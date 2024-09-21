When it comes to the golden age of soul music, few artists had the raw power, passion, and grit of Wilson Pickett. Known for his electrifying voice and unforgettable stage presence, Pickett helped define the sound of the 1960s and 1970s with a catalog of hits that still sizzle with energy today. Whether igniting dance floors with infectious grooves or delivering spine-tingling ballads filled with emotion, Pickett’s songs transcend generations, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music. From funky anthems to heartfelt soul classics, his legendary recordings continue to inspire listeners and artists alike. In this countdown, we’ll dive into the top 10 most popular Wilson Pickett songs of all time — the tracks that made him a household name and cemented his place in music history. So, get ready to turn up the volume and relive the magic of these timeless tracks that showcase the best of Pickett’s unparalleled talent, charisma, and soul. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to his music, these songs are guaranteed to remind you why Wilson Pickett remains one of the most influential voices in soul music history.

1. “In the Midnight Hour” (1965)

Wilson Pickett’s breakthrough hit, “In the Midnight Hour,” is a soul classic that remains one of the most iconic songs of the 1960s. Released in 1965, the track was co-written by Pickett and Steve Cropper of Booker T. & the M.G.’s. Its unforgettable groove, driven by a tight rhythm section and horn arrangements, laid the foundation for a new sound in soul music. The song’s sultry lyrics and Pickett’s powerful, gritty voice made it an instant hit, topping the R&B charts and crossing over to the pop charts. Its slow-burning vibe captures the yearning and passion of a late-night rendezvous, making it an enduring favorite for generations of listeners.

2. “Mustang Sally” (1966)

“Mustang Sally” took the world by storm in 1966, becoming one of Wilson Pickett’s most beloved tracks. Originally written by Mack Rice, Pickett’s version is the definitive recording, with his commanding vocal delivery turning it into a timeless anthem. The song’s story of a woman who’s more interested in her car than her lover is underscored by a driving rhythm and infectious call-and-response chorus. The track’s playful energy and funky arrangement made it a staple of soul music, and it continues to be covered by artists across genres. “Mustang Sally” is a prime example of Pickett’s ability to bring raw emotion and swagger to every performance.

3. “Land of 1000 Dances” (1966)

Released in 1966, “Land of 1000 Dances” is an electrifying, high-energy song that showcases Wilson Pickett at his most dynamic. Originally written by Chris Kenner, it’s Pickett’s version that became a massive hit, thanks to his explosive vocal power and the song’s irresistible beat. The “na-na-na-na-na” chant became a cultural phenomenon, making the song a favorite in dance clubs. The horn-driven arrangement and relentless pace give the track a sense of celebration and joy, capturing the spirit of the 1960s dance craze. This song is a ride from start to finish, with Pickett’s voice soaring over the pulsating rhythm, making it impossible not to move.

4. “Funky Broadway” (1967)

In 1967, Wilson Pickett took funk to new heights with “Funky Broadway.” A groundbreaking track, it was the first song with the word “funky” in its title to reach the Billboard charts. Written by Dyke Christian of Dyke and the Blazers, Pickett’s version became the definitive recording. The song’s groovy bassline, infectious horn stabs, and Pickett’s raspy, commanding vocals make it a gritty celebration of the nightlife and culture of Broadway streets across America. The lyrics, filled with slang and swagger, capture the essence of urban nightlife, while the driving beat propels the song forward. “Funky Broadway” is a testament to Pickett’s ability to blend soul, funk, and raw energy into a sound that’s both timeless and groundbreaking.

5. “634-5789 (Soulsville, U.S.A.)” (1966)

Wilson Pickett’s “634-5789 (Soulsville, U.S.A.),” released in 1966, is a smooth, soulful ode to love and connection. Co-written by Eddie Floyd and Steve Cropper, the song features a catchy call-and-response chorus and a tight, melodic groove. The title refers to a fictional phone number, inviting listeners to dial in for a good time, and Pickett’s confident delivery gives the song an irresistible charm. Backed by a powerhouse of horns and a tight rhythm, the track became a number one hit on the R&B charts. Its blend of vulnerability and swagger makes it a quintessential soul track, showcasing Pickett’s ability to mix romance with raw, emotional intensity.

6. “Don’t Let the Green Grass Fool You” (1970)

Released in 1970, “Don’t Let the Green Grass Fool You” is a soulful ballad that finds Wilson Pickett urging a lover not to be swayed by appearances. With a message about loyalty and staying true to what you have, the song is carried by a smooth, mid-tempo groove that highlights Pickett’s emotional delivery. The organ and guitar work provide a warm, laid-back backdrop, allowing Pickett’s voice to shine as he delivers the song’s heartfelt message. It became a top 20 hit on both the pop and R&B charts, resonating with listeners for its relatable themes and Pickett’s ability to infuse every note with passion and sincerity.

7. “Ninety-Nine and a Half (Won’t Do)” (1966)

“Ninety-Nine and a Half (Won’t Do)” is a powerful soul track from 1966 that showcases Wilson Pickett’s gospel roots. With its driving beat, intense vocals, and message of commitment, the song became a hit on both the R&B and pop charts. Pickett’s raw, impassioned delivery emphasizes the song’s theme that nothing less than full dedication will suffice in love. The track’s gospel-inflected call-and-response structure, coupled with a relentless rhythm, gives the song a sense of urgency and passion. The horns blare, the drums pound, and Pickett’s voice soars, making this song a standout in his catalog of soul classics.

8. “I’m in Love” (1967)

“I’m in Love,” released in 1967, is a beautiful, heartfelt ballad that shows Wilson Pickett’s softer side. Written by Bobby Womack, the song is a declaration of devotion and romantic bliss. Pickett’s voice takes on a smoother, more tender tone, perfectly suited to the song’s gentle groove and loving lyrics. The arrangement, featuring soft horns and a laid-back rhythm, allows Pickett to shine with a more restrained, yet equally powerful, vocal performance. This song highlights the versatility of Pickett’s talent, proving that he could deliver both high-energy soul and deeply emotional ballads with equal skill and intensity.

9. “Engine Number 9” (1970)

“Engine Number 9,” released in 1970, is one of Wilson Pickett’s funkiest tracks, blending his signature soul sound with a harder, more rhythmic edge. The song’s relentless groove, driven by a chugging bassline and powerful brass section, mimics the sound and motion of a moving train. Pickett’s passionate vocals ride the groove, telling a story of longing and travel, as he pleads for the train to bring his lover back. The track’s energy is infectious, with Pickett’s voice soaring over the funk-inflected beat. A hit on both the R&B and pop charts, “Engine Number 9” is a testament to Pickett’s ability to innovate and push soul music into new directions.

10. “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love” (1967)

Wilson Pickett’s rendition of “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love,” released in 1967, breathes new life into the Solomon Burke classic. Pickett’s version is more uptempo and brimming with his signature intensity. The song’s message is universal — everyone needs love — and Pickett’s raspy vocals and energetic delivery make it an irresistible anthem. The driving rhythm, punctuated by a rollicking horn section, gives the song a sense of urgency and excitement. Pickett’s performance captures the joy and desperation of love, making this song a standout in his catalog. The track remains a favorite for its infectious energy and timeless message.