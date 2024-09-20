New Hampshire may be one of the smallest states in the U.S., but it’s produced some seriously big talents in the world of music! From soulful folk singers to rock legends and pop sensations, the Granite State has given rise to artists who’ve made their mark on the global stage. Whether it’s the heart-wrenching storytelling of Ray LaMontagne, the iconic heavy metal roar of Ronnie James Dio, or the chart-topping pop hits of JoJo, New Hampshire’s musical roots run deep and diverse. This list highlights ten of the most influential and popular singers and musicians hailing from New Hampshire, showcasing a stunning variety of genres and styles. Whether you’re a fan of folk, rock, country, or even punk, these artists have left an indelible mark on the music world. So, buckle up as we take you through the top 10 famous singers from New Hampshire—you might just find your next favorite artist or rediscover a legend! From small-town beginnings to international fame, these musicians prove that New Hampshire punches far above its weight when it comes to musical talent. Let’s dive in!

1. Ray LaMontagne

Ray LaMontagne, born in Nashua, New Hampshire, is one of folk-rock’s most distinctive voices. Known for his raspy, soulful tone, LaMontagne’s music transports listeners to a world of introspection and raw emotion. His debut album Trouble (2004) was a critical and commercial success, introducing audiences to his deeply vulnerable songwriting. Tracks like “Jolene” and the title track “Trouble” remain timeless gems, capturing the essence of love, loss, and longing. Over the years, LaMontagne has experimented with various musical styles, from the folk-driven sound of Till the Sun Turns Black to the rock-infused dynamics of Supernova. Despite his growing success, he remains a humble, enigmatic figure, shying away from the spotlight to let his music speak for itself. His ability to craft songs that resonate on a deeply personal level has earned him a dedicated fanbase, and his live performances are often intimate, emotional experiences.

2. Ronnie James Dio

Few voices in the world of heavy metal are as iconic as Ronnie James Dio’s. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Dio’s career spanned over five decades, during which he fronted some of the most legendary rock bands, including Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and his own band, Dio. His soaring, operatic voice became synonymous with the genre, and his larger-than-life stage presence made him a metal icon. Dio is also credited with popularizing the “devil horns” hand gesture, a symbol now deeply ingrained in rock culture. His work on albums like Heaven and Hell and Holy Diver solidified his place in the pantheon of rock gods. Even after his passing in 2010, Dio’s influence continues to inspire generations of metalheads, and his legacy is celebrated annually at tribute concerts and festivals around the world.

3. JoJo (Joanna Levesque)

Joanna “JoJo” Levesque was born in Brattleboro, Vermont, but spent much of her childhood in Keene, New Hampshire, where she honed her craft as a pop and R&B singer. At just 13 years old, JoJo exploded onto the music scene with her breakout hit Leave (Get Out), becoming the youngest solo artist to top the Billboard charts. With powerful vocals that belied her age, JoJo quickly earned a reputation as a vocal powerhouse. Her follow-up hit, Too Little Too Late, further cemented her pop stardom. Despite facing legal battles with her record label that stifled her career for years, she made a triumphant return with her album Mad Love in 2016. JoJo’s journey is one of resilience and passion, and she continues to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

4. Adam Sandler

Though primarily known for his comedic prowess, Adam Sandler’s musical talents should not be underestimated. Raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sandler’s career as a comedic actor has often overlapped with his musical abilities. His humorous songs, such as The Chanukah Song, became cult classics, blending his signature wit with clever songwriting. Sandler’s musical performances in films like The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates have also showcased his ability to craft catchy, heartfelt tunes. While his comedy often takes center stage, Sandler’s love for music is evident in his live performances, where he frequently incorporates original songs. Whether he’s making audiences laugh or touching their hearts with a ballad, Sandler’s versatility as a performer knows no bounds.

5. GG Allin

Known for his outrageous and extreme performances, GG Allin was one of punk rock’s most controversial figures. Born in Lancaster, New Hampshire, Allin pushed the boundaries of music and performance art, often to shocking and provocative lengths. His live shows were infamous for their unpredictability, often descending into chaos and violence. While his behavior garnered as much attention as his music, Allin’s raw and unapologetic approach to punk rock earned him a cult following. His lyrics tackled themes of rebellion, self-destruction, and alienation, embodying the punk ethos of rejecting societal norms. Though his career was short and tumultuous—he passed away in 1993 at the age of 36—GG Allin remains a polarizing figure in the punk community, remembered for challenging the very nature of performance and art.

6. Danielle Bradbery

Danielle Bradbery, though born in Texas, spent a significant part of her life in Hollis, New Hampshire, where her love for country music blossomed. She first captured America’s heart as the youngest winner of The Voice in 2013, at just 16 years old. With a voice that effortlessly blends country and pop, Bradbery’s debut single The Heart of Dixie introduced her as a rising star in the country music scene. Her sophomore album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, showcased her growth as an artist, with more personal and introspective songwriting. Bradbery’s ability to connect with audiences through her heartfelt lyrics and crystal-clear vocals has earned her a loyal fanbase. She continues to make waves in the country music world, solidifying her place as one of the genre’s most promising young talents.

7. Steven Tyler (Honorary Mention)

Though not born in New Hampshire, Steven Tyler spent part of his youth in Sunapee, and the Granite State holds a special place in his heart. As the flamboyant frontman of Aerosmith, Tyler has become one of rock’s most recognizable voices and personalities. With hits like Dream On, Walk This Way, and Sweet Emotion, Aerosmith has defined generations of rock music. Tyler’s high-energy performances, trademark scarves, and unmistakable screech have made him a living legend. Beyond his work with Aerosmith, Tyler has delved into solo projects, including a foray into country music. His charisma, vocal range, and stage presence have solidified his status as one of rock’s greatest frontmen, and his connection to New Hampshire adds a special layer to his storied career.

8. Tom Rush

Tom Rush, born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is a folk music pioneer whose influence on the genre cannot be overstated. A central figure in the 1960s folk revival, Rush’s bluesy guitar playing and poignant songwriting inspired a generation of musicians, including Joni Mitchell and James Taylor. His ability to blend traditional folk, blues, and contemporary storytelling made him a standout among his peers. Rush’s albums, such as The Circle Game, remain touchstones for folk enthusiasts, and his live shows continue to draw dedicated audiences. With a career spanning six decades, Rush’s contribution to folk music is immeasurable, and his influence can still be heard in the work of today’s singer-songwriters.

9. Recycled Percussion

Hailing from Goffstown, New Hampshire, Recycled Percussion is an innovative band that has turned everyday objects into musical instruments. The group gained national attention with their high-energy performances on America’s Got Talent, where they wowed audiences with their creative use of recycled materials like buckets, ladders, and power tools to create infectious rhythms. Their unique blend of rock and percussion has earned them a dedicated following and led to a successful Las Vegas residency. Recycled Percussion’s shows are a sensory overload, combining music, light, and audience participation in a way that’s both thrilling and interactive. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what music can be makes them one of New Hampshire’s most exciting musical exports.

10. SayWeCanFly (Braden Barrie)

Braden Barrie, better known by his stage name SayWeCanFly, was born in Ontario, Canada but later moved to Peterborough, New Hampshire, where he developed his deeply emotional acoustic music. Barrie’s heartfelt lyrics and stripped-down acoustic sound have resonated with fans around the world, particularly within the emo and acoustic music scenes. His DIY approach to music—self-releasing his albums and building a strong online presence—has earned him a dedicated following. Songs like “Song of The Sparrow” and “Driftwood Heart” showcase Barrie’s vulnerability and emotional depth, making him a standout in the indie music world. SayWeCanFly’s ability to connect with listeners on a personal level, combined with his relentless work ethic, has made him a rising star in the acoustic/emo genre.