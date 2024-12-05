New Hampshire may be one of the smallest states in the U.S., but when it comes to producing musical talent, it punches far above its weight. Nestled among the scenic mountains and charming small towns, the Granite State has nurtured a diverse array of artists who have made waves on the national and international stage. From powerhouse vocalists and folk legends to heavy metal icons and creative innovators, these singers and musicians have left an indelible mark on the world of music. Whether it’s the raw, gravelly soul of Ray LaMontagne, the iconic heavy metal resonance of Ronnie James Dio, or the chart-topping pop prowess of JoJo, New Hampshire’s influence on the music scene is undeniable.

This list celebrates the top 10 most popular singers and bands from New Hampshire, showcasing their unique journeys, groundbreaking achievements, and the incredible diversity of genres they represent. Folk, pop, country, rock, and even innovative percussion are all here, proving that this small state knows no creative limits. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of these artists or discovering them for the first time, join us as we dive into the stories and sounds of New Hampshire’s most celebrated musical talent. Get ready to be inspired by the voices that define a state!

1. Ray LaMontagne

Few artists possess a voice as transportive as Ray LaMontagne’s. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, Ray’s musical journey began unexpectedly after hearing Stephen Stills’ “Treetop Flyer,” a song that inspired him to pursue a life in music. His debut album, Trouble, introduced audiences to his soulful, gravelly voice and heartfelt lyrics, quickly earning him critical acclaim. Tracks like “Jolene” and “Trouble” became timeless hits, blending folk, soul, and Americana with raw emotional depth. Over the years, Ray has continued to evolve as an artist, earning a Grammy nomination for his song “Beg Steal or Borrow.” Despite his shy and private nature, his live performances exude an unspoken intimacy, captivating audiences around the globe. As one of New Hampshire’s brightest musical stars, Ray LaMontagne’s deeply personal music continues to resonate with listeners everywhere.

2. Ronnie James Dio

Ronnie James Dio, born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is an indisputable icon in the world of heavy metal. With his soaring operatic voice and theatrical stage presence, Dio became the face of legendary bands like Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and his self-titled band, Dio. His iconic anthem “Holy Diver” and countless other hits established him as a cornerstone of the genre. Beyond the music, Dio’s introduction of the “devil horns” hand gesture became a universal symbol of rock culture. Known for his vivid storytelling, he infused his songs with tales of heroism, cosmic struggles, and mythical battles. Dio’s influence extends far beyond his lifetime, inspiring generations of fans and musicians. Few artists have left a legacy as enduring as Ronnie James Dio’s.

3. JoJo (Joanna Levesque)

JoJo, born Joanna Levesque and raised in Keene, New Hampshire, emerged as a teenage sensation in the early 2000s. With her breakout hit “Leave (Get Out)” at just 13 years old, she stunned the music world with a voice that belied her youth. Her ability to deliver soulful R&B tracks like “Too Little Too Late” earned her widespread acclaim and comparisons to seasoned industry legends. Despite early commercial success, JoJo faced significant hurdles, including a drawn-out legal battle over her music rights. Her eventual comeback showcased not only her talent but her determination, with releases that dive into themes of heartbreak, empowerment, and growth. Now a seasoned artist, JoJo’s evolution from pop prodigy to soulful powerhouse makes her an inspiring figure in music.

4. Tom Rush

Tom Rush, hailing from Durham, New Hampshire, is a cornerstone of the 1960s folk music revival. A gifted storyteller, he blended traditional folk tunes with his own reflective compositions, earning him a loyal following. His ability to recognize emerging talent helped launch the careers of icons like Joni Mitchell and James Taylor, further solidifying his legacy. Timeless tracks like “No Regrets” and his rendition of “The Circle Game” continue to resonate with audiences. With a career spanning over five decades, Tom has graced countless stages with his warm, inviting presence and deep understanding of the human experience. His enduring commitment to authentic storytelling ensures his place as a folk music legend.

5. Juston McKinney

Best known for his sharp wit as a comedian, Portsmouth native Juston McKinney adds a unique twist to the New Hampshire entertainment scene with his occasional forays into musical comedy. Blending clever humor with catchy tunes, McKinney’s performances offer a relatable and hilarious take on small-town quirks and everyday challenges. While not a traditional musician, his ability to connect with audiences through song and storytelling has earned him a devoted following. By weaving his New England roots into his comedy, Juston has carved a niche that’s as heartwarming as it is laugh-out-loud funny.

6. Recycled Percussion

Recycled Percussion, based in Goffstown, New Hampshire, has revolutionized the concept of music by turning everyday objects into instruments. This high-energy group gained national attention on America’s Got Talent with their electrifying performances using trash cans, power tools, and kitchen utensils. Their innovative approach quickly led to sold-out tours and a Las Vegas residency, solidifying their place as a global phenomenon. Known for their interactive, family-friendly shows, the group continues to inspire audiences with their creativity and enthusiasm. Recycled Percussion proves that music truly is everywhere—you just have to think outside the box.

7. Alan Wilson (Canned Heat)

Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson, a pivotal member of the blues-rock band Canned Heat, found his musical roots in New Hampshire, though he was born in Massachusetts. Known for his haunting falsetto and skillful slide guitar, Wilson helped craft the band’s most iconic songs, including “On the Road Again” and “Going Up the Country.” A passionate advocate for traditional blues, Alan bridged the gap between older blues traditions and 1960s rock. Tragically, his life was cut short at 27, but his contributions to blues and rock endure. Alan Wilson’s artistry and respect for the genre left a lasting impact on music history.

8. Danielle Bradbery

Though born in Texas, Danielle Bradbery’s ties to New Hampshire run deep, with part of her upbringing spent in the Granite State. She rose to fame as the youngest-ever winner of The Voice in 2013, wowing audiences with her stunning country vocals and natural poise. Hits like “The Heart of Dixie” and “Worth It” showcase her ability to connect with listeners through heartfelt lyrics and rich melodies. With a blend of traditional country sensibilities and modern pop influences, Danielle has carved out her own space in the genre. Her inspiring journey from small-town roots to national stardom continues to captivate fans everywhere.

9. Tim Janis

New Hampshire native Tim Janis is a renowned composer and musician celebrated for his uplifting instrumental pieces. His work, often inspired by the beauty of nature, features lush orchestral arrangements and soothing piano melodies. With collaborations alongside legends like Paul McCartney and Ray Charles, Tim’s music has reached global audiences, often through PBS specials. His compositions aim to heal and inspire, offering a sense of calm and reflection. A true ambassador of New Hampshire’s artistic spirit, Tim Janis’s timeless music touches hearts around the world.

10. Adam Ezra (Adam Ezra Group)

Adam Ezra, the driving force behind the Adam Ezra Group, is a New Hampshire-born artist whose music is as heartfelt as it is powerful. Known for his grassroots approach, Adam has built a strong connection with fans through relentless touring and community-focused activism. His band’s music blends folk, rock, and storytelling, with songs like “Let Your Hair Down” and “The Devil Came Up to Boston” showcasing their infectious energy. Committed to using music as a force for good, Adam’s passion and authenticity shine in every performance, leaving an indelible mark on listeners.