Maine may be known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses, and fresh seafood, but it has also produced some truly incredible musical talent. From soulful folk storytellers to chart-topping pop stars and groundbreaking rockers, the Pine Tree State has given the world a diverse array of singers who have left their mark on the music industry.

Whether it’s the raw emotion of Ray LaMontagne, the hauntingly beautiful songwriting of Patty Griffin, or the infectious energy of Spose’s hip-hop anthems, Maine’s artists bring something truly unique to the table. Some have dominated the airwaves with platinum-selling hits, while others have become cult favorites with fiercely loyal followings. No matter the genre—folk, rock, country, hip-hop, or pop—these musicians prove that Maine’s music scene is as rich and varied as its stunning landscapes.

In this list, we’ll take a closer look at the 10 most popular and influential singers from Maine, exploring their careers, biggest hits, and lasting impact on the industry. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering these artists for the first time, get ready to dive into the incredible music that has emerged from the great state of Maine! 🎶🌲

1. Patty Griffin

Patty Griffin is one of Maine’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, known for her deeply emotional storytelling and powerful yet delicate voice. Born in Old Town, she built a career that blends folk, Americana, and gospel influences, creating music that is both timeless and deeply personal. Her 1996 debut album, Living with Ghosts, immediately established her as a gifted lyricist capable of crafting heart-wrenching songs that resonate with listeners. Over the years, Griffin has released a string of critically acclaimed albums, including Flaming Red, 1000 Kisses, and American Kid, each showcasing her ability to blend poetic lyrics with raw emotion. A Grammy winner, Griffin’s songs have been covered by legendary artists like Emmylou Harris and The Chicks. Whether she’s singing about love, loss, or resilience, her music has an undeniable impact, offering comfort and reflection to those who hear it. With a career spanning decades, Griffin remains a true icon of contemporary folk, continuing to captivate audiences with her soul-stirring melodies and evocative storytelling.

2. Anna Kendrick

Although widely recognized for her acting, Anna Kendrick is also an accomplished singer with a natural flair for music. Born in Portland, Maine, Kendrick’s musical talent was evident early on when she earned a Tony nomination for her performance in High Society on Broadway at just 12 years old. However, it was her role in the Pitch Perfect film franchise that catapulted her into mainstream music success. Her rendition of Cups (When I’m Gone) became an unexpected hit, topping the charts and showcasing her ability to mesmerize audiences with just her voice and a simple beat. Kendrick’s vocals are bright and expressive, perfectly complementing her sharp comedic timing and charismatic stage presence. Though she has not pursued a full-time music career, her contributions to movie soundtracks and Broadway demonstrate her versatility as an artist. Whether singing in films or on stage, Kendrick continues to prove that her musical talents are just as impressive as her acting abilities.

3. Howie Day

Howie Day, a singer-songwriter from Brewer, Maine, became a defining voice of early 2000s acoustic pop-rock with his heartfelt songwriting and rich melodies. Best known for his breakout hit Collide, Day’s music is deeply introspective, touching on themes of love, longing, and personal growth. He started his career performing in small clubs and college campuses, gaining recognition for his innovative live-looping performances that created a full-band sound using only his guitar and voice. His 2003 album, Stop All the World Now, propelled him into the spotlight, earning platinum certification and placing him alongside artists like John Mayer and Jason Mraz. While Day has faced personal challenges along the way, his passion for music has never waned. He continues to write and perform, proving that his ability to craft deeply resonant songs remains as strong as ever. His blend of soaring vocals and emotional lyricism ensures that his music continues to connect with listeners on a profound level.

4. David Mallett

David Mallett is a folk legend whose music has endured for decades, painting vivid portraits of rural life and the human spirit. Born in Sebec, Maine, he is best known for Garden Song, a timeless folk classic covered by icons such as John Denver and Pete Seeger. Mallett’s songwriting is steeped in rich storytelling and poetic imagery, capturing the beauty of simplicity and the passage of time. His warm, earthy vocals add an intimate feel to his music, making each song feel like a cherished folk tale passed down through generations. With a career spanning more than four decades, Mallett has remained a respected figure in folk and Americana music, consistently delivering songs that resonate with authenticity. His work speaks to the connection between people and nature, offering listeners a sense of nostalgia and peace. Mallett’s enduring influence in the folk world cements his status as one of Maine’s most treasured musicians.

5. Ray LaMontagne

Ray LaMontagne’s voice is unmistakable—gravelly, soulful, and charged with raw emotion. Though born in Nashua, New Hampshire, he was raised in Lewiston, Maine, where he discovered his love for music after hearing Stephen Stills’ Tree Top Flyer. His 2004 debut album, Trouble, introduced audiences to his introspective songwriting and hauntingly beautiful melodies, with the title track becoming an instant classic. Over the years, LaMontagne has continued to evolve his sound, experimenting with folk, blues, and psychedelic rock while staying true to his deeply personal style. A Grammy winner, he remains an enigmatic figure, shying away from the spotlight and allowing his music to speak for itself. Whether exploring themes of heartache, hope, or self-discovery, LaMontagne’s music has a way of making listeners feel every word he sings, cementing his place as one of the most compelling singer-songwriters of his generation.

6. Spose (Ryan Peters)

Ryan Peters, better known as Spose, is a rapper and producer who proudly represents Wells, Maine. Unlike many of his hip-hop peers, he infuses his music with humor, self-awareness, and sharp wit. His 2010 viral hit I’m Awesome became an overnight sensation, thanks to its tongue-in-cheek lyrics and catchy beat, offering a refreshing take on everyday struggles. However, Spose has proven he’s far from a one-hit wonder, consistently releasing independent albums that showcase his lyrical dexterity and unique storytelling abilities. His music blends elements of hip-hop, indie rock, and satire, making him one of the most original voices in modern rap. A fiercely independent artist, Spose has cultivated a dedicated fanbase while staying true to his roots, demonstrating that authenticity and creative freedom can lead to lasting success.

7. Juliana Hatfield

Juliana Hatfield is an alternative rock powerhouse whose music has left an indelible mark on the indie and grunge scenes. Though born in Massachusetts, she spent part of her life in Maine, where she developed her craft before rising to fame. A former member of The Blake Babies, Hatfield gained solo recognition with albums like Hey Babe and Become What You Are, which featured the hit My Sister. Her music, characterized by jangly guitars, introspective lyrics, and a rebellious edge, earned her comparisons to artists like Liz Phair and The Breeders. Never one to shy away from exploring personal struggles in her music, Hatfield’s raw honesty and distinct voice have made her a lasting figure in alternative rock, continuing to influence new generations of musicians.

8. Noel Paul Stookey

As one-third of the legendary folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, Noel Paul Stookey helped shape the sound of 1960s protest music. Though originally from Baltimore, he has long called Maine home, where he continues to create and perform. Stookey’s contributions to folk music are immeasurable, with songs like The Wedding Song (There Is Love) becoming enduring classics. His music seamlessly blends activism with artistry, addressing social issues while crafting melodies that stand the test of time. Even in his later years, Stookey remains a passionate advocate for justice, proving that music can be both a call to action and a source of solace.

9. Lori McKenna

Lori McKenna is a powerhouse songwriter whose influence in country and folk music is undeniable. Though from Massachusetts, she has strong New England ties, including Maine’s influence on her work. McKenna has penned major hits for artists like Tim McGraw (Humble and Kind) and Little Big Town (Girl Crush), while her own albums showcase deeply personal storytelling. With a warm, emotive voice and lyrics that feel like entries from a diary, McKenna has become one of Nashville’s most respected songwriters, all while staying true to her New England roots.

10. Betty Cody

Betty Cody was a trailblazing country singer who brought Maine’s musical talent to national audiences in the 1950s. Born in Lewiston, she became known for her yodeling skills and heartfelt ballads, drawing comparisons to Patsy Cline and Kitty Wells. Her songs, including Tom Tom Yodel and Please Throw Away the Glass, showcased her rich, emotive voice and a knack for storytelling that resonated with country fans. Though her career was relatively short-lived compared to some of her peers, Cody’s contributions to country music remain significant. Her legacy lives on through her son, Lenny Breau, a virtuoso guitarist who carried forward the family’s musical talent.