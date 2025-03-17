Hillsong Worship has been a cornerstone of modern Christian music, inspiring millions around the globe with their powerful lyrics, soul-stirring melodies, and anthems of faith. For decades, their music has transcended borders, resonating with congregations in churches, arenas, and personal moments of reflection. Whether you’re lifting your hands in worship or finding solace in their heartfelt words during challenging times, Hillsong Worship’s songs have a unique way of connecting the listener to the divine.

In this article, we dive into the top 10 most popular Hillsong Worship songs of all time—tracks that have defined worship for generations. These are the songs that have brought tears of joy, ushered in moments of surrender, and served as the soundtrack to countless personal testimonies of faith. From timeless classics to modern hits that continue to dominate playlists worldwide, this list is a celebration of Hillsong’s legacy in shaping contemporary worship music.

So, whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to their music, join us as we count down the anthems that have united believers, brought hope to the weary, and glorified God through the power of song. Get ready to rediscover the tracks that have left an indelible mark on worship music history!

1. “Shout to the Lord” (1994)

“Shout to the Lord” is one of the most iconic worship songs of all time, standing as a powerful anthem of praise and surrender since its release in 1994. Written by Darlene Zschech of Hillsong Worship, the song captures the majesty and faithfulness of God with heartfelt lyrics and an inspiring melody. Its simple yet deeply moving words invite believers to lift their voices in worship, declaring God’s greatness over all the earth.

The opening lines, “My Jesus, my Savior, Lord, there is none like You,” immediately establish an intimate tone of devotion, drawing worshippers into a personal moment of adoration. The song builds into a soaring chorus, where the call to “shout to the Lord, all the earth, let us sing” serves as an invitation for corporate praise. The melody’s progression mirrors the overwhelming sense of awe that comes with recognizing God’s power and love.

Over the decades, “Shout to the Lord” has remained a staple in churches worldwide, transcending denominational boundaries. Its universal message of hope and adoration continues to impact lives, reminding believers that no matter what challenges they face, God remains worthy of all praise.

2. “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” (2013)

“Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” became one of the most influential worship songs of the 2010s, captivating listeners with its theme of stepping out in faith. Released in 2013 as part of Hillsong UNITED’s Zion album, the song is led by Taya Smith’s ethereal vocals, creating an atmosphere of deep reflection and spiritual surrender. The lyrics draw inspiration from the story of Peter walking on water (Matthew 14:22-33), using it as a metaphor for trusting God in the unknown.

The verses, filled with poetic imagery, describe the journey of faith as one that requires complete dependence on God: “You call me out upon the waters, the great unknown where feet may fail.” The song gradually builds, leading into a powerful bridge where the plea, “Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders,” becomes a defining moment of worship. This section has been known to stir deep emotional responses in both personal devotion and corporate gatherings.

With its hauntingly beautiful melody and soul-stirring message, “Oceans” has remained a favorite in worship services, reminding believers that true faith is found when they surrender completely to God’s leading, even in the midst of uncertainty.

3. “What a Beautiful Name” (2016)

Released in 2016 by Hillsong Worship, “What a Beautiful Name” is a worship anthem that celebrates the power and beauty of Jesus’ name. Written by Brooke Ligertwood and Ben Fielding, the song explores the depth of Christ’s love, His divinity, and the victory of the cross. With its rich theological depth and stirring melody, it quickly became a favorite in churches around the world.

The song’s structure moves through different aspects of Christ’s identity. The opening verse highlights the intimacy of our relationship with Him, while the chorus magnifies the significance of His name: “What a beautiful name it is, the name of Jesus.” The second verse builds upon this by emphasizing His divine nature, and the bridge—declaring, “Death could not hold You, the veil tore before You”—ushers in a triumphant moment of worship, celebrating Christ’s victory over sin and death.

With its blend of tenderness and power, “What a Beautiful Name” resonates deeply with worshippers. The song has won numerous awards, including a Grammy, solidifying its place as one of the most impactful worship songs of its generation.

4. “Mighty to Save” (2006)

“Mighty to Save,” released in 2006 by Hillsong Worship, is a song that speaks to the heart of the Gospel—God’s ability to rescue, redeem, and transform lives. Written by Ben Fielding and Reuben Morgan, the song’s powerful lyrics and uplifting melody have made it a global worship staple, encouraging believers to put their trust in God’s grace.

The song opens with a call for God’s mercy: “Everyone needs compassion, love that’s never failing.” This relatable plea for grace resonates with worshippers, as it acknowledges the universal need for salvation. The chorus then shifts into a declaration of faith: “Savior, He can move the mountains,” reinforcing the idea that nothing is impossible for God. The bridge—“Shine Your light and let the whole world see”—inspires believers to share the love of Christ with others.

With its straightforward yet profound message, “Mighty to Save” remains a go-to worship song for many congregations. Its hopeful lyrics and soaring melody make it a song of encouragement, reminding people that no matter what they face, God is always mighty to save.

5. “Hosanna” (2007)

“Hosanna,” released in 2007 on Hillsong’s All of the Above album, is a heartfelt prayer for revival and God’s presence. Led by Brooke Ligertwood, the song blends poetic imagery with passionate praise, creating a powerful moment of worship that calls believers to surrender fully to God.

The opening lines, “I see the King of Glory coming on the clouds with fire,” paint a vivid picture of Christ’s return, filling the song with a sense of awe and anticipation. The chorus—“Hosanna, Hosanna, Hosanna in the highest”—echoes the cries of the crowd welcoming Jesus into Jerusalem, symbolizing both adoration and a plea for salvation.

One of the song’s most impactful moments is the bridge: “Heal my heart and make it clean, open up my eyes to the things unseen.” These lyrics express a deep desire for spiritual renewal and transformation, making “Hosanna” a song that resonates not just as a declaration of praise, but as a personal prayer for change.

With its stirring melody and powerful message, “Hosanna” continues to be a beloved worship song, inspiring believers to lift their voices in praise and seek God’s presence in their lives.

6. “Who You Say I Am” (2018)

“Who You Say I Am,” released in 2018 by Hillsong Worship, is a powerful declaration of identity in Christ. Written by Reuben Morgan and Ben Fielding, the song is an anthem of freedom and belonging, reminding believers that their worth is not defined by the world but by God alone. Its uplifting melody and affirming lyrics have made it a favorite in churches worldwide.

The song opens with a reflection on God’s grace: “Who am I that the highest King would welcome me?” This line sets the tone for the entire song, emphasizing the undeserved love of God. The chorus reinforces this truth with the words, “I am chosen, not forsaken, I am who You say I am,” serving as a bold proclamation of faith and security in God’s promises.

The bridge powerfully declares, “The Son sets free, oh, is free indeed,” drawing directly from John 8:36, which states that true freedom comes from Christ. This message resonates deeply with listeners, offering hope to those struggling with doubt or insecurity.

With its simple yet profound lyrics, “Who You Say I Am” continues to be an anthem of confidence, reminding believers that they are fully known and unconditionally loved by God.

7. “Cornerstone” (2012)

“Cornerstone,” released in 2012 by Hillsong Worship, is a modern reimagining of the classic hymn “My Hope Is Built on Nothing Less.” With added lyrics and a fresh arrangement, this song reinforces the foundational truth that Christ alone is the rock upon which faith is built. Its timeless message has made it a staple in contemporary worship.

The verses reflect a deep trust in Christ’s sufficiency, declaring, “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness.” The chorus boldly proclaims, “Christ alone, cornerstone, weak made strong in the Savior’s love,” emphasizing the strength found in God’s grace, especially in times of hardship.

One of the song’s most moving aspects is its ability to connect traditional and modern worshippers. By blending the familiar words of the hymn with a fresh melody, “Cornerstone” bridges generations, uniting congregations in a shared declaration of faith.

With its powerful message and stirring arrangement, “Cornerstone” continues to be a source of encouragement, reminding believers that no matter what storms they face, their foundation in Christ remains unshakable.

8. “This I Believe (The Creed)” (2014)

“This I Believe (The Creed),” released in 2014 by Hillsong Worship, is a song that affirms the core doctrines of Christianity in a way that is both timeless and deeply moving. Inspired by the Apostles’ Creed, the song serves as a declaration of faith, uniting believers across denominations with its powerful lyrics.

The opening lines, “Our Father everlasting, the all-creating One, God Almighty,” immediately establish a reverent and worshipful tone. As the song progresses, it systematically walks through foundational Christian beliefs—Jesus’ birth, death, resurrection, and the work of the Holy Spirit—offering a clear and confident proclamation of faith.

The chorus, “I believe in God our Father, I believe in Christ the Son, I believe in the Holy Spirit, our God is three in one,” is a unifying statement that has resonated deeply with worshippers. The bridge, “I believe in the resurrection, that we will rise again,” reinforces the hope of eternal life in Christ.

With its soaring melody and scripturally grounded lyrics, “This I Believe” continues to be a powerful anthem of faith, providing believers with a song that boldly declares what they stand for.

9. “So Will I (100 Billion X)” (2017)

“So Will I (100 Billion X),” released in 2017 by Hillsong UNITED, is a beautifully poetic worship song that reflects on God’s creation and His boundless love. Written by Joel Houston, Benjamin Hastings, and Michael Fatkin, the song takes listeners on a journey through the vastness of the universe, drawing parallels between creation’s response to God and our own call to worship.

The song opens with breathtaking imagery: “God of creation, there at the start before the beginning of time.” This sets the stage for an exploration of how all things—from galaxies to the smallest creatures—exist to glorify God. The chorus reinforces this theme with the words, “If creation sings Your praises, so will I,” encouraging believers to join in the song of the universe.

One of the most striking moments in the song is the bridge, where the lyrics shift focus to Christ’s sacrifice: “As You speak, a hundred billion failures disappear.” This powerful statement reminds listeners of God’s grace, emphasizing that His love extends beyond creation to redeem humanity.

With its cinematic arrangement and deeply reflective lyrics, “So Will I” continues to be one of Hillsong’s most impactful songs, drawing worshippers into awe and reverence before God.

10. “From the Inside Out” (2006)

“From the Inside Out,” released in 2006 by Hillsong UNITED, is a song of surrender and transformation. Written by Joel Houston, the song expresses a deep longing for God to change hearts from within, making it a powerful prayer of renewal.

The opening verse acknowledges human frailty: “A thousand times I’ve failed, still Your mercy remains.” This honest confession resonates with many believers, as it reflects the struggle of continually falling short but finding grace in God’s love. The chorus builds into a heartfelt plea: “Everlasting, Your light will shine when all else fades,” emphasizing the eternal nature of God’s glory.

The bridge is perhaps the most defining moment of the song: “In my heart and my soul, Lord, I give You control.” These words encapsulate the essence of the song—a cry for God to work deeply within, transforming lives from the inside out.

With its raw honesty and stirring melody, “From the Inside Out” has remained a beloved worship song, inspiring believers to seek genuine transformation and a heart fully surrendered to God.