, Prince reshaped the music industry. His 1984 album Purple Rain, featuring the timeless title track and When Doves Cry, catapulted him to superstardom, solidifying his place among music’s all-time greats. But his influence didn’t stop there—hits like Kiss, 1999, and Little Red Corvette kept him at the forefront of popular music for decades. A fierce advocate for artistic freedom, he famously clashed with record labels to retain control over his work, even changing his name to a symbol in protest. Beyond his music, Prince’s bold fashion and fearless individuality made him a cultural icon. Even after his passing in 2016, his legacy continues to thrive, inspiring new generations of artists and fans alike. His impact on music, style, and creative independence remains immeasurable.

2. Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan isn’t just a musician—he’s a poet, a storyteller, and a cultural force whose words have shaped generations. Born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota, Dylan rose to prominence in the 1960s folk scene, penning songs that became anthems for social change. Tracks like Blowin’ in the Wind and The Times They Are A-Changin’ became rallying cries for the civil rights and anti-war movements, while Like a Rolling Stone redefined what rock music could be. His unmistakable raspy voice, introspective lyricism, and ever-evolving sound set him apart, allowing him to seamlessly transition between folk, rock, blues, and even gospel throughout his career. Never one to be boxed in, Dylan constantly reinvented himself, keeping audiences on their toes for over six decades. His literary genius earned him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, further proving his influence extends far beyond music. With a discography that spans dozens of albums and a legacy that continues to inspire songwriters worldwide, Dylan remains one of the most influential and enduring artists in modern history.

3. Judy Garland

Judy Garland wasn’t just a singer or an actress—she was a legend whose voice could convey every shade of human emotion. Born Frances Ethel Gumm in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, she captivated the world as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, delivering an unforgettable performance of Over the Rainbow, a song that remains one of the most beloved of all time. But her talents extended far beyond Hollywood musicals. With a voice that was rich, expressive, and heartbreakingly beautiful, Garland became one of the most celebrated vocalists of the 20th century. Whether she was singing soul-stirring ballads or delivering high-energy show tunes, she commanded the stage like few others. Her 1961 Carnegie Hall concert is still considered one of the greatest live performances in history. Despite personal struggles, Garland’s resilience and passion for music shone through, making her an enduring icon. Her influence is still felt today, inspiring countless performers who aspire to match her raw emotion and vocal brilliance.

4. Lizzo

Lizzo is more than just a pop star—she’s a movement. Born Melissa Viviane Jefferson in Detroit before relocating to Minneapolis, Lizzo has carved out a space in the music industry with her infectious energy, unapologetic confidence, and empowering anthems. With hits like Truth Hurts, Juice, and About Damn Time, she champions self-love, body positivity, and independence, inspiring millions around the world. But Lizzo’s talent extends beyond her powerhouse vocals and catchy hooks—she’s also a classically trained flutist, bringing a unique artistry to her performances. Her electrifying stage presence and radiant personality have made her a global sensation, earning multiple Grammy Awards and a devoted fanbase. She’s redefining beauty standards, breaking industry norms, and proving that success is about embracing your true self. With her bold lyrics, genre-blending sound, and undeniable charisma, Lizzo is not just making music—she’s changing the cultural landscape.

5. The Andrews Sisters

Before pop superstardom was even a concept, The Andrews Sisters were setting the standard for vocal harmony. This Minneapolis-born trio—Patty, Maxene, and LaVerne Andrews—dominated the 1940s with their upbeat swing hits, becoming one of the best-selling female groups of all time. Songs like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree captured the spirit of the World War II era, bringing joy to audiences and boosting the morale of American troops. Their tight harmonies and infectious energy made them a household name, influencing future generations of vocal groups, from The Supremes to modern pop trios. They appeared in Hollywood films, performed for soldiers overseas, and became icons of the Big Band era. Decades later, their music remains a nostalgic reminder of a golden age in entertainment, their harmonies as timeless as ever.

6. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Few producers have shaped the sound of modern R&B and pop as profoundly as Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. Hailing from Minneapolis, this legendary duo first gained recognition as members of The Time before finding their true calling behind the scenes. As producers and songwriters, they crafted chart-topping hits for some of the biggest artists of all time, including Janet Jackson, Boyz II Men, and Mariah Carey. Their signature sound—smooth melodies, deep grooves, and emotionally resonant lyrics—became the foundation of countless platinum records. Their work with Janet Jackson, particularly on Control and Rhythm Nation 1814, redefined contemporary R&B, setting new industry standards. With five Grammy Awards and a legacy that spans decades, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis have left an indelible mark on music history.

7. Soul Asylum (Dave Pirner)

Emerging from Minneapolis’ alternative rock scene, Soul Asylum became one of the defining bands of the 1990s. Led by frontman Dave Pirner, they gained widespread recognition with their deeply emotional hit Runaway Train, which not only topped the charts but also raised awareness for missing children. Their music, a blend of grunge, punk, and folk influences, resonated with audiences searching for authenticity. While often associated with the grunge movement, Soul Asylum had a sound all their own—raw, introspective, and powerful. Decades later, Pirner and the band continue to create music, proving that their impact on alternative rock is anything but fleeting.

8. Bob Mould (Hüsker Dü, Sugar)

Bob Mould is a punk and alternative rock pioneer whose influence stretches across generations. As the frontman of Hüsker Dü, he pushed the boundaries of punk, infusing it with melody and emotion. Songs like Makes No Sense at All showcased his knack for crafting anthems that were both aggressive and introspective. After Hüsker Dü disbanded, Mould formed Sugar, delivering alt-rock classics like If I Can’t Change Your Mind. His solo career has been equally impactful, proving his staying power as a songwriter. Mould’s work paved the way for bands like Nirvana and Foo Fighters, securing his place as a foundational figure in modern rock.

9. Dessa

Dessa is a true renaissance artist—a rapper, singer, poet, and author who defies categorization. As a key member of Doomtree, the Minneapolis-based hip-hop collective, she carved out a space in a male-dominated industry with her sharp lyricism and haunting melodies. Her solo work blends hip-hop, indie, and spoken word, producing deeply introspective tracks like Call Off Your Ghost and Good Grief. Beyond music, Dessa’s writing and public speaking have made her a unique voice in contemporary art, proving that her talents go far beyond the studio.

10. Owl City (Adam Young)

With little more than a laptop and an imagination, Adam Young created Owl City, bringing whimsical, synth-driven pop to the mainstream. Hailing from Owatonna, Minnesota, his breakout hit Fireflies became a global sensation, introducing listeners to his dreamy, electronic sound. Inspired by childhood nostalgia and surreal imagery, songs like Good Time and Vanilla Twilight continue to captivate fans. His music, blending electronic and pop elements, remains a testament to the power of creativity and individuality.