Nebraska may be known for its vast prairies and small-town charm, but the Cornhusker State has also produced an impressive roster of musical talent that has made waves across the globe. From indie rock pioneers to Broadway stars, these artists have used their Nebraska roots to fuel their creativity and passion, shaping the soundtracks of countless lives. Whether through heartfelt folk ballads, electrifying pop hooks, or soul-stirring performances, Nebraska’s musical exports have left an indelible mark on the music industry. In this article, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular singers and musicians from Nebraska, each with a unique sound and story that will leave you inspired. From the raw, emotional lyricism of Conor Oberst to the genre-defining dance and vocals of Fred Astaire, these artists have not only made Nebraska proud but have also built lasting legacies that continue to influence new generations of musicians. So, buckle up and let’s explore the rich, diverse, and unexpected musical heritage that proves Nebraska is far more than just the heartland—it’s a cradle of creativity!

1. Conor Oberst

Conor Oberst, the heart and soul behind the indie rock outfit Bright Eyes, is one of Nebraska’s most revered musical exports. Hailing from Omaha, Oberst began writing and recording music as a teenager, quickly gaining a reputation for his deeply emotional and often melancholic lyrics. His music, which blends folk sensibilities with indie rock, has resonated with a generation of listeners seeking raw, unfiltered emotion. Albums like “Lifted or The Story is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground” and “I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning” are considered masterpieces in the indie world, showcasing his ability to turn personal turmoil into universal truths. Oberst has also contributed to Nebraska’s music scene by founding the iconic Saddle Creek Records. His influence on the indie scene is undeniable, making him a beacon for artists who prioritize storytelling and vulnerability.

2. Elliott Smith

Though Elliott Smith spent much of his life in Portland and Texas, he was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and Nebraska proudly claims part of his legacy. Smith’s soft, haunting voice and introspective lyrics have captivated fans worldwide. Known for his fingerpicked guitar style and melancholy lyrics, Smith’s music often dealt with themes of depression, addiction, and heartache, but always with a keen sense of beauty. Albums like “Either/Or” and “XO” have solidified his status as one of the most poignant songwriters of his generation. His influence stretches far beyond Nebraska, but his roots in the state are undeniable. Smith’s tragic death in 2003 only cemented his place as a legend in the world of indie and folk music, with fans continuing to discover his catalog and appreciate his unparalleled vulnerability.

3. Joan McCracken

Joan McCracken may not be a household name today, but in the mid-20th century, she was a force to be reckoned with on Broadway. Raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, McCracken had a dynamic career as both a singer and a dancer, with her energy and charisma lighting up every stage she graced. Known for her role in “Oklahoma!”, where her comedic timing and dance chops stole the show, she was an early pioneer of the triple-threat performer archetype that dominates Broadway today. Her talent extended beyond the stage, as she was also a mentor to some of the future stars of musical theater. Though her career was tragically cut short by illness, McCracken’s impact on Broadway and Nebraska’s performing arts history endures.

4. Matthew Sweet

Matthew Sweet is a Nebraska native whose infectious power-pop sound helped define the alternative rock landscape of the 1990s. Born in Lincoln, Sweet first garnered attention with his 1991 breakthrough album “Girlfriend”, which spawned hits like the title track and “I’ve Been Waiting”. Known for blending jangly guitars with introspective lyrics, Sweet’s music is a throwback to the melodic sensibilities of bands like Big Star and The Beatles, but with a distinctly modern twist. His ability to craft catchy hooks that linger long after the song has ended is one of his trademarks. Sweet’s influence on the genre is undeniable, and his sound remains timeless, making him a standout figure not just from Nebraska, but in the larger alternative rock movement.

5. Larry the Cable Guy (Daniel Lawrence Whitney)

While most people know Daniel Lawrence Whitney by his comedic persona Larry the Cable Guy, his roots in Nebraska are as real as his signature catchphrase: “Git-R-Done!” Born in Pawnee City, Whitney first found fame as a stand-up comedian, but he’s also released several albums that blend comedy and country music. His larger-than-life personality has made him a fixture on the blue-collar comedy circuit, and his albums have charted impressively in the country music world. His comedic songs, filled with down-home humor and relatable observations, resonate with listeners across America. Larry the Cable Guy’s jovial, everyman persona has turned him into a beloved cultural icon, and he remains one of Nebraska’s most recognizable exports.

6. Lyle Lovett

Though best known for his Texas roots, Lyle Lovett was actually born in Omaha, Nebraska, and the state can proudly claim a slice of his storied career. Lovett’s music defies easy categorization, blending country, jazz, blues, and folk into a sound that is uniquely his own. With a voice as rich and nuanced as his songwriting, Lovett has spent decades crafting albums that feel timeless. Songs like “If I Had a Boat” and “Cowboy Man” showcase his dry wit and storytelling prowess, while his live performances are legendary for their warmth and spontaneity. Lovett’s Nebraska connection may be lesser-known, but his impact on American music is undeniable, making him a true treasure across state lines.

7. Hildegarde

Hildegarde, born Hildegarde Loretta Sell, was a groundbreaking cabaret singer known as “The Incomparable Hildegarde.” Raised in Nebraska, she became a global sensation in the 1930s and 40s, performing in glamorous venues around the world. With her sophisticated stage presence and elegant gowns, Hildegarde helped define the cabaret genre. Her songs, performed in several languages, brought an air of cosmopolitan charm to Nebraska’s musical legacy. Beyond her singing talents, Hildegarde was a fashion icon and a media darling, credited with popularizing the long gloves and formal evening wear that became her trademark. Her influence on cabaret and vocal jazz endures, and she stands as one of Nebraska’s earliest musical stars.

8. Fred Astaire

Fred Astaire is a name synonymous with grace, style, and timeless entertainment. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Astaire became one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures, celebrated for his legendary dance routines and his smooth, elegant voice. Though primarily known as a dancer, Astaire’s contributions to music cannot be overlooked. His performances of classic songs like “Cheek to Cheek” and “The Way You Look Tonight” helped define the Great American Songbook. Astaire’s ability to make even the most intricate dance moves look effortless was mirrored in his singing, where his light, breezy delivery made every song feel like a conversation with an old friend. His Nebraska roots may seem surprising for such a cosmopolitan star, but they are a reminder that even legends come from humble beginnings.

9. Nathaniel Rateliff

Nathaniel Rateliff may have spent much of his life in Colorado, but his formative years were rooted in rural Missouri and Nebraska. Leading Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Rateliff has become a modern-day purveyor of soul-revival music, blending folk, rock, and vintage R&B into a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh. With songs like “S.O.B.”, Rateliff’s gritty vocals and infectious energy have made him a standout in the current music landscape. His ability to channel raw emotion into foot-stomping anthems has earned him a dedicated following, and his Nebraska upbringing is reflected in the earthiness and authenticity of his music. Rateliff’s rise to fame is a testament to his relentless work ethic and undeniable talent.

10. Tilly and the Wall

Omaha-based Tilly and the Wall brought something completely different to the indie music scene when they burst onto the scene in the early 2000s. Known for replacing traditional percussion with tap dancing, the group offered a whimsical and unique take on indie pop. Their infectious melodies, coupled with a DIY ethos, made them a standout in the Saddle Creek Records roster—home to many of Nebraska’s indie darlings. Albums like “Wild Like Children” and “Bottoms of Barrels” are filled with catchy hooks, sing-along choruses, and a sense of joy that’s hard to resist. Tilly and the Wall’s innovative approach to music-making, combined with their Nebraska roots, has cemented them as one of the state’s most exciting contributions to the indie world.