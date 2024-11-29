AC/DC is more than just a rock band—they’re a global phenomenon whose thunderous riffs and electrifying energy have defined the very essence of rock ‘n’ roll. For nearly five decades, this legendary Australian group has delivered some of the most iconic songs in music history, captivating millions with their raw power, rebellious spirit, and larger-than-life sound. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering the magic of Angus Young’s blistering guitar solos and the unforgettable voices of Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, AC/DC’s music is impossible to ignore. Their songs are the ultimate soundtrack to adrenaline-fueled nights, stadium-shaking concerts, and timeless rock anthems that unite generations.

From the haunting chime of “Hells Bells” to the fiery energy of “Thunderstruck,” each track in this list has earned its place as a classic. These aren’t just songs—they’re moments in rock history, capturing the grit, passion, and unstoppable force that makes AC/DC one of the most celebrated bands of all time. So grab your air guitar, crank up the volume, and join us as we count down the top 10 most popular AC/DC songs of all time. Get ready to salute the kings of hard rock and relive the power of their greatest hits!

1. Back in Black (1980)

“Back in Black” is more than just a song—it’s an anthem of resilience and a landmark in rock history. Released in 1980 as the title track of AC/DC’s first album following the untimely death of their original frontman, Bon Scott, the song marked the band’s triumphant return with new vocalist Brian Johnson. Its instantly recognizable opening riff, crafted by Angus Young, is a masterpiece of simple yet electrifying guitar work. The song’s powerful rhythm, rebellious lyrics, and Johnson’s gritty delivery perfectly encapsulate the essence of rock ‘n’ roll. “Back in Black” became an instant classic and remains a staple of arena rock. Its swaggering groove and unrelenting energy captured the heart of the rock scene, cementing it as one of AC/DC’s most iconic songs and a defining moment in their career.

2. Highway to Hell (1979)

“Highway to Hell” is a bold declaration of rock ‘n’ roll defiance, forever etched into the fabric of the genre. Released in 1979, it was the title track of AC/DC’s final album with Bon Scott, and its riff-driven energy and rebellious lyrics quickly became an anthem for freedom and indulgence. The song’s infectious rhythm and electrifying guitar work, paired with Scott’s charismatic vocals, created a perfect storm of rock ‘n’ roll swagger. With its sing-along chorus, it transcended generations, making “Highway to Hell” one of AC/DC’s most enduring songs and one of the greatest rock anthems ever recorded.

3. Thunderstruck (1990)

“Thunderstruck” is a thrilling burst of pure adrenaline, embodying the raw power of AC/DC’s live performances. Released as the opening track of The Razors Edge in 1990, its unforgettable tapping intro by Angus Young remains one of the most electrifying guitar riffs in rock history. The song’s thunderous rhythm, coupled with Brian Johnson’s dynamic vocals, builds to a crescendo that has made it a favorite at live shows. It’s a stadium anthem, designed to get fans on their feet, clapping and chanting along to its electrifying beat. “Thunderstruck” remains one of AC/DC’s signature tracks, its energy still shocking listeners as it did more than three decades ago.

4. You Shook Me All Night Long (1980)

One of AC/DC’s most universally beloved songs, “You Shook Me All Night Long” is a celebration of rock, love, and lust. Released as part of Back in Black in 1980, it combines a catchy, upbeat riff with playful, innuendo-laden lyrics delivered by Brian Johnson. The track became an instant crossover hit, appealing to both die-hard rock fans and mainstream audiences alike. Its infectious hook and lighter, fun-loving tone distinguish it from AC/DC’s more hard-edged tracks, making it a radio favorite. The song’s perfect balance of power and melody showcases the band’s ability to combine infectious grooves with rock ‘n’ roll charm, making “You Shook Me All Night Long” one of their most iconic songs.

5. T.N.T. (1975)

“T.N.T.” is a relentless explosion of energy and rebellion, capturing the spirit of AC/DC’s early years. Released in 1975, this anthem is the very definition of rock ‘n’ roll swagger. Bon Scott’s bold vocals, paired with the pounding rhythm and Angus Young’s fiery guitar riffs, create a track that exudes confidence and raw power. The song’s explosive energy is embodied in the chant of “Oi! Oi! Oi!” and Scott’s signature delivery, making it a high-octane declaration of independence. “T.N.T.” quickly became a live favorite and a defining moment in the band’s rise to fame, a testament to their unrelenting, rebellious spirit.

6. Hells Bells (1980)

“Hells Bells” opens with the eerie tolling of a church bell, setting the stage for one of AC/DC’s most dramatic and ominous tracks. Released as the opening song on Back in Black in 1980, it marked the beginning of a new era for the band with Brian Johnson taking over the lead vocals. The slow, building riff and the sense of impending doom create a haunting atmosphere, perfectly matched by the powerful, gritty vocals. This track became a fan favorite for its intensity and ominous tone, showing the band’s versatility in blending dark, atmospheric elements with their signature high-energy rock style.

7. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (1976)

“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” is a mischievous, cheeky rock classic that became one of AC/DC’s most memorable tracks. Released in 1976, the song is a darkly humorous tale of a hitman offering “solutions” to life’s problems. Bon Scott’s sly, confident delivery of the lyrics adds an extra layer of charm to the song, while Angus Young’s driving guitar riff and the band’s infectious rhythm keep the energy high. The track blends rebellious attitude with tongue-in-cheek humor, perfectly embodying AC/DC’s knack for mixing raw power with a devilish sense of fun.

8. Shoot to Thrill (1980)

“Shoot to Thrill” is a high-energy anthem that perfectly encapsulates AC/DC’s electrifying live presence. Released on Back in Black in 1980, the track is a thrilling ride from start to finish, with Angus Young’s sharp guitar riffs and a pounding rhythm section driving the momentum. Brian Johnson delivers the lyrics with unrelenting intensity, capturing the thrill of living life on the edge. The song’s high-octane energy and fist-pumping tempo make it a favorite at concerts, where its explosive vibe is amplified by the crowd’s enthusiasm. “Shoot to Thrill” has become a defining moment in AC/DC’s legendary catalog.

9. For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) (1981)

“For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” is an unrelenting tribute to rock fans and the spirit of live music. Released in 1981, the song’s slow-building rhythm gives way to a powerful, cannon-blasting chorus that has become synonymous with AC/DC’s live shows. The track’s anthemic qualities, paired with Brian Johnson’s commanding vocals and Angus Young’s fiery solos, make it an iconic salute to the fans who keep the rock ‘n’ roll flame alive. “For Those About to Rock” continues to be a staple at concerts, its thundering chorus rallying crowds for the ultimate celebration of rock.

10. It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) (1975)

“It’s a Long Way to the Top” is an unforgettable anthem about the struggles and hardships of life on the road. Released in 1975, this track features Bon Scott’s witty, yet honest lyrics about the trials of the music business, making it a raw and relatable song for anyone striving to make it. The inclusion of bagpipes—played by Scott himself—adds an unusual and iconic touch, while Angus Young’s guitar riff ties everything together in perfect harmony. The song captures the grit and determination it takes to succeed, making it one of AC/DC’s most enduring and beloved tracks.