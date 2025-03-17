Chris Tomlin is a name that resonates across the globe as one of the most influential and prolific artists in contemporary Christian music. With his heartfelt lyrics, soul-stirring melodies, and anthems that have become staples in worship services worldwide, Tomlin has a unique ability to connect people to their faith through music. Over the years, his songs have transcended barriers, uniting congregations of all denominations in praise and worship.

But which of his many masterpieces stand out as the most beloved? Which tracks have left an indelible mark on hearts and become the soundtrack for countless personal moments of inspiration, reflection, and devotion? In this article, we’ll take you on a journey through the top 10 most popular Chris Tomlin songs of all time. From timeless classics like “How Great Is Our God” to electrifying anthems like “Our God,” these songs have not only topped charts but have also ignited a passion for worship in millions.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering his music, this list is a celebration of the power of worship to transform lives. So, get ready to dive into the melodies and lyrics that have made Chris Tomlin a true icon of Christian music!

1. How Great Is Our God (2004)

Released in 2004 as part of the album Arriving, “How Great Is Our God” has become one of Chris Tomlin’s most recognized and enduring worship anthems. The song beautifully captures the majesty and splendor of God, using simple yet profound lyrics to declare His greatness. With lines like “The splendor of a King, clothed in majesty,” it paints a vivid picture of God’s glory and invites believers to join in awe-filled praise.

One of the reasons for the song’s widespread impact is its universal and easily singable melody, making it a powerful congregational worship song. The chorus—”How great is our God, sing with me”—creates a unifying moment where voices rise together in adoration. Over the years, this anthem has been translated into multiple languages and performed by countless worship teams around the world, solidifying its place as a staple in churches.

Beyond its musical appeal, the song’s message is deeply rooted in Scripture, drawing from passages like Psalm 104 and Isaiah 40:28, which highlight God’s sovereignty and power. Whether sung in intimate settings or large gatherings, “How Great Is Our God” continues to inspire worshippers to lift their eyes to the heavens and proclaim the greatness of the Lord.

2. Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone) (2006)

In 2006, Chris Tomlin introduced a fresh take on the beloved hymn “Amazing Grace” with the release of Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone) on his album See the Morning. While maintaining the timeless lyrics of John Newton’s classic hymn, Tomlin added a new chorus that emphasizes freedom and redemption, reinforcing the song’s central message of God’s grace breaking the chains of sin.

This version of “Amazing Grace” gained widespread popularity due to its heartfelt delivery and powerful imagery. The added chorus—”My chains are gone, I’ve been set free, my God, my Savior has ransomed me”—provides a deeply personal response to the grace of God, making the song even more relatable to modern audiences. It resonates with those who have experienced the transformative power of salvation, turning an already cherished hymn into a new worship anthem.

Musically, the arrangement features a sweeping orchestration that builds into an emotional crescendo, creating a worshipful atmosphere. Whether played in traditional settings or contemporary services, this rendition continues to move hearts and remind believers of the unending grace that sets them free. Its ability to bridge generations has made it a favorite in churches worldwide.

3. Our God (2010)

“Our God,” released in 2010 on the album And If Our God Is For Us…, is a bold declaration of faith that has become one of the most well-known modern worship anthems. Written by Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, Jesse Reeves, and Jonas Myrin, the song proclaims the unmatched power of God over any circumstance. Its central theme is the absolute sovereignty of God, emphasizing that nothing can stand against Him.

The lyrics inspire confidence in God’s strength, with lines like “Water You turned into wine, opened the eyes of the blind, there’s no one like You.” The song’s powerful bridge—”And if our God is for us, then who could ever stop us?”—draws directly from Romans 8:31, making it a rallying cry of faith. This section builds in intensity, creating a moment of passion and declaration in worship settings.

With its driving beat and soaring melody, “Our God” has been embraced by churches around the world. It serves as a reminder that no matter the challenges we face, God’s power is greater. Whether in personal worship or corporate gatherings, this song continues to encourage believers to stand firm in their faith.

4. Good Good Father (2015)

“Good Good Father,” released in 2015 on the album Never Lose Sight, quickly became one of the most beloved worship songs of the decade. Originally written by Pat Barrett and Tony Brown of Housefires, Chris Tomlin’s version brought the song to a global audience, capturing the essence of God’s loving and compassionate nature.

The lyrics are simple yet profoundly personal, painting a picture of God as a perfect and caring Father. The opening lines, “Oh, I’ve heard a thousand stories of what they think You’re like,” acknowledge the misconceptions people may have about God, but the song’s chorus reassures us of His true nature: “You’re a good, good Father, it’s who You are.” This emphasis on God’s love and faithfulness resonates deeply, making the song a comforting and heartfelt anthem.

Musically, “Good Good Father” has a gentle, soothing melody that makes it ideal for personal worship and reflection. Its tender and intimate tone encourages believers to embrace the truth of God’s love. This song has been used in countless church services, drawing worshippers into a moment of gratitude for the Father’s goodness.

5. Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies) (2012)

Featured on the 2012 album Burning Lights, “Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies)” is a powerful song of trust and assurance in God’s protection. The song’s lyrics draw from biblical passages, particularly Psalm 27:1, which declares, “The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?” This theme of divine security runs throughout the song, reminding believers that God is always fighting on their behalf.

The title itself speaks to the song’s message: we have no reason to fear because the God of angel armies stands beside us. The lyrics, “I know who goes before me, I know who stands behind,” reinforce the idea that God is both our protector and guide. The dynamic chorus, paired with its uplifting melody, makes this song a declaration of confidence and spiritual strength.

With its driving beat and bold proclamation of faith, “Whom Shall I Fear” has become an anthem for those facing trials and uncertainties. Whether sung in times of difficulty or triumph, it reminds believers that they are never alone—God, the commander of angelic forces, is always by their side.

6. Indescribable (2004)

Released in 2004 on the album Arriving, “Indescribable” is a breathtaking worship song that highlights the majesty and wonder of God’s creation. Originally written by Laura Story, Chris Tomlin’s version introduced the song to a global audience, becoming one of his most cherished anthems. With poetic lyrics and a soaring melody, the song captures the vastness of God’s power while expressing awe at His personal care for His people.

The song opens with vivid imagery of nature’s beauty: “From the highest of heights to the depths of the sea, creation’s revealing Your majesty.” These lines paint a picture of a God who not only created the universe but also remains intimately involved in every detail. The chorus—“Indescribable, uncontainable, You placed the stars in the sky and You know them by name”—reflects on God’s omniscience and boundless power, drawing inspiration from passages like Isaiah 40:26.

Musically, the song’s gentle verses build into a powerful chorus, mirroring the overwhelming nature of God’s greatness. “Indescribable” has remained a staple in contemporary worship, reminding believers to stand in awe of a God who is both infinite in power and deeply personal in love.

7. Holy Is the Lord (2004)

“Holy Is the Lord,” another standout track from Chris Tomlin’s 2004 album Arriving, is a high-energy worship song that exalts the holiness of God. Written by Tomlin and Louie Giglio, the song’s lyrics are inspired by passages like Isaiah 6:3, where the angels proclaim, “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord Almighty.”

The song opens with a call to worship: “We stand and lift up our hands, for the joy of the Lord is our strength.” This verse sets the tone for a song that is both reverent and celebratory. The chorus—“Holy is the Lord, God Almighty, the earth is filled with His glory”—is a powerful declaration of God’s holiness and presence.

With its uplifting melody and anthemic chorus, “Holy Is the Lord” has been widely embraced in corporate worship settings. The song’s energy makes it a great opening song for worship services, as it encourages congregations to actively participate in praising God. Nearly two decades after its release, it continues to inspire worshippers to lift their voices in adoration of the Almighty.

8. I Will Follow (2010)

“I Will Follow,” released in 2010 on the album And If Our God Is For Us…, is a song of commitment and trust in God’s plan. The lyrics reflect a heart fully surrendered to God’s will, declaring a willingness to follow Him wherever He leads. This theme of obedience is rooted in Scripture, echoing Jesus’ call to discipleship in passages like Matthew 16:24.

The verses express a deep trust in God’s guidance: “Where You go, I’ll go, where You stay, I’ll stay.” These words convey a sense of unwavering faith, recognizing that God’s ways are higher than our own. The song builds into a powerful chorus, emphasizing the joy and security found in following Christ.

Musically, “I Will Follow” blends a driving rhythm with uplifting melodies, making it both a reflective and energetic worship song. Its message resonates with believers facing uncertainty, reminding them that true peace comes from walking in obedience to God. Whether sung in personal devotion or church gatherings, this song continues to inspire Christians to step out in faith and follow where God leads.

9. Jesus Messiah (2008)

Released in 2008 on the album Hello Love, “Jesus Messiah” is a deeply reverent worship song that exalts Christ’s sacrifice and role as the Savior of the world. The song’s lyrics are rich in biblical truth, drawing inspiration from passages like 2 Corinthians 5:21, which speaks of Jesus becoming sin for us so that we might become righteous before God.

The opening lines, “He became sin who knew no sin, that we might become His righteousness,” immediately set the tone for a song centered on the atonement. The chorus—“Jesus Messiah, name above all names, blessed Redeemer, Emmanuel”—proclaims the many titles and roles of Christ, emphasizing His divinity and saving grace.

Musically, “Jesus Messiah” features a solemn yet uplifting melody that creates a reflective atmosphere. The song’s bridge—“All our hope is in You”—serves as a moment of surrender and declaration of faith. This song has been widely embraced in communion services and worship gatherings, as it powerfully reminds believers of the depth of Christ’s love and the hope found in His name.

10. At the Cross (Love Ran Red) (2014)

“At the Cross (Love Ran Red),” released in 2014 on the album Love Ran Red, is a moving worship song that reflects on the sacrifice of Jesus and the power of the cross. The lyrics capture the essence of salvation, portraying the cross as the place where mercy and love flow endlessly.

The song’s opening lines—“There’s a place where mercy reigns and never dies”—invite listeners into a moment of deep reflection. The chorus, “At the cross, at the cross, I surrender my life, I’m in awe of You,” expresses a heartfelt response to the grace of God. These words echo the sentiment found in Galatians 6:14, which speaks of boasting only in the cross of Christ.

Musically, the song builds gradually, allowing for an emotional and worshipful experience. Its intimate tone makes it a powerful song for moments of prayer and repentance. “At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” continues to impact worshippers worldwide, drawing hearts closer to the reality of Christ’s sacrifice and the love that was poured out for all.