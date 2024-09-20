Oklahoma might be best known for its vast plains and cowboy culture, but the Sooner State has also birthed some of the most iconic voices in the music industry. From the open fields of small towns to the bustling streets of Tulsa, the state’s rich musical heritage has produced legendary talent across a variety of genres. Whether it’s the twang of country, the soul of folk, or the electrifying energy of rock, these Oklahoma-born artists have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique sounds and unforgettable performances. In this list, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular singers to emerge from Oklahoma—artists who’ve not only climbed the charts but have also left an indelible mark on the music world. Whether they’ve won countless awards, sold millions of albums, or inspired entire generations, these musicians all share one common trait: their roots in Oklahoma. So, saddle up as we take you through a journey of the state’s finest, from country legends to Broadway stars, and discover what makes Oklahoma a hidden gem in the world of music!

1. Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is a country music icon whose influence extends far beyond the genre’s traditional fanbase. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he revolutionized country music in the ’90s by blending honky-tonk with rock and pop elements, creating a sound that appealed to millions. His energetic live performances, complete with pyrotechnics and stage dives, redefined what it meant to be a country star. With hits like “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance,” Brooks became a household name, selling over 170 million albums worldwide. His impact on country music is undeniable, as he’s one of the very few artists to successfully cross over into mainstream pop culture while staying true to his country roots. Garth Brooks’ legacy is cemented as one of the best-selling artists of all time.

2. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire, known as the “Queen of Country,” has been a dominant force in country music since the 1980s. Born in McAlester, Oklahoma, Reba’s rich voice and emotional storytelling set her apart. Her career exploded with hits like “Fancy” and “Is There Life Out There,” showcasing her ability to tackle complex themes of empowerment, love, and hardship. But Reba’s talents don’t stop at music—she’s an accomplished actress, starring in her own hit TV show Reba, and appearing on Broadway. With over 50 Top 10 hits and various awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Reba has proven herself as a multifaceted entertainer who continues to inspire generations of artists.

3. Carrie Underwood

After winning American Idol in 2005, Carrie Underwood’s rise to superstardom was meteoric. Hailing from the small town of Checotah, Oklahoma, this vocal powerhouse quickly became one of country music’s leading ladies. Her debut single, “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” set the tone for a career defined by powerful ballads and emotionally charged storytelling. From her fiery hit “Before He Cheats” to faith-driven anthems like “Something in the Water,” Underwood’s ability to switch between genres, while staying true to her country roots, has earned her millions of fans worldwide. She’s won a staggering number of awards, including multiple Grammys, and is one of the best-selling female country artists ever.

4. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton’s deep, gravelly voice and charming Oklahoma drawl have made him one of country music’s biggest stars. Born in Ada, Oklahoma, Shelton rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut single “Austin,” a heartfelt ballad that topped the charts. Since then, he’s racked up hit after hit, including “God’s Country” and “Honey Bee.” Beyond his music, Blake has become a beloved television personality as a longtime coach on The Voice, where his witty banter and down-to-earth personality have endeared him to fans. Shelton’s down-home charisma and consistent chart-topping hits have solidified him as one of country’s most consistent and beloved stars.

5. Woody Guthrie

Few musicians have had as profound an impact on American music and culture as Woody Guthrie. Born in Okemah, Oklahoma, Guthrie became the voice of working-class America during the Great Depression. His most famous song, “This Land Is Your Land,” is an enduring anthem of social justice and unity. Guthrie’s folk music chronicled the struggles of everyday people, from Dust Bowl migrants to factory workers, and his simple, yet powerful, lyrics helped inspire future generations of protest singers like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen. Though his life was tragically cut short by Huntington’s disease, Guthrie’s legacy lives on as one of the most influential folk musicians in history.

6. Toby Keith

Toby Keith, born in Clinton, Oklahoma, epitomizes the modern country music superstar. Known for his larger-than-life personality and patriotic anthems, Keith’s breakout hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” launched a career marked by chart-topping singles and sold-out stadium tours. Songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “As Good As I Once Was” showcase his blend of humor, patriotism, and swagger, making him a fan favorite. Keith’s deep, resonant voice and unapologetic stance on American pride resonate with country fans across the globe. Beyond music, he’s a successful business mogul, with his own restaurant chain and record label.

7. Vince Gill

Vince Gill is one of the most respected and versatile musicians in country music. Born in Norman, Oklahoma, Gill is known for his smooth tenor voice and exceptional guitar skills. With hits like “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and “Whenever You Come Around,” Gill has consistently delivered heartfelt ballads and poignant lyrics throughout his career. A multi-instrumentalist, Gill’s talents extend beyond country, as he’s collaborated with artists across genres. His work with the band The Eagles as a touring member further showcases his musical depth. He’s won over 20 Grammy Awards, making him one of the most awarded artists in country music history.

8. Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth is a Broadway sensation and a vocal powerhouse, known for her incredible range and effervescent personality. Born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Chenoweth became a star on Broadway, particularly for her Tony Award-winning role in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and her iconic portrayal of Glinda in Wicked. But her talents don’t stop there—Chenoweth has also made a name for herself in television and film, showcasing her comedic timing and impressive vocal chops. Her ability to switch between classical, pop, and musical theater genres makes her one of the most versatile performers in entertainment today.

9. J.J. Cale

J.J. Cale may not have been a household name during his lifetime, but his laid-back style and signature “Tulsa Sound” left an indelible mark on rock music. Born in Oklahoma City, Cale’s influence can be heard in the music of legends like Eric Clapton, who covered Cale’s songs “Cocaine” and “After Midnight.” Known for his understated vocals and minimalist production, Cale’s music fused blues, rock, and country into a unique sound that became the blueprint for many artists. His quiet demeanor masked the fact that he was one of the most innovative musicians of his time, with a legacy that continues to grow after his passing.

10. Ronnie Dunn

Ronnie Dunn, half of the iconic country duo Brooks & Dunn, is another Oklahoma-born star who has left an indelible mark on the genre. Raised in Tulsa, Dunn’s powerful voice helped propel the duo to massive success in the 1990s with hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “My Maria.” Known for his soulful delivery and impressive range, Dunn’s voice became synonymous with the duo’s signature honky-tonk sound. After Brooks & Dunn’s initial split, Dunn embarked on a successful solo career, further showcasing his versatility as a singer and songwriter. His ability to connect with fans through heartfelt lyrics and energetic anthems keeps him at the forefront of country music.