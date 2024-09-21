Few bands in the history of rock ‘n’ roll have left as indelible a mark as The Rolling Stones. With over six decades of timeless music, rebellious swagger, and iconic performances, the Stones have carved out a legacy that transcends generations. From gritty blues-infused anthems to soul-stirring ballads, their catalog is a treasure trove of rock history, with each song carrying its own unique energy and spirit. Whether you’ve been a fan since the early days or you’re just discovering their magic, there’s no denying that The Rolling Stones have crafted some of the most influential and beloved songs of all time. In this article, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular Stones tracks—songs that have not only dominated the charts but have also become the soundtrack of countless lives. From the rebellious roar of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” to the haunting beauty of “Wild Horses,” these are the songs that defined an era, broke boundaries, and still send chills down your spine. So crank up the volume, and let’s take a trip through rock history with the greatest hits from the legendary Rolling Stones!

1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (1965)

Released in 1965, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” marked a turning point for The Rolling Stones, propelling them to international superstardom. The song’s iconic fuzz guitar riff, played by Keith Richards, is one of the most recognizable in rock history. Mick Jagger’s snarling vocals captured the frustrations of youth, consumerism, and commercialism, resonating deeply with listeners during the peak of the 1960s counterculture movement. Its rebellious energy and infectious chorus made it an instant classic, solidifying the band’s status as rock ‘n’ roll’s bad boys. “Satisfaction” was The Rolling Stones’ first No. 1 hit in the U.S., and it remains an indelible part of their legacy.

2. Paint It Black (1966)

Released in May 1966, “Paint It Black” is a haunting and hypnotic track that blends rock with Eastern influences, thanks to Brian Jones’ use of the sitar. The song’s dark, introspective lyrics revolve around grief and despair, themes rarely explored in pop music at the time. Mick Jagger’s raw vocals and the song’s propulsive, rolling beat create a sense of urgency, making it stand out in the psychedelic rock era. “Paint It Black” topped the charts in both the U.S. and the U.K., showcasing the band’s ability to push sonic boundaries and delve into deeper, more complex themes.

3. Sympathy for the Devil (1968)

“Sympathy for the Devil,” released in 1968 as part of the Beggars Banquet album, is a bold and provocative track that explores themes of evil and human nature. The song takes the perspective of the Devil himself, recounting historical atrocities with a sinister yet charismatic delivery by Mick Jagger. The samba-inspired rhythm, driven by congas and maracas, gives the song a unique feel, while Keith Richards’ scorching guitar solo adds a layer of raw intensity. Reflecting the turbulent political and social climate of the late ’60s, “Sympathy for the Devil” is a timeless reminder of the darker sides of humanity.

4. Gimme Shelter (1969)

Released in 1969 as the opening track of Let It Bleed, “Gimme Shelter” is a harrowing anthem that reflects the chaos and violence of the late 1960s. The song’s apocalyptic overtones are enhanced by the ominous guitar riff and the powerful, soulful backing vocals of Merry Clayton. Mick Jagger’s plea for “shelter” from the metaphorical storm captured the fears and uncertainties of a world embroiled in war, civil unrest, and societal change. Its urgency and intensity have made it one of the most iconic protest songs in rock history, and it remains as relevant and chilling today as it was upon release.

5. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1968)

Released as a standalone single in 1968, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” is a raw, energetic anthem that marked a return to The Rolling Stones’ blues-rock roots after their brief flirtation with psychedelia. The song’s driving rhythm, snarling guitar riffs, and Mick Jagger’s electrifying vocals all contribute to its pulsating energy. Lyrically, it tells the story of overcoming adversity with swagger and resilience, encapsulating the rebellious spirit of the band. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” became one of the Stones’ concert staples and remains a fan favorite, showcasing the group’s ability to deliver gritty, high-octane rock ‘n’ roll.

6. Start Me Up (1981)

Released in 1981 as part of the Tattoo You album, “Start Me Up” is a quintessential stadium anthem that became one of The Rolling Stones’ most enduring hits. The song’s infectious riff, driven by Keith Richards’ signature guitar work, is instantly recognizable and has become synonymous with the band’s live performances. Mick Jagger’s playful yet commanding vocals make the track a celebratory ode to rock ‘n’ roll energy. “Start Me Up” was a massive hit in the U.S., reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it continues to energize audiences worldwide.

7. Angie (1973)

Released in 1973 as the lead single from Goats Head Soup, “Angie” is a tender, melancholic ballad that stands out from The Rolling Stones’ more hard-edged catalog. With its acoustic guitar-driven melody and orchestral arrangement, the song showcases a more vulnerable side of the band. Mick Jagger’s emotive vocals express heartbreak and longing, while Keith Richards’ subtle guitar work adds a touch of elegance to the track. “Angie” became a massive hit, reaching No. 1 in the U.S., and its wistful, reflective tone has made it a timeless favorite.

8. You Can’t Always Get What You Want (1969)

Released in 1969 on the Let It Bleed album, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is an epic track that blends rock with elements of gospel and classical music. Opening with a choir and building into a powerful crescendo, the song captures both personal and societal disillusionment. Its message of accepting life’s limitations resonated deeply during the tumultuous late ’60s. Mick Jagger’s reflective lyrics and Keith Richards’ intricate guitar work are complemented by the soaring backing vocals, making it one of The Rolling Stones’ most ambitious and emotionally charged songs.

9. Brown Sugar (1971)

Released in 1971 on the Sticky Fingers album, “Brown Sugar” is a raucous, high-energy track that combines blues, rock, and funk influences. With its driving beat and gritty guitar riffs, the song became an instant hit, reaching No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 in the U.K. Lyrically, it explores controversial themes, reflecting the band’s penchant for pushing boundaries. Despite its provocative content, “Brown Sugar”’s infectious energy and raw power have made it one of the Stones’ most enduring and celebrated tracks.

10. Wild Horses (1971)

Also released in 1971 on Sticky Fingers, “Wild Horses” is one of The Rolling Stones’ most poignant and emotionally resonant ballads. Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the song reflects themes of love, loss, and longing. Its gentle, acoustic arrangement, combined with Mick Jagger’s heartfelt vocals, gives it a timeless, reflective quality. “Wild Horses” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, further cementing its status as one of the band’s most beloved and enduring songs. It remains a touching reminder of the softer, more introspective side of The Rolling Stones.