Van Morrison is one of the most iconic and influential artists in music history, a visionary whose catalog transcends genres and generations. Known as the “Belfast Cowboy,” Morrison’s career spans over six decades, blending elements of rock, jazz, blues, soul, and folk into a sound that is unmistakably his own. With a voice that can shift from soulful crooning to impassioned growls, and a lyrical style that ranges from tender love ballads to spiritual musings, his music is as diverse as it is timeless.

From the breezy nostalgia of “Brown Eyed Girl” to the mystical yearning of “Into the Mystic”, Morrison has gifted the world with songs that feel both deeply personal and universally meaningful. His ability to craft melodies that linger in your mind and lyrics that resonate in your heart has earned him a legion of devoted fans and a permanent place in the pantheon of great songwriters.

This list celebrates Van Morrison’s top 10 most popular and enduring songs—tracks that showcase his unparalleled artistry and his profound impact on music. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to his work, these songs are a testament to why Van Morrison remains one of the most beloved artists of all time. Let’s dive in!

1. Brown Eyed Girl (1967)

Van Morrison’s breakthrough solo hit, Brown Eyed Girl, is a timeless classic that captures the carefree spirit of youth. Released in 1967 as part of his debut album Blowin’ Your Mind!, this track blends elements of folk, pop, and R&B, creating a joyous anthem of love and nostalgia. The infectious melody, upbeat rhythm, and catchy “sha-la-la” chorus have made it a perennial favorite, and its playful energy still resonates with listeners today. Though often considered lighthearted, the lyrics subtly showcase Morrison’s gift for storytelling, painting vivid images of young love and the bittersweet passage of time. Brown Eyed Girl became an instant hit, cementing Morrison’s place in music history and still remains a beloved singalong at parties and celebrations.

2. Moondance (1970)

Released in 1970 on the album of the same name, Moondance is a jazzy masterpiece that showcases Morrison’s knack for blending different genres with ease. The smooth saxophone lines, rhythmic piano, and Morrison’s warm, velvety vocals create an ambiance that feels like a moonlit stroll on a crisp autumn night. The lyrics, poetic and romantic, celebrate the magic of love and the intimacy shared between two people. This track not only solidified Morrison’s reputation as a musical innovator but also demonstrated his ability to create sophisticated songs that would endure for generations. Moondance remains one of his most cherished works, admired for its smooth, swinging vibe and its ability to transport listeners to a dreamy, intimate space.

3. Into the Mystic (1970)

Into the Mystic, from Morrison’s 1970 album Moondance, is a soulful ballad that captures the essence of spiritual wonder and self-discovery. Its lush instrumentation, including acoustic guitar and horns, complements Morrison’s heartfelt vocal delivery, creating a song that feels both timeless and transcendent. The lyrics—“let your soul and spirit fly into the mystic”—speak to the human longing for connection with the universe, evoking a sense of freedom and inner peace. Into the Mystic has become one of Morrison’s signature tracks, resonating deeply with listeners who are drawn to its themes of love, spirituality, and transcendence. This song’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to speak to the wanderer within all of us, inviting us to embark on our own journey of self-discovery.

4. Domino (1970)

Domino, the opening track from Morrison’s His Band and the Street Choir album, is an electrifying, feel-good song that blends energy and soul. Inspired by Morrison’s admiration for the legendary Fats Domino, the track features a funky horn section, a driving rhythm, and Morrison’s dynamic vocal performance, all coming together to create a celebratory anthem of music and movement. The song’s lyrics express pure joy, making it a radio-friendly hit that still maintains Morrison’s unique style. Domino became one of his highest-charting singles in the U.S., showing his ability to craft infectious songs that appeal to a wide audience while staying true to his roots. The song’s upbeat energy and undeniable groove have made it a staple in Morrison’s live performances and a fan favorite for decades.

5. Wild Night (1971)

From the 1971 album Tupelo Honey, Wild Night is a soulful, funky track that perfectly captures the excitement and spontaneity of a night out on the town. With its jazzy horns, groovy bassline, and Morrison’s lively vocal performance, the song radiates an infectious energy that invites listeners to let loose and dance. Its themes of freedom, adventure, and youthful exuberance continue to resonate with listeners across generations. Wild Night remains one of Morrison’s most enduring tracks, still a favorite on dancefloors and in playlists. Its timeless appeal lies in its ability to connect with the universal desire for fun and excitement, proving that Morrison’s music can bridge the gap between eras and always feel fresh and alive.

6. Have I Told You Lately (1989)

A heartfelt ballad from the 1989 album Avalon Sunset, Have I Told You Lately is one of Van Morrison’s most beloved love songs. With tender lyrics expressing deep gratitude and devotion, the song has become a staple at weddings and romantic occasions. Its gentle melody, combined with Morrison’s soulful and emotional delivery, creates an intimate atmosphere that touches listeners on a profound level. Although it is often interpreted as a romantic declaration, Morrison has described the song as a spiritual offering, adding another layer of meaning to its timeless appeal. The track’s sincerity and vulnerability make it one of Morrison’s most enduring works, capturing the essence of love in a way that resonates with people from all walks of life.

7. Gloria (1965)

Originally released in 1965 with Morrison’s band Them, Gloria is a quintessential garage rock anthem that helped define the genre. With its raw energy, driving three-chord progression, and Morrison’s snarling vocals, the song exudes attitude and rebellious spirit. The iconic “G-L-O-R-I-A” chorus has become synonymous with classic rock, and the track’s simple yet powerful structure has made it a lasting favorite. Gloria is a song that has been covered by countless artists, but its original version by Morrison remains a landmark moment in rock music history. Its defiant tone and youthful exuberance are a testament to Morrison’s early talent in crafting unforgettable hooks and capturing the essence of the rebellious spirit of the 1960s.

8. Caravan (1970)

Caravan, a standout track from Moondance, is a lively, energetic celebration of music, movement, and human connection. The song blends jazz, rock, and folk influences, creating a rhythmic groove that invites listeners to dance along. With its passionate vocals and soulful instrumentation, Caravan has become one of Morrison’s signature live performances, frequently included in his setlists for its exuberant energy. The song’s lyrics, celebrating the joy of music and the vitality of life, perfectly capture Morrison’s ability to transcend genre boundaries and create music that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. Caravan continues to captivate audiences, maintaining its status as one of Morrison’s most beloved songs.

9. Crazy Love (1970)

A tender, intimate ballad from the Moondance album, Crazy Love highlights Morrison’s softer, more romantic side. With its gentle acoustic arrangement and Morrison’s emotive vocals, the song creates an atmosphere of warmth and vulnerability. The simple yet profound lyrics capture the feeling of being in love, with all its sweetness and longing. Crazy Love is a perfect example of Morrison’s ability to convey deep emotion through his music, and its timeless appeal has made it a favorite for weddings and romantic moments. The song’s emotional depth, paired with its elegant simplicity, showcases Morrison’s artistry and his ability to create songs that resonate deeply with his audience.

10. Tupelo Honey (1971)

The title track from Tupelo Honey is a lush, poetic ode to love and nature. The song’s soulful arrangement, with its gentle piano and rich instrumentation, perfectly complements Morrison’s impassioned vocal delivery. The lyrics, comparing a lover’s sweetness to the rare and cherished tupelo honey, create a beautiful metaphor for love and devotion. Tupelo Honey is a song that feels both intimate and universal, capturing the timeless beauty of romantic love. Its sweeping melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it one of Morrison’s most cherished works, a true masterpiece of romantic songwriting that has remained beloved by fans for decades.