Steve Perry, often hailed as “The Voice,” is one of rock music’s most iconic and beloved vocalists. Best known as the powerhouse lead singer of Journey, Perry’s unmistakable voice has defined countless anthems that continue to inspire generations of music lovers. Whether belting out heart-pounding rock hits or delivering soul-stirring ballads, his vocal range and emotional power remain unmatched. From his unforgettable work with Journey to his successful solo career, Steve Perry’s legacy is built on songs that transcend time and genre.

In this article, we’ll dive into the top 10 most popular Steve Perry songs of all time. These tracks span decades, capturing the highs and lows of love, life, and perseverance. Each song is a testament to Perry’s incredible ability to connect with listeners on a deeply personal level, whether through soaring anthems like “Don’t Stop Believin’” or heart-wrenching ballads like “Foolish Heart.” So, whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering his music for the first time, join us as we celebrate the timeless hits that made Steve Perry a true rock legend. Get ready to relive the magic of one of music’s greatest voices!

1. Oh Sherrie (1984)

Steve Perry’s debut solo single, “Oh Sherrie,” burst onto the scene in April 1984, instantly becoming a defining moment in his career apart from Journey. Inspired by his real-life relationship with Sherrie Swafford, the song is both a passionate declaration of love and a plea for reconciliation. Perry’s unmistakable voice soars over a catchy, guitar-driven melody, blending rock and pop elements with 80s production flair. The anthem quickly climbed the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 3, and became the quintessential song of his solo catalog. Its infectious chorus and heartfelt lyrics make “Oh Sherrie” a timeless favorite, still resonating with fans decades after its release.

2. Foolish Heart (1984)

Released as the fourth single from his solo album Street Talk, “Foolish Heart” is a deeply emotional ballad that showcases Steve Perry’s ability to convey vulnerability through his voice. The song, which hit the airwaves in late 1984, became a top 20 hit, thanks to its soft, melodic arrangement and poignant lyrics about the pain of unrequited love. Perry’s yearning vocal performance, backed by soft piano and subtle instrumentation, makes “Foolish Heart” an enduring ballad that speaks to anyone who’s experienced heartbreak. Its slow build and evocative storytelling have ensured its place in the pantheon of classic love songs.

3. Don’t Stop Believin’ (1981)

Few songs have had the lasting cultural impact of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Released in October 1981 as part of the Escape album, the song didn’t initially top the charts but slowly became a rock anthem for the ages. Driven by Perry’s powerful vocals and a steady, hopeful build, the song tells the tale of “a small-town girl” and “a city boy” chasing their dreams. Its unforgettable keyboard riff and anthemic chorus have made it a stadium favorite, especially since its resurgence in pop culture via TV shows like The Sopranos and Glee. “Don’t Stop Believin’” has become more than just a hit—it’s a symbol of perseverance and hope.

4. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (1983)

Released in January 1983 as the lead single from Journey’s Frontiers album, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” is an intense, driving rock anthem that captures the pain of a relationship falling apart. Perry’s impassioned vocals ride atop a hard-hitting synth-and-guitar riff that perfectly complements the song’s theme of emotional turmoil. While the song’s original music video is infamous for its low-budget production, the track itself became a massive hit, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Separate Ways” remains a fan favorite in Journey’s live performances, with its raw energy and emotional depth striking a chord with listeners year after year.

5. Faithfully (1983)

Journey’s “Faithfully,” released as a single in April 1983, is one of the most beloved power ballads of all time. Written by keyboardist Jonathan Cain, the song is a heartfelt tribute to the struggles of maintaining a relationship while constantly on tour. Perry’s soulful delivery of the lyrics—”I’m forever yours, faithfully”—captures the deep longing and devotion that define the track. The simple yet powerful piano melody builds into a soaring crescendo, making it a wedding favorite and a staple of Journey’s live shows. Its universal theme of love and commitment has allowed “Faithfully” to transcend generations, ensuring its place in rock history.

6. Lights (1978)

“Lights,” released in 1978 on Journey’s Infinity album, is a soft rock love letter to San Francisco, the band’s hometown. With its laid-back, West Coast vibe, the song showcases the smoother side of Perry’s vocal prowess. Originally written about Los Angeles, the lyrics were later changed when the band relocated to the Bay Area, making it a tribute to the city’s iconic skyline. The song didn’t initially climb high on the charts but has since become one of Journey’s most enduring tracks, often played during their concerts as an homage to their roots. The easygoing melody, coupled with Perry’s heartfelt delivery, makes “Lights” a fan favorite.

7. Who’s Crying Now (1981)

“Who’s Crying Now,” the first single from Journey’s blockbuster album Escape, was released in July 1981 and quickly became a hit, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is a mid-tempo ballad that explores the aftermath of a broken relationship, with Perry’s emotive vocals perfectly conveying the bittersweet nature of love lost. Neal Schon’s iconic guitar solo adds a touch of melancholy to the track, making it one of Journey’s most memorable songs. The song’s smooth, soulful vibe showed a different side of the band, balancing their rock anthems with emotional depth and maturity.

8. Open Arms (1982)

When Journey released “Open Arms” in January 1982, the power ballad quickly became one of the band’s biggest hits, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Written by Jonathan Cain and Steve Perry, the song is a heartfelt plea for reconciliation, with Perry’s soaring vocals perfectly capturing the vulnerability and passion of the lyrics. The lush piano-driven arrangement builds to an emotional crescendo, making the track a quintessential love song that resonates with listeners of all ages. “Open Arms” has become a staple at weddings and emotional moments, solidifying its place as one of Journey’s most iconic ballads.

9. Any Way You Want It (1980)

Released in February 1980 from Journey’s Departure album, “Any Way You Want It” is an upbeat, fast-paced rock anthem that showcases the band’s ability to create infectious, high-energy tunes. The song’s catchy chorus and electric guitar riffs immediately grab the listener’s attention, while Perry’s enthusiastic vocal delivery gives it an irresistible edge. Written by Perry and guitarist Neal Schon, the song became a concert staple and a favorite among fans for its feel-good energy. “Any Way You Want It” is a quintessential example of Journey’s ability to blend rock with pop sensibilities, making it one of their most enduring hits.

10. Missing You (1994)

“Missing You,” released in October 1994 as the lead single from Perry’s second solo album For the Love of Strange Medicine, is a heartfelt ode to lost love. The song, with its reflective lyrics and understated arrangement, highlights Perry’s unique ability to convey deep emotion through his voice. While it didn’t reach the commercial heights of his earlier hits, “Missing You” resonated with longtime fans who appreciated its sincerity and raw emotion. The song’s slower tempo and nostalgic tone make it a standout track in Perry’s solo catalog, offering a mature perspective on love and longing.