Ohio may be known as the Buckeye State, but it’s also home to an incredible array of musical talent that has shaped the soundtrack of our lives. From groundbreaking rock legends to soulful R&B icons, Ohio has produced some of the most influential and beloved artists across all genres. Whether they’ve dominated the charts, won prestigious awards, or redefined entire musical movements, these singers have made a lasting impact on the global music scene. In this list of the top 10 most popular famous singers from Ohio, we celebrate the artists who have not only made their mark in the industry but have also become cultural icons in their own right. Get ready to dive into the rich musical legacy of Ohio, where each of these stars has risen to shine on the world stage. From the smooth crooning of John Legend to the rebellious spirit of Chrissie Hynde, this list covers the spectrum of talent that spans generations and genres. So buckle up and enjoy the ride through Ohio’s musical history—these artists are nothing short of legendary.

1. John Legend

John Legend, born in Springfield, Ohio, has become one of the most accomplished artists of his generation, blending soul, R&B, and pop with grace and sophistication. From the moment his velvety voice graced the airwaves, Legend’s impact was undeniable. His breakout hit, “Ordinary People,” introduced the world to his mastery of songwriting and storytelling. With a career that spans multiple Grammy Awards and chart-topping successes, his global anthem, “All of Me,” became a wedding staple and a love song for the ages. Beyond his music, Legend is one of the rare artists to achieve EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), solidifying his place as a true entertainment icon. He’s also a humanitarian, using his platform to champion social causes and inspire change. Legend’s combination of talent, heart, and intellect sets him apart as one of Ohio’s brightest stars.

2. Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman, a Cleveland native, revolutionized the folk-rock scene with her raw, introspective songwriting and powerful voice. Her debut single, “Fast Car,” is a poignant narrative of escape and hope, resonating with fans around the world and becoming an enduring classic. Chapman’s music is deeply rooted in social commentary, touching on themes of injustice, love, and resilience. Her rich, soulful voice paired with her minimalist guitar arrangements creates a haunting, emotional experience. With multiple Grammy wins, including for hits like “Give Me One Reason,” Chapman remains a revered figure in music. Her ability to tell stories that are both personal and universal has made her a timeless artist whose work continues to inspire generations.

3. Dave Grohl

From Warren, Ohio, Dave Grohl is a rock legend who has redefined the genre more than once. First exploding onto the scene as the hard-hitting drummer of Nirvana, Grohl was part of one of the most influential bands of the 1990s. After Nirvana’s tragic end, he didn’t miss a beat, founding the Foo Fighters and proving his prowess as a frontman, guitarist, and songwriter. Hits like “Everlong” and “Best of You” catapulted Foo Fighters into rock royalty. Grohl’s energy is boundless, with his relentless touring, powerful performances, and infectious enthusiasm for music. His ability to masterfully shift between the roles of drummer, singer, and guitarist has made him one of the most respected figures in modern rock, earning him multiple Grammy Awards and a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

4. The Isley Brothers

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, The Isley Brothers are nothing short of musical pioneers. Their career, spanning over six decades, is a testament to their versatility and staying power. From early doo-wop classics like “Shout” to the funk-laden grooves of “That Lady” and “Fight the Power,” the Isleys have continually reinvented themselves, influencing multiple generations of musicians. Their seamless blending of R&B, funk, soul, and even rock has made them one of the most sampled groups in hip-hop history. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Isley Brothers’ legacy is firmly cemented in the annals of music history, with their infectious rhythms and soulful harmonies continuing to inspire music lovers worldwide.

5. Kid Cudi

Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, emerged from Cleveland, Ohio, to become one of the most influential voices in modern hip-hop. His debut single, “Day ‘n’ Nite,” captured the struggles of isolation and mental health, themes that would define much of his career. Cudi’s music blends hip-hop with alternative and psychedelic influences, creating a sound that is both introspective and genre-defying. Albums like Man on the Moon: The End of Day have earned him a cult following, with fans drawn to his vulnerability and honesty. Cudi’s influence on the genre, particularly his willingness to address mental health, has inspired a new generation of artists, making him a trailblazer in alternative hip-hop.

6. Dean Martin

Dean Martin, born in Steubenville, Ohio, was the epitome of cool. As a member of the famed Rat Pack alongside Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., Martin’s laid-back charm and smooth vocal style made him a pop culture icon. Known for timeless hits like “That’s Amore” and “Everybody Loves Somebody,” Martin’s voice became synonymous with romance and elegance. His easy-going demeanor, whether on stage or on screen, made him an audience favorite, and his successful career in both music and film solidified his status as a multi-talented star. Martin’s influence extends beyond music, as his effortless charisma continues to inspire modern entertainers.

7. Bow Wow

Bow Wow, born Shad Gregory Moss in Columbus, Ohio, skyrocketed to fame at an incredibly young age. Discovered by Snoop Dogg and mentored by Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow became a household name with hits like “Bounce with Me” and “Let Me Hold You.” As a child star in the early 2000s, he dominated the hip-hop charts, becoming one of the youngest rappers to achieve mainstream success. Over the years, Bow Wow has expanded his career into acting, but his early contributions to hip-hop—especially as a young prodigy—remain his most notable achievement. His youthful charisma and catchy hooks made him a staple of early 2000s pop culture.

8. Marilyn Manson

Brian Hugh Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, was born in Canton, Ohio, and has made a career out of challenging convention. As the frontman of his eponymous band, Manson’s shocking imagery and provocative performances made him a lightning rod for controversy in the 1990s. Despite the outrage, Manson’s music, including hits like “The Beautiful People” and his cover of “Sweet Dreams,” struck a chord with fans, blending industrial rock with dark, introspective lyrics. Manson’s influence extends beyond music—his visual aesthetic and refusal to conform have made him a cultural icon, often credited with pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable in mainstream media.

9. Eric Carmen

Cleveland-born Eric Carmen first found fame as the lead singer of the Raspberries, a power pop band that produced hits like “Go All the Way.” However, it was his solo career that truly made him a household name. With classics like “All by Myself” and “Hungry Eyes” (the latter featured in Dirty Dancing), Carmen’s career is marked by soaring ballads that showcase his ability to evoke deep emotion through music. His knack for writing songs that tug at the heartstrings has earned him a lasting place in pop music history. Carmen’s melodies and heartfelt lyrics continue to resonate, making him a beloved figure in both the pop and rock worlds.

10. Chrissie Hynde

Akron, Ohio’s Chrissie Hynde is a rock legend and the face of The Pretenders. With her raw, rebellious spirit, Hynde helped define the sound of punk and new wave in the late 1970s and 1980s. Her smoky voice and fearless attitude are showcased in hits like “Brass in Pocket” and “Back on the Chain Gang.” Hynde’s songwriting often blends vulnerability with toughness, making her a unique voice in rock. A trailblazer for women in the male-dominated world of punk, Hynde’s influence extends beyond her music, as she continues to inspire both aspiring musicians and fans with her fearless approach to life and art.