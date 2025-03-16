Few bands have managed to capture the essence of rock, funk, and new wave as effortlessly as INXS. With their electrifying stage presence, infectious melodies, and the unmistakable charisma of frontman Michael Hutchence, this Australian band carved out a legacy that still resonates with fans around the world. From their humble beginnings in Sydney’s pub rock scene to becoming international superstars, INXS delivered a treasure trove of iconic songs that defined the 80s and 90s.

In this article, we take a deep dive into the top 10 most popular INXS songs of all time. Whether you’re a lifelong fan who has followed their journey since Shabooh Shoobah or a new listener discovering their magic for the first time, this list is a celebration of the band’s most unforgettable tracks. From the sultry grooves of “Need You Tonight” to the anthemic power of “New Sensation,” these songs showcase the brilliance of INXS and their ability to craft timeless hits.

Join us as we revisit the music that made INXS legends, exploring the stories behind these chart-topping classics and why they remain as electrifying today as they were decades ago. Let’s hit play and rediscover the magic!

1. Need You Tonight (1987)

“Need You Tonight” is INXS at their most seductive, effortlessly blending rock, funk, and new wave into a track that remains as electrifying today as it was upon its release in 1987. Featured on their breakthrough album Kick, the song became their only U.S. number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, launching them into international superstardom.

The song’s magic lies in its stripped-down, minimalist production. A pulsing drum machine beat drives the track forward, while a hypnotic, stop-start guitar riff weaves in and out, creating an irresistibly sultry atmosphere. Then there’s Michael Hutchence—his breathy, almost whispered vocals drip with raw sensuality, making every lyric feel intimate and urgent. The way he delivers lines like “There’s something about you, girl, that makes me sweat” turns the track into pure sonic temptation.

Lyrically, “Need You Tonight” is an unapologetic plea for desire and connection, oozing confidence while remaining effortlessly cool. The track’s seamless transition into the haunting interlude “Mediate” only adds to its allure, giving it an almost cinematic quality.

Accompanied by a visually striking music video that incorporated rapid cuts and flashing imagery, “Need You Tonight” became an MTV staple, further cementing INXS’s place in ’80s rock history. More than three decades later, its undeniable groove, provocative energy, and iconic hook keep it as fresh and addictive as ever.

2. New Sensation (1987)

If there was ever a song that captured the sheer thrill of being alive, it’s “New Sensation.” This 1987 hit from Kick bursts with pure energy, blending infectious guitar riffs, dynamic rhythms, and Michael Hutchence’s unmistakable swagger into one of INXS’s most exhilarating tracks.

From the moment the song kicks off with that bright, punchy guitar riff, it’s impossible not to feel the sheer joy radiating from every note. The driving beat, anchored by Jon Farriss’s crisp drumming, propels the track forward, while Hutchence’s vocals ride the groove with effortless charm. His performance is a celebration of life itself, as he urges listeners to embrace every moment—”Live, baby, live, now that the day is over.”

“New Sensation” is a song about seizing the day, throwing caution to the wind, and embracing whatever comes next. The high-energy instrumentation mirrors the song’s uplifting message, making it an anthem of positivity that still resonates.

The accompanying music video, featuring the band performing against a backdrop of flashing lights and cityscapes, only adds to its vibrant, electrifying appeal. A staple of late-’80s rock radio and MTV, “New Sensation” became one of INXS’s most enduring hits, a track that never fails to inject a rush of excitement whenever it plays.

3. Never Tear Us Apart (1987)

Few songs in INXS’s catalog carry as much emotional weight as “Never Tear Us Apart.” Featured on their 1987 album Kick, this powerful ballad blends cinematic grandeur with deep vulnerability, making it one of the band’s most beloved tracks.

The song begins with a haunting synth melody before giving way to a slow, dramatic rhythm that feels almost waltz-like. Michael Hutchence’s vocals are nothing short of mesmerizing—his voice drips with longing as he sings about an unbreakable love that transcends time. The lyrics, simple yet deeply poignant, convey a sense of fate and devotion: “We could live for a thousand years, but if I hurt you, I’d make wine from your tears.”

A defining feature of “Never Tear Us Apart” is its soaring saxophone solo, played with an aching beauty that elevates the song’s emotional intensity. The track’s orchestral elements and moody atmosphere set it apart from INXS’s more danceable hits, giving it a timeless, almost ethereal quality.

The song gained new life over the years, becoming a wedding favorite and even taking on a memorial-like significance after Hutchence’s tragic passing. Whether played in moments of love or remembrance, “Never Tear Us Apart” remains a testament to INXS’s ability to blend passion and poetry into unforgettable music.

4. Suicide Blonde (1990)

Dark, edgy, and pulsing with raw energy, “Suicide Blonde” signaled a bold new era for INXS. Released in 1990 as the lead single from their X album, the song is a gritty mix of bluesy harmonica, danceable beats, and seductive rock swagger.

The track’s title was inspired by a conversation between Michael Hutchence and his then-girlfriend Kylie Minogue about her decision to dye her hair platinum blonde for a film role. This offhand remark turned into a song filled with intrigue and danger, as Hutchence delivers enigmatic lyrics about a mesmerizing yet self-destructive woman.

Musically, “Suicide Blonde” stands out with its distinctive harmonica riff, played by Charlie Musselwhite, which gives the song an almost blues-punk feel. Combined with a driving bassline and crisp electronic production, the song has an undeniable urgency that makes it instantly recognizable. Hutchence’s vocals are brimming with confidence, his delivery alternating between smooth and forceful, embodying both desire and warning.

The song became one of INXS’s biggest hits of the ’90s, topping charts around the world. Its blend of rock and dance elements ensured its place as a club staple, while its mysterious lyrics and provocative title only added to its allure. To this day, “Suicide Blonde” remains a defining track of INXS’s career.

4. Devil Inside (1987)

With its brooding atmosphere and hypnotic groove, “Devil Inside” is one of INXS’s most ominous and captivating tracks. Released in 1987 as part of Kick, the song explores the darker side of human nature, wrapped in an irresistible rock-funk hybrid.

A steady, pulsating bassline immediately sets a moody tone, building tension before the signature guitar riff slithers into place. The production is sleek yet raw, giving the song a shadowy, seductive feel. Michael Hutchence’s vocals are lower and more controlled than usual, reinforcing the track’s eerie, almost whispered warning: “The devil inside, the devil inside, every single one of us, the devil inside.”

Lyrically, the song examines the duality of good and evil within every person, a theme that fascinated Hutchence. The chorus, delivered with a near-hypnotic intensity, lingers in the listener’s mind long after the song ends.

“Devil Inside” became a major hit, reaching No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Its dark allure made it a fan favorite, and its heavy rotation on MTV, with a sleek black-and-white music video, only added to its mystique. To this day, the song remains one of INXS’s most compelling and provocative works.

5. What You Need (1985)

“What You Need” is INXS at their most fun, fusing infectious energy with funky guitar licks and a stomping beat that practically demands movement. Released in 1985 on Listen Like Thieves, this track was the band’s first major U.S. hit and paved the way for their dominance in the latter half of the decade.

From the opening guitar riff, it’s clear that “What You Need” is built for the dance floor. The song is driven by a groove-heavy bassline and a rhythm that refuses to let up, while the horn accents add a playful, celebratory touch. Michael Hutchence’s vocals exude pure charisma as he delivers lyrics that encourage listeners to let loose and enjoy life.

Producer Chris Thomas pushed the band to embrace a more immediate, radio-friendly sound, and it worked—Listen Like Thieves catapulted INXS into international stardom. “What You Need” became their first top-five hit in the U.S., proving that their signature blend of rock, funk, and pop was irresistible.

The track’s accompanying music video, featuring surreal, fast-cut imagery, further solidified its status as an MTV favorite. Today, “What You Need” remains a quintessential INXS anthem, packed with energy and an unmistakable sense of joy.

6. One Thing (1982)

“One Thing” is the song that first put INXS on the global map. Released in 1982 on Shabooh Shoobah, this infectious track blends rock and new wave elements into a sound that is as timeless as it is unmistakable.

The song opens with a propulsive guitar riff that immediately pulls the listener in. From there, it’s a non-stop ride of driving rhythms, soaring melodies, and one of Michael Hutchence’s most passionate vocal performances. His delivery is filled with both yearning and confidence, perfectly complementing the song’s theme of relentless desire.

Lyrically, “One Thing” captures the exhilarating feeling of wanting something—or someone—so intensely that it becomes all-consuming. It’s a theme that resonated with audiences worldwide, helping the song break through to the mainstream.

The track’s accompanying music video, featuring the band performing in a smoky warehouse, became a staple on early MTV, giving INXS their first real taste of international recognition. “One Thing” was the band’s first major hit in the U.S. and remains one of their most enduring songs.

With its irresistible hook and undeniable energy, “One Thing” cemented INXS as a rising force in rock, setting the stage for the massive success that was soon to come.

7. Original Sin (1984)

“Original Sin” marked a turning point for INXS, serving as a bold and socially charged statement wrapped in an irresistible groove. Released in 1984 as part of The Swing, this track was produced by Nile Rodgers, whose influence helped inject a deep funk and danceability into the band’s evolving sound.

From the opening drumbeat, “Original Sin” exudes a sleek confidence. The bassline pulses with a hypnotic rhythm, while Andrew Farriss’s keyboards add a touch of new wave flair. Michael Hutchence delivers the lyrics with a smoldering intensity, addressing themes of race, relationships, and societal barriers—a subject rarely explored in mainstream rock at the time. The song’s chorus, featuring backing vocals from Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates, adds an extra layer of richness and soul.

Lyrically, “Original Sin” challenges listeners to break free from prejudice and limitations. Lines like “Dream on white boy, dream on black girl”, though subtle, carried a weight that resonated with fans and critics alike.

The song became INXS’s first No. 1 hit in Australia and helped push them onto the global stage. With its danceable beat and thought-provoking message, “Original Sin” remains one of the band’s most innovative and socially aware tracks.

8. What You Need (1985)

“What You Need” was the song that finally gave INXS their big breakthrough in the United States. Released in 1985 as part of Listen Like Thieves, this high-energy track is a perfect fusion of funk, rock, and new wave swagger.

From the very first guitar lick, “What You Need” grabs hold and never lets go. The song’s groove is infectious, driven by a tight rhythm section that makes it impossible to sit still. Michael Hutchence’s vocals are brimming with confidence and playfulness as he encourages listeners to shake off their worries and embrace the moment: “Hey, here is the story, forget about your troubles in life.”

The track was recorded in the final stages of Listen Like Thieves, when producer Chris Thomas urged the band to come up with something immediate and radio-friendly. The result was a song bursting with life, featuring slinky guitar riffs, vibrant horns, and an anthemic chorus that made it an instant classic.

“What You Need” became INXS’s first Top 5 hit in the U.S. and cemented their place as one of the decade’s biggest acts. With its funky rhythm and undeniable energy, the song remains a staple of ’80s rock playlists and one of the band’s most enduring crowd-pleasers.

9. Beautiful Girl (1992)

In stark contrast to their high-energy hits, “Beautiful Girl” is one of INXS’s most delicate and heartfelt songs. Released in 1992 on Welcome to Wherever You Are, this gentle ballad showcases a softer, more introspective side of the band.

The song features a stripped-down arrangement, built around a tender acoustic melody and a subtle, rolling rhythm. Michael Hutchence’s vocals are deeply emotive, delivering a message of reassurance and love: “You’re a beautiful girl, just hang on.” The lyrics, written by Andrew Farriss, were inspired by his experience of witnessing the struggles of a loved one, making the song feel deeply personal.

“Beautiful Girl” stands out for its sincerity. There’s no overproduction or bombastic instrumentation—just a simple yet powerful message of self-worth and inner beauty. The music video, which features hauntingly beautiful imagery of children and women in various states of vulnerability, reinforces the song’s theme of compassion and support.

While not as commercially massive as some of their other hits, “Beautiful Girl” remains a fan favorite, cherished for its emotional depth and timeless appeal. It’s a song that proves INXS could do more than just electrify a dance floor—they could also touch the soul.

10. Don’t Change (1982)

“Don’t Change” is a perfect example of why INXS became one of the defining bands of the ’80s. Released in 1982 on Shabooh Shoobah, this anthemic track is a soaring ode to resilience, identity, and holding onto what truly matters.

The song opens with an urgent, driving guitar riff that immediately sets the stage for something powerful. A steady beat and an uplifting keyboard melody push the momentum forward, while Michael Hutchence delivers one of his most impassioned vocal performances. His lyrics carry a simple but powerful message: “I’m standing here on the ground, the sky above won’t fall down.”

“Don’t Change” quickly became one of INXS’s signature songs, celebrated for its mix of youthful optimism and emotional depth. The band’s ability to craft anthems that felt both personal and universal made them stand out in a crowded rock scene. The song remains a fan favorite, frequently performed live throughout the band’s career, often as a climactic closer to their concerts.

The music video, showing the band performing in an open field with the wind blowing through their hair, added to the song’s anthemic feel. To this day, “Don’t Change” remains a powerful reminder of INXS’s raw energy and their ability to craft music that resonates across generations.