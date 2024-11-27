Vermont may be best known for its breathtaking landscapes, charming small towns, and world-famous maple syrup, but the Green Mountain State has also quietly nurtured an impressive roster of musical talent. From soulful crooners to genre-defying innovators, Vermont has given rise to some of the most unique and celebrated singers in the music industry. While it might not have the sprawling music scenes of New York or Los Angeles, Vermont’s tight-knit, creative communities and natural beauty have inspired artists to craft songs that are as authentic and captivating as the state itself.

In this article, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular and influential singers to emerge from Vermont. These artists have made waves across genres—rock, folk, pop, soul, and beyond—capturing the hearts of listeners both locally and around the globe. Some, like jam-band legend Trey Anastasio of Phish, have become cultural icons, while others, like Noah Kahan, are fresh voices putting Vermont back on the musical map. Whether they’ve sold out arenas or serenaded intimate venues, these musicians prove that Vermont’s artistic spirit runs deep. So, grab your headphones and get ready to discover (or rediscover) the diverse and inspiring voices that call Vermont home!

1. Grace Potter

Grace Potter is a rock-and-roll powerhouse whose electrifying performances and unforgettable voice have solidified her status as one of Vermont’s most iconic musicians. Raised in Waitsfield, she quickly rose to national prominence as the magnetic frontwoman of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, captivating fans with hits like “Paris (Ooh La La)” and “Stars.” Her music effortlessly blends rock, blues, and folk, creating a sound that feels both modern and timeless. Beyond her work with the Nocturnals, Potter has built a remarkable solo career, with albums like “Daylight” showcasing her raw emotional depth and vulnerability. Whether delivering soul-stirring ballads or high-energy rock anthems, Potter’s stage presence and artistry are unparalleled. Her commanding voice and fearless approach to music make her a true force of nature, representing Vermont’s vibrant musical heritage on the global stage.

2. Phish (Trey Anastasio)

Phish is more than just a band—it’s a cultural phenomenon, and Trey Anastasio stands at the center of its creative universe. Formed in Burlington, Vermont, Phish has become one of the most influential jam bands in history, known for their genre-defying sound and legendary live performances. With Anastasio’s virtuosic guitar playing and distinctive vocals leading the way, the band combines rock, funk, jazz, and bluegrass into a uniquely dynamic style. Their live shows are an immersive experience, famed for extended improvisation, playful setlists, and an unparalleled connection with their audience. Trey Anastasio has also made his mark as a solo artist, exploring new musical landscapes while further solidifying his reputation as a creative genius. For Vermont, Phish is more than a band—it’s a cultural legacy that continues to inspire fans worldwide.

3. Neko Case

Neko Case is a spellbinding storyteller whose music captivates listeners with its depth and beauty. Although born in Virginia, Case’s formative years in Vermont left a lasting imprint on her artistry. Known for her solo career and her work with The New Pornographers, she creates a seamless blend of indie rock, alternative country, and folk. Her haunting voice, often described as otherworldly, brings a transcendent quality to every song, while her poetic lyrics invite listeners into vivid emotional landscapes. Albums like “Fox Confessor Brings the Flood” and “Middle Cyclone” have earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. Case’s music feels like an intimate conversation, combining vulnerability with grandeur. Her connection to Vermont and her ability to evoke universal emotions make her a standout artist whose work is as memorable as it is moving.

4. Anaïs Mitchell

Anaïs Mitchell is one of Vermont’s most treasured musicians, a singer-songwriter whose work redefines modern folk. Raised in Addison County, Mitchell grew up immersed in the natural beauty of Vermont, a constant influence on her lyrical storytelling. She is best known for creating the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hadestown, a groundbreaking work that blends mythology with poignant contemporary themes. Her solo albums, including “Young Man in America” and “Child Ballads,” highlight her ability to craft deeply human narratives with intricate melodies. Mitchell’s voice is both gentle and commanding, drawing listeners into her world of raw emotion and authentic expression. Whether performing intimate ballads or crafting grand theatrical works, her artistry resonates on a soul-deep level. Anaïs Mitchell is a Vermont treasure whose creativity and passion have earned her a place among the greatest folk artists of her generation.

5. JoJo (Joanna Levesque)

JoJo’s journey from a Vermont-born prodigy to a global pop sensation is nothing short of inspiring. Raised in Massachusetts but born in Brattleboro, Vermont, JoJo burst onto the scene as a teenager with her breakout single “Leave (Get Out),” which showcased her incredible vocal talent. Her voice, a stunning blend of power, precision, and soul, has allowed her to excel in pop, R&B, and beyond. Despite industry challenges that stalled her career, JoJo’s resilience shone through with her triumphant return, marked by critically acclaimed albums like “Mad Love” and “Good to Know.” Her ability to reinvent herself while staying true to her artistry has made her a role model for many. With a voice that continues to evolve and a story of perseverance, JoJo’s career is a testament to the transformative power of talent and determination.

6. Diane Cluck

Diane Cluck is a hidden gem in the indie folk scene, her music offering an intimate and profoundly emotional experience. Hailing from Vermont, Cluck has a distinctive style characterized by minimalist instrumentation, poetic lyrics, and melodies that feel both unexpected and timeless. Her unique voice—fragile yet strong—draws listeners into a world of quiet beauty and introspection. A significant figure in the anti-folk movement, Cluck’s influence is felt across the genre, inspiring artists like Laura Marling and Florence Welch. Her albums are deeply personal journeys, each song feeling like a private conversation with the listener. Diane Cluck’s ability to channel vulnerability and resilience into her music makes her one of Vermont’s most cherished and distinctive musical voices.

7. Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan’s music captures the heart of small-town life with remarkable authenticity, reflecting his Vermont upbringing in every note. Born in Strafford, Kahan’s folk-pop style is infused with introspection and storytelling, resonating with listeners on a deeply personal level. His breakout hit “Hurt Somebody” introduced the world to his knack for pairing heartfelt lyrics with memorable melodies. Kahan’s 2022 album “Stick Season” cemented his status as one of today’s most exciting young artists, with songs that evoke the bittersweet beauty of rural New England. His music feels like sitting by a fire with an old friend—warm, honest, and profoundly human. With his unmistakable voice and relatable songwriting, Noah Kahan has become a voice for his generation while staying rooted in his Vermont heritage.

8. Erin McKeown

Erin McKeown is a genre-defying artist whose Vermont roots shine through in her bold and innovative music. A talented singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, McKeown blends folk, jazz, rock, and pop to create a sound entirely her own. Her lyrics brim with wit and intelligence, and her dynamic performances never fail to captivate audiences. Albums like “We Will Become Like Birds” and “Hundreds of Lions” demonstrate her willingness to push creative boundaries and explore new sonic landscapes. Beyond her musical achievements, McKeown is also a storyteller and activist, using her platform to inspire change. Her fearless approach to music and her commitment to her craft make her a standout figure in Vermont’s rich musical tapestry.

9. Chad Hollister

Chad Hollister is a beacon of positivity in Vermont’s music scene, known for his infectious energy and heartfelt songs. A local favorite, Hollister’s music blends rock and folk influences with themes of love, hope, and community. His live performances are a celebration of connection, radiating warmth and joy that resonate with audiences of all ages. Over the years, Hollister has shared the stage with legends like Bob Dylan and Paul Simon, yet his music remains deeply rooted in the Vermont spirit. Songs like “Life” capture his optimism and his knack for storytelling. With his authentic approach and feel-good anthems, Chad Hollister has become a beloved figure in the state’s music community.

10. Kat Wright

Kat Wright is a soul sensation whose music radiates timeless charm and modern flair. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Wright’s rich, velvety voice and commanding stage presence have made her one of the state’s most beloved performers. Her sound blends classic soul, jazz, and blues with a contemporary edge, creating music that feels both familiar and fresh. Wright’s live performances are unforgettable, showcasing her ability to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level. Often compared to iconic vocalists like Norah Jones and Amy Winehouse, Wright brings her own unique artistry to every song. With her dynamic band backing her, she delivers a soul-stirring experience that leaves a lasting impression. Kat Wright is a true gem in Vermont’s music scene, bringing passion and authenticity to every note she sings.